Spartanburg, SC

Teen injured in shootout at South Carolina parking lot; 1 charged

By Robert Cox
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was injured after she was caught in the crossfire when two people began shooting at each other in a Spartanburg parking lot.

The shooting happened Saturday in the parking lot of the Norris Ridge Apartments on Imperial Drive around 5 p.m.

Spartanburg Police said two men were arguing when they began shooting at each other using parked vehicles to avoid being hit.

The 15-year-old victim, who was inside one of the vehicles, told police that she jumped into the back of the SUV to avoid being shot but was hit in the leg.

She was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center with injuries which are not life-threatening, police said.

According to Spartanburg Police, they identified one of the two shooters as 20-year-old Trayvis Woodruff.

Woodruff was charged with attempted murder.

Investigators said they have not yet identified the second shooter and that more charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department.

Woodruff is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

