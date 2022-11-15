AUSTIN, Texas --  Tyrese Hunter seemed to be getting farther and farther away every time he let another 3-pointer fly. No distance seemed out of his range. Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree that pushed No. 11 Texas to a dominant 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night.

