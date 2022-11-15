Former Major League Baseball player Yasiel Puig is set to plead guilty to lying to federal investigators about bets on sporting events that he placed with an illegal gambling operation, according to court documents that were unsealed on Monday. Puig, 31, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2012 after defecting from Cuba. He remained with the team until 2018 when he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. He was again traded the following year, ending up with the then-Cleveland Indians until he transitioned to international baseball. He currently played with the South Korean KBO League's Kiwoom Heroes. He has agreed...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO