krcrtv.com
Suspect arrested for arson after illegal fireworks spark tree fire in Redding neighborhood
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a tree on fire that sent large flames bursting into the air in a Redding neighborhood. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the 2100 block of California Street, between Lincoln and Hill streets. The RFD said a tree...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff law firm destroyed in early-morning fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A fire destroyed large parts of a two-story building in downtown Red Bluff Wednesday morning in a very historical part of the city. Fire crews responded to calls of a fire at Martin & Logan Attorneys at Law’s office on Washington St. at around 4 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, the fire had taken over the second-story framing and roof of the structure.
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds in Orland confront Glenn County Fairgrounds Board on Orland Raceway closure
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Community members and the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board of Directors went back and forth in Tuesday night's meeting about the future of the Orland Raceway. Over 100 people packed in the fairgrounds Arts and Crafts building for the meeting. Some of the audience brought signs saying...
krcrtv.com
A sneak peak at this year's Redding Garden of Lights!
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Garden of Lights is celebrating its third season starting Friday with more lights and activities. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and it’s bigger and better than ever. Turtle Bay marketing director Seth McGaha said they have new light displays, a new...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California man arrested, accused of deadly shooting during July drug deal
A Northern California man was arrested this month on suspicion of homicide in connection with a July shooting that took place during a marijuana deal, authorities said. Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29, of Gridley was taken into custody last week while trying to re-enter the state from Mexico, authorities said. Deputies responded...
chicosol.org
Bona charged again with hate graffiti
Thomas David Bona, who has been in and out of the Butte County courtrooms and jail during the past 16 years, now faces felony charges with hate crime enhancements in connection with two recent graffiti incidents. Bona is scheduled to be back in court Nov. 16 on charges related to...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects remain at large after shooting in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - The suspects in a shooting in Los Molinos Friday morning remain at large, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Los Molinos Fire Station off Sherwood Avenue Friday at about 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Bridget...
krcrtv.com
Local woman found shot outside Los Molinos Fire Station, suspect at large
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says they are currently investigating the shooting of a local woman near a fire station last week. The TCSO said their deputies were dispatched to the Los Molinos Fire Station at around 6 a.m. on Nov. 11, after receiving a report of a victim of violence.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lassen County on Monday, according to the CHP. At about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer driving east on Highway 36 near Devils Corral saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe facing east in the westbound lane. The...
krcrtv.com
Felon arrested in Redding after police find AK 47 and AR 15 in RV
REDDING, Calif. — A felon was arrested Monday afternoon near the planetarium in Redding after police say they found multiple guns and armor-piercing ammunition in his RV. According to Redding police, the Redding Police Department Bike Team was patrolling the area of the Schreder Planetarium and Magnolia Park, along the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue when they came across Nicholas Curran, 45, Redding, walking in an alleyway with a pellet rifle.
krcrtv.com
Camp Fire fraudster fires his attorney; has sentencing delayed
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A former Butte County man, convicted of construction fraud, embezzlement, contracting without a license in a disaster zone, failing to appear in court, and filing false documents with the court, was scheduled to be sentenced today. However, his sentencing has been continued after he reportedly fired his attorney.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
actionnewsnow.com
7 CHP officers receive Medal of Valor award for 2020 plane crash at Benton Airpark
REDDING, Calif. - Seven employees with the California Highway Patrol received a Medal of Valor award on Tuesday for their actions after a plane crashed at the Benton Airpark in Redding in 2020. On August 27, 2020, a private plane attempting to take off crashed at the Benton Airpark. Sergeant...
actionnewsnow.com
Man who escaped Butte County Jail sentenced to 48 years
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who escaped the Butte County Jail in August was sentenced Wednesday for escaping jail and other felony counts. Miles Bondley, 34 of Oroville, was sentenced to 48 years in state prison for escaping jail, residential burglary, two counts of vandalism, four counts of domestic violence and other felony counts, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
krcrtv.com
Supervisors approve raises for Tehama County deputies
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — In the hope to assist with recruitment and retention issues that the Tehama County Sheriff's Office has been experiencing over the past several years, county supervisors have approved raises for deputies. On Tues., Nov. 8, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors voted to approve raises...
krcrtv.com
Palermo murder suspect arrested; caught crossing border into California
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A wanted Gridley man, who fled to Mexico following a fatal shooting in Palermo, was arrested at the California-Mexico border last week. Earlier this year, on July 8, there was a shootout over a marijuana deal in the Palermo area that left one man dead and another wounded. Detectives with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) determined a man living on the 1900 block of Esperanza Avenue was accompanied by several other people and planning to sell multiple pounds of marijuana at his home.
actionnewsnow.com
BCSO is investigating a shooting on Saturday in 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a report of gunshots in the 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies say that during an investigation they were able to find a gunshot victim at a...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE plans to burn 85 acres near Loafer Creek over the weekend
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said they plan to burn up to 85 acres of land in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area from Thurs., Nov. 17 to Mon., Nov. 21. In a press release on Wednesday, CAL FIRE said their crews plan to remove...
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Family loses contact with 28-year-old Redding woman
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who lost contact with her family, which has them concerned for her safety. Police said 28-year-old Mariah Lynn Ames has been staying with friends but typically keeps in contact with...
krcrtv.com
Tenth annual 'Give Redding Holiday Drive' returns
REDDING, Calif. — If you are looking for a way to give back this holiday season, the annual 'Give Redding Holiday Drive' is taking place this Friday, Nov. 18. This is O2’s 10th annual holiday drive teaming up with One Safe Place and Pathways to Hope to help those in need. Collecting toys, food and other goods for children and families during this holiday season.
