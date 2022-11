Things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 12:. Duke (7-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Pittsburgh (6-4, 3-3) Improved bowl positioning could be the reward for the winner. The Blue Devils are tied with No. 20 Florida State and North Carolina State for the third-most wins in the league under first-year coach Mike Elko, but have lost 10 of their last 11 meetings with the Panthers. Both teams have allowed 22.8 points per game in league play. Pitt's Israel Abanikanda shares the NCAA lead with an average of two touchdowns per game.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO