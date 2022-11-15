Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona attorney general race nearly even as remaining votes dwindle
PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly a dead heat as the number of uncounted votes dwindled statewide. Democrat Kris Mayes was clinging to a lead of 1,547 votes after two counties reported about 3,700 ballots Wednesday evening, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
KTAR.com
Karrin Taylor Robson urges Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward to resign after midterm ‘disaster’
PHOENIX — Former Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson on Tuesday called for state party chair Kelli Ward to step down after multiple defeats to Democrats in the midterm elections. “The facts are pretty clear, the receipts, as they say, are in and when it comes to the...
Republican prosecutor wins Maricopa County race with tough-on-crime message
Republicans may have seen many of their dreams dashed in Arizona on Election Day, but in Maricopa County (whose votes denied their Senate and gubernatorial candidates wins), voters chose a top prosecutor with views that dovetail with the party’s line on crime.
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: Rejection votes in the lead for 3 Maricopa County judges up for retention
PHOENIX - Unofficial results from Maricopa County show that three judges who are in this year's judicial retention election are at risk of losing their positions on the bench. According to unofficial numbers that were last updated on the night of Nov. 15, the ‘no’ votes are in the lead for Rusty D. Crandell, Stephen Matthew Hopkins, and Howard D. Sukenic.
arizonasuntimes.com
With Most of the Election Administration Over, Maricopa County Wraps up Ballot Tabulation
As the final remaining ballots in Maricopa County trickle in for counting, concerns are arising over the tabulation procedures. Some of the most Republican-dominant batches of ballots were not counted until the very end, sparking accusations that the order of counting was deliberately manipulated. Pam Kirby, executive director of the...
KTAR.com
Republican Abe Hamadeh closes in on Democrat Kris Mayes in Arizona attorney general race
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes saw her lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh dwindle Tuesday evening in the Arizona attorney general race. Mayes’ advantage was at just 771 votes as of around 7:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. The gap was 3,191 votes after...
What's next for Arizona's Republican party? Former AZGOP chair weighs in
PHOENIX — Republicans were confident a red wave was on the horizon in the desert, but the tides changed and the wave turned blue. Now, the party is analyzing what went wrong and strategizing, hoping for better success in future elections. “I think it’s a letdown," said Robert Graham,...
Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism
Yelling, interruptions and scathing criticisms were hurled at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, during the board’s first meeting following a midterm election whose administration has been called into question locally and across the country. Nearly two dozen spoke during the public comment portion of the Wednesday morning meeting, most of them there to […] The post Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
Election-related complaints fly during Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting
Election critics lash out during Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting. A Twitter account associated with the campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake urged supporters to attend the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on the morning of Nov. 16, and sparks flew at times during the meeting. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
KTAR.com
Watch: Projected Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs speaks at victory rally
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs, the projected winner in the race to be Arizona’s next governor, held a victory rally in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning. The Associated Press called the governor’s race Monday night after the latest round of vote releases gave Hobbs a big enough lead over Republican Kari Lake that the AP determined she would not relinquish it.
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
AZFamily
U.S. reacts to Trump announcement to run for president in 2024
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night that he plans to run for president again in 2024. This will be Trump’s third White House bid. Addressing the crowd at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump said he believes the Biden administration is ruining the country’s standing in the world. Some believe that since multiple Trump-backed candidates lost during the midterms, GOP enthusiasm is starting to wane. How does this impact key swing states like us here in Arizona?
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
Voters chose to remove 3 Maricopa County judges from the bench, results show
PHOENIX — Maricopa County's voters appear to have chosen not to retain three judges serving on the bench in Superior Court. With the large majority of ballots having been tabulated, results show at least three judges who were up for retention this year likely won't be returning to the bench.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County officials quick to bat down 2022 election misinformation
PHOENIX — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me are...
KTAR.com
Republicans projected to win 6 of Arizona’s 9 US House seats
PHOENIX — In the first election under new district maps, Republicans are projected to win six of Arizona’s nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The two-seat swing in Arizona is a major blow to national Democrats’ hopes of holding control of the House. The final...
KTAR.com
Democrat Katie Hobbs holds lead over GOP’s Kari Lake in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs maintained a lead over Republican Kari Lake Monday evening in the race for Arizona governor. Hobbs led by 19,494 votes in numbers released around 8:30 p.m. by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. About 31,400 votes from Pima County were released Monday, while...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
