Proposed homeless campground near Chico airport needs environmental analysis, application
CHICO, Calif. - An effort to create a campground for the homeless near the Chico airport is still ongoing. In July, the North State Shelter Team brought a proposal to the City of Chico to build a campground with 82 campsites near the airport, about 2,500 feet south of runway 31R.
CAL FIRE plans to burn 85 acres near Loafer Creek over the weekend
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said they plan to burn up to 85 acres of land in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area from Thurs., Nov. 17 to Mon., Nov. 21. In a press release on Wednesday, CAL FIRE said their crews plan to remove...
Chico man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lassen County on Monday, according to the CHP. At about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer driving east on Highway 36 near Devils Corral saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe facing east in the westbound lane. The...
Power Outage: Over 2,000 PG&E customers without power near Bangor
-- BREAKING, NOV. 15, 9:14 PM:. Over 2,000 PG&E customers are currently without power in southern Butte County/northern Yuba County. According to PG&E's Outage Map, approximately 2,073 customers lost power at around 8:25 p.m. near the communities of Bangor and Rockerby, in Butte County, and Oregon House and Loma Rica in Yuba County.
Train vs. Car: Woman escapes with seconds to spare in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Amtrak train was stopped after slamming into a small car early Tuesday morning. The woman inside the car got out moments before the train slammed it, police say. She apparently ran off before they got there. The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on the tracks...
Red Bluff law firm destroyed in early-morning fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A fire destroyed large parts of a two-story building in downtown Red Bluff Wednesday morning in a very historical part of the city. Fire crews responded to calls of a fire at Martin & Logan Attorneys at Law’s office on Washington St. at around 4 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, the fire had taken over the second-story framing and roof of the structure.
Flames from old Victorian home light up street in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning inside an old Victorian home in Red Bluff. A neighbor called 911 to report the fire just after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Washington Street on the north side of town. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said the first fire crew arrived in less than three minutes and the fire had already spread to the first and second story of the home.
Chico City Council passes motion to rename local airport
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Municipal Airport will be renamed the Chico Regional Airport after City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the name change. The name change comes after Mayor Andrew Coolidge suggested the airport needed rebranding to attract more business to the area. Coolidge told Action News Now that...
Caltrans worker who rescued woman from Feather River receives state’s Medal of Valor
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Caltrans worker in Butte County was one of four workers to receive the Governor's State Employee Medal of Valor award for risking his life to help save a woman last year. Gov. Gavin Newsom presented the award to Travis Sutton after he helped save a...
Hundreds in Orland confront Glenn County Fairgrounds Board on Orland Raceway closure
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Community members and the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board of Directors went back and forth in Tuesday night's meeting about the future of the Orland Raceway. Over 100 people packed in the fairgrounds Arts and Crafts building for the meeting. Some of the audience brought signs saying...
Illegal campers are climbing higher into Bidwell Park
Above is the remains of a tent and a campsite located within Upper Bidwell Park on a trail above the disc golf course on Hwy 32. Just beyond the tent is a crumpled camp chair. To the lower left of the picture you can see that somebody carefully dug out a spot for the tent. They also amassed a pretty nice pile of fire wood before the recent storm apparently drove them out.
Chico city council votes to change airport name in rebranding effort
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico still has a ways to go before the newly renamed Chico Regional Airport can start taking commercial flights. Chico State students were tasked with rebranding the airport before the pandemic and came up with two potential names: ”The Northern California Regional Airport” and “The Chico Regional Airport.”
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
After sudden fire evacuations, Butte County communities turn to sirens
Pete Cuming was paged around 3 o’clock in the morning on Nov. 9, 2018 — less than 24 hours after the Camp Fire erupted in Butte County and overtook the town of Paradise. “Last year we had the Dixie [Fire], and it was revisited in several meetings as to having something that would tell the town all at once that it’s time to go.”
Camp Fire fraudster fires his attorney; has sentencing delayed
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A former Butte County man, convicted of construction fraud, embezzlement, contracting without a license in a disaster zone, failing to appear in court, and filing false documents with the court, was scheduled to be sentenced today. However, his sentencing has been continued after he reportedly fired his attorney.
BCSO is investigating a shooting on Saturday in 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a report of gunshots in the 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies say that during an investigation they were able to find a gunshot victim at a...
Palermo murder suspect arrested; caught crossing border into California
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A wanted Gridley man, who fled to Mexico following a fatal shooting in Palermo, was arrested at the California-Mexico border last week. Earlier this year, on July 8, there was a shootout over a marijuana deal in the Palermo area that left one man dead and another wounded. Detectives with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) determined a man living on the 1900 block of Esperanza Avenue was accompanied by several other people and planning to sell multiple pounds of marijuana at his home.
Local woman found shot outside Los Molinos Fire Station, suspect at large
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says they are currently investigating the shooting of a local woman near a fire station last week. The TCSO said their deputies were dispatched to the Los Molinos Fire Station at around 6 a.m. on Nov. 11, after receiving a report of a victim of violence.
Suspects remain at large after shooting in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - The suspects in a shooting in Los Molinos Friday morning remain at large, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Los Molinos Fire Station off Sherwood Avenue Friday at about 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Bridget...
Northern California man arrested, accused of deadly shooting during July drug deal
A Northern California man was arrested this month on suspicion of homicide in connection with a July shooting that took place during a marijuana deal, authorities said. Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29, of Gridley was taken into custody last week while trying to re-enter the state from Mexico, authorities said. Deputies responded...
