MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The clock is ticking in Falls County. As it stands, after Dec. 31, the county will no longer have ambulance services. “In seven weeks, we will have no ambulance,” said Candace Grams with the Reagan Volunteer Fire Department. “We, as first-responders, cannot transport anybody on our volunteer fire trucks, we are limited to what we can do but sit there and watch them.”

FALLS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO