Charlotte, NC

mytjnow.com

Winthrop alumni basketball players are owners of The Broman Academy

Winthrop alumni and previous men’s basketball players Anders and Bjorn Broman opened the Broman Academy in the Rock Hill area. According to the Broman Academy website, their mission “is to help athletes of all ages pursue their dreams by making the most of their abilities through training and hard work.”
ROCK HILL, SC
Radio Ink

WFNZ Launching New Afternoon Show

Radio One’s Charlotte sports station WFNZ (92.7 FM) is launching a new afternoon show with Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl. Bryant joins WFNZ after serving as a voice-over artist, producer and editor for ACC Digital Network in Charlotte. He hosted the college pre-game show “Kickoff Live” for ACC Digital Network and “Wes Got Range,” a lifestyle show focused on local athletes and food.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic

A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Rock Hill and David Tepper Agree To $20 Million Settlement For Failed Panthers’ HQ

Rock Hill and David Tepper’s now abandoned Panthers Headquarters project have just agreed to settle out of court for $20 million, according to a new court filing. If approved, the agreement will end the dueling lawsuits between the City of Rock Hill and Tepper’s GT Real Estate and immediately transfer $20 million cash from Tepper’s accounts to the city’s.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Shanquella Robinson's family says new video shows her being beaten in a hotel room. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'RIP to one of our own': Hough graduate killed in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims killed in the University of Virginia shooting was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, officials confirmed. Devin Chandler was one of three University of Virginia football players killed in the overnight shooting. Two others were hurt in the incident. The suspect, identified as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody Monday morning, police confirmed.
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
LINCOLNTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deidre Reid’s Teen Daughter Now Missing

PAGELAND, S.C. – A local family that’s already dealt with pain and suffering is back in the news with new heartache. One of Deidre Reid’s teen daughters is missing. 16-year-old Tehteya Patterson was last seen November first in her foster home in Pageland. Patterson’s family tells WCCB one of her family members dropped her off at the Department of Social Services at the end of October, instead of bringing the teen to family.
PAGELAND, SC
WBTV

Dallas lays to rest first Black police offer in Gaston Co.

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Isaac Carter Jr., the first Black police officer in Gaston County, was laid to rest Monday. Carter was 85 years old and the father of seven children. Carter served the town of Dallas for 25 years, starting in 1973. He was the first Black officer in the town and county.
DALLAS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police. Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”
SALISBURY, NC

