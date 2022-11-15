ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Lucille M. Tackett

Lucille M. Tackett, 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Bomont, WV and was the daughter of the late Cutie Mitchell and Edith Mitchell. She married Raymond M. Tackett in 1961. He preceded her in death in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Argyle R. Kaufman

Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown after having suffered a stroke earlier this year. He was born at his family’s home on Center Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 17, 1930, one of three sons of James Boyd Kaufman and Bessie Ivy Hashman Kaufman. Argyle was a 1948 graduate of Sutton High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from West Virginia University.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Salute to Veterans: Morgantown Arts Council

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Jordan Brigman from the Morgantown Arts Council joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Body discovered in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman’s body was discovered on Monday in Nicholas County, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as 52-year-old JoAnn Riffle, of Sylvester in Boone County. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department says Riffle’s body was discovered on Deepwell Rd. on...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Comedian Rodney Carrington announces tour stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Rodney Carrington has announced his 2023 Rodney Carrington Comedy Tour will have three stops in West Virginia. Of his three stops, one of them is in Clarksburg on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Carrington’s other two stops will be in Wheeling on Jan. 19 and Charleston on Jan. 21.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Nov. 15

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses increased maximum contributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Five students named WVU Mountaineers of Distinction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Five West Virginia University students were recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement on Saturday. The following students have been named to WVU’s 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction:. Matthew Hudson. Hudson, from Scott Depot, is an immunology and medical microbiology major who has maintained...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Local food pantry looking for donations for holiday season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shepherd’s Corner has been helping feed the people of Bridgeport and Harrison County for decades. This year, the pantry is continuing its mission, but it is finding it harder to do so. Reverend Jim Lang is Co-Director of Shepherd’s Corner. He says with food prices...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

WVU students react to exit of Athletic Director Shane Lyons

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shane Lyons departure doesn’t seem to have shocked WVU. After a home win against Oklahoma on Saturday, some students say Lyons tenure as Athletic Director for WVU ended on a high note. Jacob Janoski is a journalism major at WVU and a sports producer for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fairmont State to hold winter commencement this weekend

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has set a time and date for its 153rd Commencement Ceremony. Graduates will be honored this Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Feaster Center in two ceremonies. The first ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and recognize the College of Business & Aviation and...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

WVU joins local schools, communities to reverse COVID-19 learning loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Literacy consultants from West Virginia University are being brought together with local schools and communities through a statewide initiative to reverse COVID-19 early learning loss. Experts said plummeting test scores are tied to access to key educational resources during remote learning that was not readily available...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The process for getting Meadowbrook Mall ready for its “biggest merchant ever” is now taking a physical form. For anyone who has been on the backside of the mall, or the portion facing Interstate 79, they may have noticed construction fencing up, construction equipment, and a giant hole in the structure that was the former home of Elder-Beerman.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Morgantown Christmas tree farmer donates trees to Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Christmas trees were delivered to the Capitol Complex on Monday to begin the celebration of the holiday season. The two Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas Tree Farmer Jim Rockis from his property in Morgantown. “Cathy and I love to see the trees go up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

United Way receives large donation for new scholarship

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties has received a large donation for a new scholarship. It’s called the Lewis Marshall Swann Education Fund. It helps students in Private Christian Schools who have needs that aren’t being met. This includes books, food, clothing, and...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVU plans to expand rural opioid response program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s Institute for Community and Rural Health plans to use a $1 million grant to continue expanding resources across West Virginia through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The program addresses barriers to prevention, treatment and recovery services for substance use disorder, including...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

MCSO searching for man connected to fatal crash, warrant issued

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (11/15/22 at 4:05 p.m.) According to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have obtained a first-degree murder warrant for 23-year-old Chance Austin Williams, of Morgantown. Williams is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen on foot in the...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg woman has been charged after officers said she smoked meth and was unaware a 3-year-old child left her home. Officers responded to an apartment complex in Clarksburg on Wednesday for an unattended child wearing only a diaper and a t-shirt while it was raining and 40 degrees outside, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Glenville State sets date for winter commencement

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University has set a time and date for its Winter Commencement Ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Waco Center. Prospective graduates will walk across the stage to receive their degrees in a variety of...
GLENVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy