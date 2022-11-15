ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

6 months since the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, some security guards for the supermarket chain are speaking out

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Buffalo Police release footage of shots fired at substance abuse treatment facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police on Saturday released footage of Thursday’s shooting incident that occurred at a West Side substance abuse treatment facility. Jeffery Griffin, 48, was charged Friday, after he allegedly opened fire at two different locations on Buffalo’s lower West Side — on Pennsylvania Street and at the aforementioned Alba de Vida clinic — Thursday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. There […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on […]
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Driver high on weed struck and killed bicyclist, pleads guilty

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A 26-year-old man who struck and killed a female bicyclist while high on weed in Buffalo has pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter. Zaire N. Pittman, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty to killing a female bicyclist on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue in the City of Buffalo while under the influence of cannabis. He is facing seven years in prison. “This defendant drove a vehicle while high on marijuana and caused the tragic death of this woman. While it is legal to smoke or consume cannabis in New York State, driving while high is a crime. It The post Driver high on weed struck and killed bicyclist, pleads guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Amherst Police investigate Wednesday evening shooting

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue around 6:08 p.m. for a report of shots fired. One person was shot, and they were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

The Front Porch is coming to South Buffalo at a former longtime bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo restaurateur is expanding with a second bar/restaurant just down the street. Jennifer “Deli” Mariani is working to transform the former Conlon’s Bar & Grill at 382 Abbott Road into The Front Porch, featuring house-baked bread, meats like pastrami made in-house and salads and other New York-style deli options.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – A 21-year-old man facing trial for the murder of a 16-year-old in Buffalo in March has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to prison this week. Kel Leed D. Alexander was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison as part of his plea agreement. According to police, on Friday, March 4, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the shot and killed a 16-year-old male by firing a single shot from an illegal handgun, which hit the victim on the left side of the head. The incident occurred inside of the defendant’s residence on Fisher Street in the The post Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Girl in hospital following accident in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — A girl is in the hospital following an accident in Amherst on Wednesday morning. According to police, a female was hit by a car around 7 a.m. at Kensington Avenue and Roycroft Road. She was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with head injuries. Police have not...
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy