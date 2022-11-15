Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers star Yasiel Puig placed 899 illegal bets in three months, DOJ report states
Per the release, Puig "agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge for lying to federal law enforcement officials about bets on sports events that he placed with an illegal gambling operation." The report states Puig started placing bets in May 2019 and by the next month had already amassed...
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig to plead guilty for lying during illegal gambling investigation
Former Major League Baseball player Yasiel Puig is set to plead guilty to lying to federal investigators about bets on sporting events that he placed with an illegal gambling operation, according to court documents that were unsealed on Monday. Puig, 31, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2012 after defecting from Cuba. He remained with the team until 2018 when he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. He was again traded the following year, ending up with the then-Cleveland Indians until he transitioned to international baseball. He currently played with the South Korean KBO League's Kiwoom Heroes. He has agreed...
Yasiel Puig Plea Outlines Lies to Feds in Illegal Betting Probe
Former MLB all-star outfielder Yasiel Puig has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge for lying to federal agents as part of their investigation into an illegal sports gambling and money-laundering scheme. Puig, who bet on at least 899 sporting events in 2019, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The Justice Department revealed the plea agreement on Monday as court documents were unsealed. Sportico has obtained the charging document issued against Puig on Aug. 29, 2022, in California. As told by Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Christensen, Puig partook in an illegal bookmaking business in Los Angeles run...
Yasiel Puig pleads guilty to felony for lying about illegally betting on sports
Yasiel Puig has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of lying to federal agents regarding his connection to an illegal sports betting operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The Department of Justice issued a release on Monday detailing the nature of Puig’s...
