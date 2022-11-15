Read full article on original website
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
mytjnow.com
Winthrop alumni basketball players are owners of The Broman Academy
Winthrop alumni and previous men’s basketball players Anders and Bjorn Broman opened the Broman Academy in the Rock Hill area. According to the Broman Academy website, their mission “is to help athletes of all ages pursue their dreams by making the most of their abilities through training and hard work.”
Radio Ink
WFNZ Launching New Afternoon Show
Radio One’s Charlotte sports station WFNZ (92.7 FM) is launching a new afternoon show with Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl. Bryant joins WFNZ after serving as a voice-over artist, producer and editor for ACC Digital Network in Charlotte. He hosted the college pre-game show “Kickoff Live” for ACC Digital Network and “Wes Got Range,” a lifestyle show focused on local athletes and food.
Hough High graduate identified as one of three killed in U-Va. shooting
A football player who graduated from Hough High School in Cornelius has been identified as one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a mass shooting late Sunday. University President Jim Ryan said in a news conference Monday that Devin Chandler, who had lived in Huntersville, was among...
qcnews.com
Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic
A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
WBTV
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During a Friday night football game this past week, Tylin McDowell took a pretty good hit while on the field for Mt. Pleasant against the Maiden Blue Devils. His team lost, so he wasn’t thrilled, but his father, Tim, said he was otherwise himself.
Teen racers hit the track as part of NASCAR development combine for diverse drivers
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Several local racetracks are serving as proving grounds this week for more than a dozen young racers hoping to be the future of NASCAR. Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe was trackside in Mooresville where 13 teen drivers from across the country suited up as part of the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine.
footballscoop.com
A Catawba College Hall of Fame player, Curtis Walker resigns as alma mater's head coach
Curtis Walker has resigned as the head coach at Catawba College, the school announced Monday. Catawba College is a Division II school in Salisbury, N.C. The Indians compete in the South Atlantic Conference. “We are grateful to Coach Walker for his many contributions to Catawba College and to our football...
Charlotte-area high school graduate identified as one of 3 victims in UVA shooting
Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night.
Raleigh News & Observer
One of the UVA shooting victims was a Hough High grad. He was ‘a great young man’
One of the three college students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday was Devin Chandler, a former Huntersville resident and Hough High School graduate, local police said on Monday morning. Chandler was a junior at the university in Charlottesville, Va., and played varsity football for the...
Charlotte Stories
Rock Hill and David Tepper Agree To $20 Million Settlement For Failed Panthers’ HQ
Rock Hill and David Tepper’s now abandoned Panthers Headquarters project have just agreed to settle out of court for $20 million, according to a new court filing. If approved, the agreement will end the dueling lawsuits between the City of Rock Hill and Tepper’s GT Real Estate and immediately transfer $20 million cash from Tepper’s accounts to the city’s.
WBTV
17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Shanquella Robinson's family says new video shows her being beaten in a hotel room. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at...
'RIP to one of our own': Hough graduate killed in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims killed in the University of Virginia shooting was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, officials confirmed. Devin Chandler was one of three University of Virginia football players killed in the overnight shooting. Two others were hurt in the incident. The suspect, identified as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody Monday morning, police confirmed.
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
qcnews.com
Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former student killed in UVA shooting
Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night. QCNEWS.COM. Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former …. Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the...
Video of Christmas Lights Display at Charlotte Motor Speedway Is Mind-Blowing
This is the ultimate holiday treat for Christmas lovers and NASCAR fans alike!
wccbcharlotte.com
Deidre Reid’s Teen Daughter Now Missing
PAGELAND, S.C. – A local family that’s already dealt with pain and suffering is back in the news with new heartache. One of Deidre Reid’s teen daughters is missing. 16-year-old Tehteya Patterson was last seen November first in her foster home in Pageland. Patterson’s family tells WCCB one of her family members dropped her off at the Department of Social Services at the end of October, instead of bringing the teen to family.
WBTV
Dallas lays to rest first Black police offer in Gaston Co.
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Isaac Carter Jr., the first Black police officer in Gaston County, was laid to rest Monday. Carter was 85 years old and the father of seven children. Carter served the town of Dallas for 25 years, starting in 1973. He was the first Black officer in the town and county.
Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas
CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
Hough HS graduate shot in his sleep during UVA attack, prosecutors allege
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in the shooting Sunday night was shot in his sleep, prosecutors said Wednesday. Devin Chandler, a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, was shot while he was sleeping on a bus that was returning from a field trip, according to NBC News.
WBTV
Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police. Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”
