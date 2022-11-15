ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

New BMW Vehicle Accessory Center opens in Spartanburg Co.

By Elise Devlin
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lncYK_0jAsO4rT00

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – BMW is taking major strides in the technology industry, with all of it happening right here in the Upstate.

The company has celebrated the unveiling of several facilities in the Upstate within the past few months and now added to that list is a new vehicle accessory center.

Behind the detailed accessories displayed on BMW vehicles is a process that takes place in Spartanburg County.

“This is the first such dedicated operation of its kind located on site at a factory in the U.S.,” said Mayor Rick Danner, city of Greer.

BMW leaders gathered Monday morning alongside local residents to visit the new home of that process and take in the $25 million facility for the first time.

“The plant, what it really gives us is a home field advantage in this market because it streamlines the ability to create, to custom the amount right away to get the orders in,” said Sebastian Mackensen, president and CEO of BMW North America. “We have a great connection to Spartanburg where we get the vehicles built and it’s those vehicles that our customers like the most.”

Located on the BMW campus in Greer, the company said the center will provide finishing touches to personalized vehicles. It will allow BMW X models from Plant Spartanburg to arrive at dealers already having customers requested accessories. The company said this will be beneficial for Spartanburg County, as it’s creating 60 new jobs.

“Aside from the job creation which I think is one of the biggest ones and ones that I think a lot of the team is most proud of for a while, we looked at this facility on paper,” said Jameon Cropper, manager for Accessories, Tires and Lifestyles at BMW North America. “We looked at operations on paper, we looked at throughput on paper, but to see it actually happen, to see that we actually are able to provide jobs and the contractors involved, the teams that are involved, it’s really nice to see on a day like today.”

While celebrating the opening of several facilities recently, BMW said moving forward all their attention will be towards these new centers.

“A facility as large as this and as complicated to operate as this, requires a little bit of a ramp-up period so we’re looking forward to getting up to full capacity soon,” said Cropper.

Plant Spartanburg said they’ll begin production of the newest BMW X model, which is the first ever BMW XM, this December.

BMW said Plant Spartanburg currently builds 60% of the BMWs sold in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Deputies seek 2 missing teens in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for two teenagers with medical conditions who ran away from a group home. Deputies said 16-year-old Ayden Middleton and 15-year-old Delilah Wagner were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at Venice Group Home on South Industrial Drive in Simpsonville. Deputies described […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say

GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
GREER, SC
gsabusiness.com

Hot Properties: Greer buys property for fire station

The city of Greer has closed on a parcel of land intended for a new fire station. The city purchased the approximately 4.5 acres of land for $910,000 and closed on the agreement on Nov. 3. The land parcel is located adjacent to current city property at the corner of Suber Road and Chick Springs Road.
GREER, SC
wspa.com

Teen injured in shootout at Spartanburg parking lot; 1 charged

A teenager was injured after she was caught in the crossfire when two people began shooting at each other in a Spartanburg parking lot. Teen injured in shootout at Spartanburg parking lot; …. A teenager was injured after she was caught in the crossfire when two people began shooting at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Rocking out through a diagnosis: an Upstate woman's medical battle

Greenville County approves increased road fee, councilman talks future tax plans. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer...
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two were injured in an overnight crash Sunday in Duncan. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:58 a.m. on Highway 101 near Berry Shoals Road. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan SUV with three occupants was traveling south when it lost control and […]
DUNCAN, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy