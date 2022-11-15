Former big league outfielder Chuck Carr passed away Sunday, according to an announcement from his family on Facebook. He was 55 years old. Selected by the Reds in the ninth round of the 1986 draft, he eventually made his MLB debut with the Mets in 1990. He got very brief chances in New York that year and in 1991, as well as with the Cardinals in 1992. His first real opportunity for an extended look came in 1993 after the Marlins selected him in the expansion draft.

