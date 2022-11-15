ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

Arizona attorney general race nearly even as remaining votes dwindle

PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly a dead heat as the number of uncounted votes dwindled statewide. Democrat Kris Mayes was clinging to a lead of 1,547 votes after two counties reported about 3,700 ballots Wednesday evening, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Elections: Rejection votes in the lead for 3 Maricopa County judges up for retention

PHOENIX - Unofficial results from Maricopa County show that three judges who are in this year's judicial retention election are at risk of losing their positions on the bench. According to unofficial numbers that were last updated on the night of Nov. 15, the ‘no’ votes are in the lead for Rusty D. Crandell, Stephen Matthew Hopkins, and Howard D. Sukenic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

With Most of the Election Administration Over, Maricopa County Wraps up Ballot Tabulation

As the final remaining ballots in Maricopa County trickle in for counting, concerns are arising over the tabulation procedures. Some of the most Republican-dominant batches of ballots were not counted until the very end, sparking accusations that the order of counting was deliberately manipulated. Pam Kirby, executive director of the...
Arizona Mirror

Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism

Yelling, interruptions and scathing criticisms were hurled at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, during the board’s first meeting following a midterm election whose administration has been called into question locally and across the country.  Nearly two dozen spoke during the public comment portion of the Wednesday morning meeting, most of them there to […] The post Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Watch: Projected Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs speaks at victory rally

PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs, the projected winner in the race to be Arizona’s next governor, held a victory rally in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning. The Associated Press called the governor’s race Monday night after the latest round of vote releases gave Hobbs a big enough lead over Republican Kari Lake that the AP determined she would not relinquish it.
ARIZONA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

U.S. reacts to Trump announcement to run for president in 2024

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night that he plans to run for president again in 2024. This will be Trump’s third White House bid. Addressing the crowd at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump said he believes the Biden administration is ruining the country’s standing in the world. Some believe that since multiple Trump-backed candidates lost during the midterms, GOP enthusiasm is starting to wane. How does this impact key swing states like us here in Arizona?
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Republicans projected to win 6 of Arizona’s 9 US House seats

PHOENIX — In the first election under new district maps, Republicans are projected to win six of Arizona’s nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The two-seat swing in Arizona is a major blow to national Democrats’ hopes of holding control of the House. The final...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE

