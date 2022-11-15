Read full article on original website
David Carlyle Clay
David Carlyle Clay, 37, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Wheeling on September 9, 1985, a son of Edward C. and LaVonia E. Childs Clay who survive in Stonewood. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his significant other, Sarah Freeland; two children, Amari Carlyle Clay and Mia Elizabeth Clay; one brother, Daniel Clay of Stonewood; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. David was a graduate of Robert C. Byrd High School. David enjoyed the guitar, playing basketball, and working on cars. He was a quick witted, loving and cared greatly for his friends. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Steven Lynn Marple
Steven Lynn Marple, 62, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. He passed surrounded by loving family at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Steven was born in Weston on March 22, 1960, a son of the late Clenley D. Marple and Marguerite Davis Marple. In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by two sisters: Pamela McClain and Sheila Norman.
Rosella June George
Rosella June George, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 23, 1937, in Nicholas County, a daughter of the late Winston Tinell and Lilly (Carte) Tinell. Rosella worked as an in-home personal care provider. Rosella is...
Joseph “Jay” Ernest Buda
Joseph “Jay” Ernest Buda, 65, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born December 29, 1956, a son of Joseph Anthony Buda, Jr. and Emily Irene Buda. Jay worked for several years at Hendershot Heating and Cooling as an HVAC Installer and as an Instructor of Industrial Arts at and HVAC Technician. Jay was a member of the NRA and The Faith and Freedom Coalition. HE was an avid fisherman, gardener, and Mountaineer Fan!
Salute to Veterans: Morgantown Arts Council
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Jordan Brigman from the Morgantown Arts Council joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about...
Lewis County community working to bring turf field to LCHS
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Hopefully, the third time was the charm for the Lewis County community as they worked to make the high school football field turf instead of grass. Lewis County was only one of three schools in the North Central West Virginia Big 10 that do not use turf for football and one of two schools that don’t have turf for soccer.
Body discovered in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman’s body was discovered on Monday in Nicholas County, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as 52-year-old JoAnn Riffle, of Sylvester in Boone County. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department says Riffle’s body was discovered on Deepwell Rd. on...
Five students named WVU Mountaineers of Distinction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Five West Virginia University students were recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement on Saturday. The following students have been named to WVU’s 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction:. Matthew Hudson. Hudson, from Scott Depot, is an immunology and medical microbiology major who has maintained...
Comedian Rodney Carrington announces tour stop in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Rodney Carrington has announced his 2023 Rodney Carrington Comedy Tour will have three stops in West Virginia. Of his three stops, one of them is in Clarksburg on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Carrington’s other two stops will be in Wheeling on Jan. 19 and Charleston on Jan. 21.
USMS CUFFED Task Force capture FCI Beckley escapee
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, CUFFED Task Force have apprehended Kevin Davis. Davis escaped from the escaped from the satellite campus adjacent to FCI Beckley around 10 p.m. Sunday evening. The West Virginia Army National Guard to assisted the USMS by providing air...
WVU joins local schools, communities to reverse COVID-19 learning loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Literacy consultants from West Virginia University are being brought together with local schools and communities through a statewide initiative to reverse COVID-19 early learning loss. Experts said plummeting test scores are tied to access to key educational resources during remote learning that was not readily available...
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The process for getting Meadowbrook Mall ready for its “biggest merchant ever” is now taking a physical form. For anyone who has been on the backside of the mall, or the portion facing Interstate 79, they may have noticed construction fencing up, construction equipment, and a giant hole in the structure that was the former home of Elder-Beerman.
Morgantown Christmas tree farmer donates trees to Capitol
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Christmas trees were delivered to the Capitol Complex on Monday to begin the celebration of the holiday season. The two Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas Tree Farmer Jim Rockis from his property in Morgantown. “Cathy and I love to see the trees go up...
National Apprenticeship Week: A look at a local tech school
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week is the 8th annual National Apprenticeship Week. It’s an initiative to bring attention to the growing demand for hands on workers and trades that are crucial to our infrastructure. Fred Eberle Technical Center in Buckhannon is a huge stepping for more than a...
United Way receives large donation for new scholarship
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties has received a large donation for a new scholarship. It’s called the Lewis Marshall Swann Education Fund. It helps students in Private Christian Schools who have needs that aren’t being met. This includes books, food, clothing, and...
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Nov. 15
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses increased maximum contributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Local Christmas tree farmer gets chosen for Capital display
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Jim Rockis and family own and operate Quarter Pine Farms in Preston County and Smithfield, PA. He’s been running his tree and breeding farm for over 30 years, but this year is a little different. For the first time, two of Rockis’ trees were...
WVU plans to expand rural opioid response program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s Institute for Community and Rural Health plans to use a $1 million grant to continue expanding resources across West Virginia through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The program addresses barriers to prevention, treatment and recovery services for substance use disorder, including...
Local food pantry looking for donations for holiday season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shepherd’s Corner has been helping feed the people of Bridgeport and Harrison County for decades. This year, the pantry is continuing its mission, but it is finding it harder to do so. Reverend Jim Lang is Co-Director of Shepherd’s Corner. He says with food prices...
Glenville State sets date for winter commencement
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University has set a time and date for its Winter Commencement Ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Waco Center. Prospective graduates will walk across the stage to receive their degrees in a variety of...
