Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
wdrb.com
GE Appliances to cut 5% of salaried workers amid soaring costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville-based GE Appliances will cut about 5% of its salaried workforce amid “historic(ly)” high manufacturing and operating costs, according to the company. A subsidiary of China’s Haier, GE Appliances makes household appliances such as dishwashers, refrigerators and freezers at Louisville’s Appliance Park as...
Louisville landlords explain motivations behind evictions in latest report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The latest eviction report from Louisville shows a shocking disparity between the east end and west end, and it shows the impact larger real estate developers are having on an already fragile market. The 2022 Metro Housing Coalition Report was used to get a better understanding...
wdrb.com
Banking group sues Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over 'ESG' investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s banking industry claims Attorney General Daniel Cameron is overstepping his authority by investigating banks’ so-called “ESG” practices, such as commitments to combat climate change. The Kentucky Bankers Association earlier this month sued Cameron, alleging the Republican Attorney General displayed “amazing...
Wave 3
LG&E, KU provide tips to avoid holiday scams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several utility companies are banding together to help customers avoid scams as the holiday season approaches. Louisville Gas & Electric, Kentucky Utilities Company and Old Dominion Power Company said they want customers to be aware of situations where scammers attempt to steal their identity or their money.
spectrumnews1.com
UPS announces new facility construction, creating hundreds of jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS is expanding their footprint in Kentucky. On Monday they announced they’ll be constructing four buildings which will create over 400 jobs. The announcement was held at a new aircraft maintenance hanger currently under construction. Once complete, the $220 million hanger will be able to house two Boeing 747-8 aircraft. The facility is expected to be completed in late 2023.
Wave 3
Belle of Louisville partners with small businesses for First Mate’s Market
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop. The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a cruiser's dash camera. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role.
Wave 3
UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hanger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters. On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.
Wave 3
New housing report plans to combat high eviction rates in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Louisville Metro came out with a new report focusing on what drives landlords in eviction decisions. The study is called “Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners.”. A partnership between Metropolitan Housing Coalition, JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo put the study together. The research...
wdrb.com
Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
harrodsburgherald.com
Despite Neighbors’ Opposition, Planning And Zoning Approves Cell Tower
Despite hearing a lot of static from some of the neighbors, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning And Zoning Commission approved the construction of a cell phone tower on Kennedy Bridge Road. At last week’s meeting, the planning and zoning commission held a public hearing on an application submitted by WC22-01 CellCo....
Wave 3
Breaking employment barriers for formerly incarcerated people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last week, Governor Andy Beshear announced two new programs aimed at helping inmates secure employment before they are released. At the local level, Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey is working on an ordinance that would incentivize businesses to hire those people. Both plans intend to increase the workforce, break stereotypes and give second chances.
Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/14
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?. Make Ends Meet: Handling a 401(k) in a bear market. This brings the total number of guns found this school year to 14, compared to eight this time last school year.
Wave 3
Former Louisville Urban League president becomes CEO of NYC-based nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former CEO and President of the Louisville Urban League has announced her next role after leaving the organization at the beginning of November. Sadiqa Reynolds will be serving as CEO for the New York City-based Perception Institute, a nonprofit organization focusing on race, gender and ethnic research to find ways to reduce bias and discrimination.
'This is literally going to be life-changing for so many Kentuckians': Kentuckians react to governor's medical cannabis executive orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Taylor said back in 2007, his then 10-year-old daughter had the routine down. "Call 911 or call grandpa," he said. "Don't go in the room. Don't get around me. I was, gosh, I would be a danger to her." The army veteran said his seizures...
wdrb.com
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
Wave 3
Office for Women hosts discussion on gender, race disparities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Office for Women hosted a panel discussion Wednesday focused on raising the state of women in gender and race equity in income, home ownership and education. According to the release, Louisville Metro Government invited professionals, community leaders and the public to join in on the...
Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
Wave 3
Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban
New housing report plans to combat high eviction rates in Louisville. On Tuesday, Louisville Metro came out with a new report focusing on what drives landlords in eviction decisions. Because of a trigger law passed in 2019, abortions are mostly on hold in the state.
Wave 3
Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop. The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a cruiser's dash camera. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role.
