Cardinals columnist says Mets free agent makes sense in St. Louis

Brandon Nimmo is a really hot commodity on the trade market right now. And the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Ben Frederickson thinks the St. Louis Cardinals should consider going after him. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Mets centerfielder became a free agent last week...
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Select Tom Cosgrove

The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
The Staten Island Advance

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, bullpen

In case you missed my Sunday overview of the Dodgers’ pending decision this week regarding Cody Bellinger, the outfielder was listed as one of 10 potential non-tender candidates this week by R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports. “There aren’t many teams who can stomach sinking $18 million into a player...
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers Select Brice Turang and Abner Uribe

The Brewers announced that they have selected a couple of players to their 40-man roster ahead of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are infielder Brice Turang and right-hander Abner Uribe. Turang was the Brewers’ first round pick back in 2018 (21st overall) out of Santiago High School in...
AL.com

Former Auburn tight end goes No. 7 in XFL Draft

Former Auburn tight end Sal Cannella went to the Arlington Renegades in the first round of the offensive skill position portion of the XFL’s draft on Wednesday. Cannella was the seventh player picked after the spring football league opened its draft in Las Vegas with 11 rounds of selections of running backs, tight ends and wide receivers by the league’s eight teams.
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Select Kolton Ingram, Jose Soriano, DFA Three Players

Ahead of the upcoming Rule 5 protection deadline, the Angels have announced that they’ve selected the contracts of Kolton Ingram and Jose Soriano to their 40-man roster. They’ve also announced that Touki Toussaint, Rob Zastryzny and Nash Walters have all been designated for assignment. Ingram, 26, was originally...
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MLB stolen bases champion Chuck Carr dies

Former big league outfielder Chuck Carr passed away Sunday, according to an announcement from his family on Facebook. He was 55 years old. Selected by the Reds in the ninth round of the 1986 draft, he eventually made his MLB debut with the Mets in 1990. He got very brief chances in New York that year and in 1991, as well as with the Cardinals in 1992. His first real opportunity for an extended look came in 1993 after the Marlins selected him in the expansion draft.
