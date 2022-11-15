6 months since the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, some security guards for the supermarket chain are speaking out

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
informnny.com
Buffalo Police release footage of shots fired at substance abuse treatment facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police on Saturday released footage of Thursday’s shooting incident that occurred at a West Side substance abuse treatment facility. Jeffery Griffin, 48, was charged Friday, after he allegedly opened fire at two different locations on Buffalo’s lower West Side — on Pennsylvania Street and at the aforementioned Alba de Vida clinic — Thursday morning.
One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. There […]
Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on […]
Driver high on weed struck and killed bicyclist, pleads guilty
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A 26-year-old man who struck and killed a female bicyclist while high on weed in Buffalo has pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter. Zaire N. Pittman, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty to killing a female bicyclist on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue in the City of Buffalo while under the influence of cannabis. He is facing seven years in prison. “This defendant drove a vehicle while high on marijuana and caused the tragic death of this woman. While it is legal to smoke or consume cannabis in New York State, driving while high is a crime. It The post Driver high on weed struck and killed bicyclist, pleads guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amherst Police investigating accident where pedestrian was hit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Amherst. The pedestrian was hit round 7 p.m. at Sweet Home Road and Chestnut Ridge Road. The person suffered a serious head injury and was taken to ECMC in an ambulance.
Amherst Police investigate Wednesday evening shooting
AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue around 6:08 p.m. for a report of shots fired. One person was shot, and they were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
The Front Porch is coming to South Buffalo at a former longtime bar
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo restaurateur is expanding with a second bar/restaurant just down the street. Jennifer “Deli” Mariani is working to transform the former Conlon’s Bar & Grill at 382 Abbott Road into The Front Porch, featuring house-baked bread, meats like pastrami made in-house and salads and other New York-style deli options.
Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A 21-year-old man facing trial for the murder of a 16-year-old in Buffalo in March has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to prison this week. Kel Leed D. Alexander was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison as part of his plea agreement. According to police, on Friday, March 4, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the shot and killed a 16-year-old male by firing a single shot from an illegal handgun, which hit the victim on the left side of the head. The incident occurred inside of the defendant’s residence on Fisher Street in the The post Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amherst Police investigate Bailey Ave. shooting
Amherst police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue.
Scary Video of Man With AR-15 Gun Stopped in Buffalo, New York
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. There is footage of gunshots released by Buffalo Police. "He was going to shoot a lot of people". One woman was shot in Buffalo. A scary situation unfolded in Buffalo, New York. On Thursday, a man with an AR-15 tried walking into an establishment and was stopped by 2 security guards and 2 civilians.
Pedestrian struck in Amherst hit-and-run
It's not clear what kind of vehicle was involved, but police are looking for one with possible front end damage.
Niagara Falls police investigating shots fired incident
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Buffalo holds day of remembrance for Tops shooting
Buffalo honors 6 months since Tops mass shooting with moment of silence, orange lights.
Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
Girl in hospital following accident in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — A girl is in the hospital following an accident in Amherst on Wednesday morning. According to police, a female was hit by a car around 7 a.m. at Kensington Avenue and Roycroft Road. She was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with head injuries. Police have not...
Teenager boy shot in Buffalo, police looking for suspect
A teenager is hospitalized, recovering from a gunshot wound. Police say the 14 year old boy was shot on Congressional Walk in Buffalo around 3:30 Sunday morning.
Buffalo man in critical condition after shooting on Wilson Street
Buffalo police say one person is in critical condition following a shooting on Wilson Street Saturday night.
Buffalo man facing charges after fighting officers, two officers injured
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing several charges after he allegedly fought officers, injuring two of them, after he was thrown out of an establishment on Amherst Street on Saturday night, police said. Police say that around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, they were flagged down by staff at Casey’s Black Rock in […]
Vigil held in Baldwin for 19-year-old stabbing victim Tyler Lewis
Family and friends held a vigil Sunday for Tyler Lewis, the 19-year-old college student from Baldwin who was fatally stabbed in Buffalo nearly a month ago.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0