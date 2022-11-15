6 months since the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, some security guards for the supermarket chain are speaking out

BUFFALO, NY – A 21-year-old man facing trial for the murder of a 16-year-old in Buffalo in March has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to prison this week. Kel Leed D. Alexander was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison as part of his plea agreement. According to police, on Friday, March 4, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the shot and killed a 16-year-old male by firing a single shot from an illegal handgun, which hit the victim on the left side of the head. The incident occurred inside of the defendant’s residence on Fisher Street in the The post Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.

