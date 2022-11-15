ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Former Dodger Yasiel Puig to plead guilty for lying during illegal gambling investigation

Former Major League Baseball player Yasiel Puig is set to plead guilty to lying to federal investigators about bets on sporting events that he placed with an illegal gambling operation, according to court documents that were unsealed on Monday. Puig, 31, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2012 after defecting from Cuba. He remained with the team until 2018 when he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. He was again traded the following year, ending up with the then-Cleveland Indians until he transitioned to international baseball. He currently played with the South Korean KBO League's Kiwoom Heroes. He has agreed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Yasiel Puig Plea Outlines Lies to Feds in Illegal Betting Probe

Former MLB all-star outfielder Yasiel Puig has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge for lying to federal agents as part of their investigation into an illegal sports gambling and money-laundering scheme. Puig, who bet on at least 899 sporting events in 2019, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The Justice Department revealed the plea agreement on Monday as court documents were unsealed. Sportico has obtained the charging document issued against Puig on Aug. 29, 2022, in California. As told by Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Christensen, Puig partook in an illegal bookmaking business in Los Angeles run...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

2022 White Sox in Review: Jose Ruiz

In 2022, Jose Ruiz completed his fifth season pitching out of the bullpen for Chicago White Sox. The 27-year-old righty compiled a 4.60 ERA and a 1.418 WHIP while striking out 68 across 60.2 innings. These numbers represented an interesting contrast to his 2021 performance. Jose Ruiz's 2022 Season. Ruiz...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy