BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A wanted Gridley man, who fled to Mexico following a fatal shooting in Palermo, was arrested at the California-Mexico border last week. Earlier this year, on July 8, there was a shootout over a marijuana deal in the Palermo area that left one man dead and another wounded. Detectives with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) determined a man living on the 1900 block of Esperanza Avenue was accompanied by several other people and planning to sell multiple pounds of marijuana at his home.

PALERMO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO