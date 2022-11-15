ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders use special teams to continue dominance of Senators

By Field Level Media
New York Post
 2 days ago

Noah Dobson had a goal and an assist, and Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves as the visiting New York Islanders won 4-2 over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

Mathew Barzal recorded two assists, while Oliver Wahlstrom and ex-Senator Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored. Brock Nelson added an empty-netter for the Islanders, who killed off five of Ottawa’s six power-play opportunities. New York has won four straight and 10 of its last 11 against the Senators.

Claude Giroux extended his point streak to nine games with a goal and an assist, while Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators, who couldn’t build on Saturday’s 4-1 win at Philadelphia that snapped their 0-6-1 rut. Ottawa had numerous scoring chances, but was often stymied by Varlamov while suffering a fifth straight home defeat.

New York opened the scoring on its second power-play chance of the first. Anders Lee threaded a seam pass to Wahlstrom, who snapped a laser over the pad of Ottawa netminder Cam Talbot (31 saves) with 8:07 remaining in the opening frame.

The puck hits the back of the net behind Cam Talbot #33 of the Ottawa Senators after a shot from Noah Dobson.
Ottawa tied it 8:48 into the second period, when Batherson’s shot was too quick for Varlamov to stop during the early stages of a brief five-on-three power play. However, the Senators were unable to take advantage of roughly 3 1/2 minutes of five-on-four power-play time that followed.

The good fortune then stayed on the Islanders’ side. With 6:45 remaining in the middle frame, Dobson threw a shot at the net, but on the way, deflected off two Senators and by Talbot.

Pageau gave the Islanders their second power-play score of the contest and a 3-1 lead at 8:21 into the third. Barzal’s assist was his 18th on the season, although he has yet to post a goal in 17 games.

Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard looks to get his stick on the puck in front of New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.
Giroux made things interesting with 6:52 remaining in regulation, but Varlamov was stout the rest of the way and Nelson sealed the result for New York.

Monday’s 5:30 ET scheduled puck drop allowed fans to remain in the building and watch the Hockey Hall of Fame introduction of Senators’ legend Daniel Alfredsson.

New York Post

