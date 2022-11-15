Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Suspect in University of Virginia shooting to appear in court
The 22-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting of three University of Virginia football players will be arraigned on Wednesday on three counts of second-degree murder and other charges.Nov. 16, 2022.
Witness claims UVA suspect shot victim while he was sleeping, shooting not random
The shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court on Wednesday morning.
WHSV
CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release. The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones faces new charges before arraignment, 1 victim out of hospital
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is to be arraigned for three counts of murder Wednesday, as well as charges of malicious wounding in relation to the two survivors.
wfirnews.com
Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
Colonial Heights gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a local gun shop told 8News on Wednesday that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
Witness: Suspected UVA shooter targeted certain victims
A judge in Albemarle County ordered the University of Virginia student accused of killing three football players and wounding two other students Sunday to be held in jail without bond.
Man pleads guilty to robbing victim at gunpoint in their Albemarle County home
According to the DOJ, C.H. was forced from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen by Gray and Williams who then ordered him to lie facedown on the floor. Gray bound C.H.'s hands with tape, punched him in the face and pushed him into the kitchen pantry.
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
Police: Culpeper man arrested for cocaine, firearm possession
A Culpeper man is in custody after a task force bust resulted in cocaine, a firearm and cash being seized.
Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three UVA football players. The post Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive appeared first on NewsOne.
WILX-TV
Police Capture Alleged Virginia Shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Police have captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. Authorities said two other students were wounded. The violence erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman. Officials got word during a mid-morning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been taken into custody. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington.
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? Manhunt for two-time ‘Student of the Year’ University of Virginia shooting suspect ends in arrest
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? What we know about the University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect and his ties to Varina and Petersburg in Central Virginia.
NBC 29 News
CPD responds to false report regarding Walker Upper Elementary School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a report of a possible shooter at Walker Upper Elementary School was a hoax. CPD announced Tuesday, November 15, that it responded to the school around 10:45 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown and officers searched the area. About 20...
theriver953.com
BRNGTF make a narcotics arrest
The Virginia State Police report by email that on Nov. 4 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn was arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine along with...
Police: Man wanted in UVA shooting may be driving black SUV
University of Virginia's campus is being urged to shelter in place after a shooting was reported at a parking garage on campus Sunday night.
philasun.com
NAACP Philadelphia President Catherine Hicks statement on Univ. of Virginia shooting
It is sad to again mourn young lives lost by gun violence while attending school. The three football players shot and killed at the University of Virginia, became the 68th shooting deaths on school grounds. These deaths add to the 600 U.S. mass shootings this year that four or more people were shot and in most incidents killed.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
WAVY News 10
3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect in custody
3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect …. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed...
