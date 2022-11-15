Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Lucille M. Tackett
Lucille M. Tackett, 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Bomont, WV and was the daughter of the late Cutie Mitchell and Edith Mitchell. She married Raymond M. Tackett in 1961. He preceded her in death in...
WDTV
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, someone at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center called Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with a bomb threat. The call came to the Parkersburg Police Department at 11:06 am Wednesday. WVU Medicine’s Camden Clark was on lockdown for a short...
WDTV
Argyle R. Kaufman
Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown after having suffered a stroke earlier this year. He was born at his family’s home on Center Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 17, 1930, one of three sons of James Boyd Kaufman and Bessie Ivy Hashman Kaufman. Argyle was a 1948 graduate of Sutton High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from West Virginia University.
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: Morgantown Arts Council
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Jordan Brigman from the Morgantown Arts Council joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about...
WDTV
Body discovered in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman’s body was discovered on Monday in Nicholas County, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as 52-year-old JoAnn Riffle, of Sylvester in Boone County. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department says Riffle’s body was discovered on Deepwell Rd. on...
WDTV
Comedian Rodney Carrington announces tour stop in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Rodney Carrington has announced his 2023 Rodney Carrington Comedy Tour will have three stops in West Virginia. Of his three stops, one of them is in Clarksburg on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Carrington’s other two stops will be in Wheeling on Jan. 19 and Charleston on Jan. 21.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Nov. 15
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses increased maximum contributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Five students named WVU Mountaineers of Distinction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Five West Virginia University students were recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement on Saturday. The following students have been named to WVU’s 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction:. Matthew Hudson. Hudson, from Scott Depot, is an immunology and medical microbiology major who has maintained...
WDTV
Local food pantry looking for donations for holiday season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shepherd’s Corner has been helping feed the people of Bridgeport and Harrison County for decades. This year, the pantry is continuing its mission, but it is finding it harder to do so. Reverend Jim Lang is Co-Director of Shepherd’s Corner. He says with food prices...
WDTV
WVU students react to exit of Athletic Director Shane Lyons
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shane Lyons departure doesn’t seem to have shocked WVU. After a home win against Oklahoma on Saturday, some students say Lyons tenure as Athletic Director for WVU ended on a high note. Jacob Janoski is a journalism major at WVU and a sports producer for...
WDTV
Fairmont State to hold winter commencement this weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has set a time and date for its 153rd Commencement Ceremony. Graduates will be honored this Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Feaster Center in two ceremonies. The first ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and recognize the College of Business & Aviation and...
WDTV
WVU joins local schools, communities to reverse COVID-19 learning loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Literacy consultants from West Virginia University are being brought together with local schools and communities through a statewide initiative to reverse COVID-19 early learning loss. Experts said plummeting test scores are tied to access to key educational resources during remote learning that was not readily available...
WDTV
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The process for getting Meadowbrook Mall ready for its “biggest merchant ever” is now taking a physical form. For anyone who has been on the backside of the mall, or the portion facing Interstate 79, they may have noticed construction fencing up, construction equipment, and a giant hole in the structure that was the former home of Elder-Beerman.
WDTV
Morgantown Christmas tree farmer donates trees to Capitol
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Christmas trees were delivered to the Capitol Complex on Monday to begin the celebration of the holiday season. The two Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas Tree Farmer Jim Rockis from his property in Morgantown. “Cathy and I love to see the trees go up...
WDTV
United Way receives large donation for new scholarship
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties has received a large donation for a new scholarship. It’s called the Lewis Marshall Swann Education Fund. It helps students in Private Christian Schools who have needs that aren’t being met. This includes books, food, clothing, and...
WDTV
WVU plans to expand rural opioid response program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s Institute for Community and Rural Health plans to use a $1 million grant to continue expanding resources across West Virginia through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The program addresses barriers to prevention, treatment and recovery services for substance use disorder, including...
WDTV
MCSO searching for man connected to fatal crash, warrant issued
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (11/15/22 at 4:05 p.m.) According to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have obtained a first-degree murder warrant for 23-year-old Chance Austin Williams, of Morgantown. Williams is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen on foot in the...
WDTV
Local Christmas tree farmer gets chosen for Capital display
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Jim Rockis and family own and operate Quarter Pine Farms in Preston County and Smithfield, PA. He’s been running his tree and breeding farm for over 30 years, but this year is a little different. For the first time, two of Rockis’ trees were...
WDTV
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg woman has been charged after officers said she smoked meth and was unaware a 3-year-old child left her home. Officers responded to an apartment complex in Clarksburg on Wednesday for an unattended child wearing only a diaper and a t-shirt while it was raining and 40 degrees outside, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Glenville State sets date for winter commencement
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University has set a time and date for its Winter Commencement Ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Waco Center. Prospective graduates will walk across the stage to receive their degrees in a variety of...
