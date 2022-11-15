ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Texas teacher ‘no longer employed’ after reportedly having inappropriate conversation with students

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nO7Cz_0jAsRuud00

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A Pflugerville, Texas teacher is no longer working for the school district after reportedly having an inappropriate conversation with students.

According to KVUE, a teacher at Bohls Middle School has been let go after a video of the teacher allegedly having an inappropriate conversation with students made its way around social media.

In the video, a teacher was having a discussion with students about race. According to KVUE, the teacher was caught on video saying, “Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”

The Pflugerville ISD released a letter Monday stating that the teacher is “no longer employed.”

“We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School. Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS staff work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students. The advisory discussion was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable; and this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any PfISD schools,” Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian said in the letter.

According to KXAN, the teacher has not been identified.

“We always do our best to ensure the safety of all students; we encourage them to be self-advocates and let an adult know when something is wrong, as they did in this situation. If you see something, say something,” said Killian in the letter.

No further information has been released, including what led up to the conversation, according to KXAN.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkbeacon.com

Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now

If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
NBC News

Texas teacher caught on camera making racist comments by students

In Austin, Texas, a white teacher was caught on camera telling his middle school students, some of them Black, that he believes his race is “superior.” NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz reports on how that school district recently announced that the teacher no longer works there as their community comes to terms with the disturbing video. Nov. 15, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police did not identify a suspect.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy