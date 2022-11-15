Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Related
Cardinals columnist says Mets free agent makes sense in St. Louis
Brandon Nimmo is a really hot commodity on the trade market right now. And the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Ben Frederickson thinks the St. Louis Cardinals should consider going after him. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Mets centerfielder became a free agent last week...
Steven Kwan Loses Out On American League Rookie Of The Year To Mariners' Julio Rodriguez
It was always going to be a tough ask for Steven Kwan to win Rookie of the Year. He was up against some of the best competition we've seen in the last few years and some of the prospects he was up against have been followed since the day they were drafted. For good reason too.
Padres Select Tom Cosgrove
The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, bullpen
In case you missed my Sunday overview of the Dodgers’ pending decision this week regarding Cody Bellinger, the outfielder was listed as one of 10 potential non-tender candidates this week by R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports. “There aren’t many teams who can stomach sinking $18 million into a player...
Brewers Select Brice Turang and Abner Uribe
The Brewers announced that they have selected a couple of players to their 40-man roster ahead of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are infielder Brice Turang and right-hander Abner Uribe. Turang was the Brewers’ first round pick back in 2018 (21st overall) out of Santiago High School in...
Neither of Cubs' Top Rookies Garner Votes for Rookie of the Year Award
Neither of Seiya Suzuki or Christopher Morel, the Chicago Cubs top rookies, garnered any votes for the National League Rookie of the Year award.
Chuck Carr, one-time NL stolen base leader, dies at 55
Chuck Carr, who led the National League in stolen bases in 1993, died at age 55. It was not clear
Former Auburn tight end goes No. 7 in XFL Draft
Former Auburn tight end Sal Cannella went to the Arlington Renegades in the first round of the offensive skill position portion of the XFL’s draft on Wednesday. Cannella was the seventh player picked after the spring football league opened its draft in Las Vegas with 11 rounds of selections of running backs, tight ends and wide receivers by the league’s eight teams.
Orioles' Adley Rutschman earns full service year after Rookie of the Year runner-up
Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman finished runner-up in this year’s American League Rookie of the Year balloting. While the honor went to Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez, the runner-up placement is a key development for Rutschman. In order to disincentivize service time manipulation, the league and Players Association agreed...
Cubs release outfielder Jason Heyward
Jason Heyward is officially an unrestricted free agent after being granted his unconditional release by the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
MLB London Series tickets for Cubs vs. Cardinals go on sale later this month
The Cubs and Cardinals, three years later than originally planned, will play at London Stadium in England June 24 and 25, 2023. (They had been scheduled to do this in 2020, but that was cancelled due to the pandemic.) Today, MLB Europe posted this informative set of pages about the...
Angels Select Kolton Ingram, Jose Soriano, DFA Three Players
Ahead of the upcoming Rule 5 protection deadline, the Angels have announced that they’ve selected the contracts of Kolton Ingram and Jose Soriano to their 40-man roster. They’ve also announced that Touki Toussaint, Rob Zastryzny and Nash Walters have all been designated for assignment. Ingram, 26, was originally...
Former MLB stolen bases champion Chuck Carr dies
Former big league outfielder Chuck Carr passed away Sunday, according to an announcement from his family on Facebook. He was 55 years old. Selected by the Reds in the ninth round of the 1986 draft, he eventually made his MLB debut with the Mets in 1990. He got very brief chances in New York that year and in 1991, as well as with the Cardinals in 1992. His first real opportunity for an extended look came in 1993 after the Marlins selected him in the expansion draft.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0