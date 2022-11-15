ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season

The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Latest on Nick Smith and how Arkansas has adjusted in his absence

It is no surprise that No. 9 Arkansas has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the regular season, but a pair of convincing wins out of the gates has certainly been a welcome development for a Razorback team that has been without star freshman guard Nick Smith, who has been in right knee management with no timetable for return.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst: Arkansas vs Bielema, Illinois very likely

Doomsaying fans of the Arkansas football program are proclaiming the Hogs have lost. Arkansas won’t make a bowl game. The most realistic fans, however, see that the Razorbacks’ most likely record at the end of the regular season is 6-6. Such a record would put Arkansas right in position for a second consecutive bowl game for the first time since Bret Bielema was coach. Oh, and speaking of Bielema… ESPN college football analyst Kyle Bonagura thinks the two old flames might rekindle. Bonagura has Arkansas and Illinois projected to meet in the Music City Bowl on December 31. It would be the first meeting between the two since Bielema was let go as coach following a season-ending loss to Missouri in 2017. He has since become head coach at Illinois and has the Fighting Illini at 7-3 with two games remaining. Arkansas needs a win against either Ole Miss on Saturday or at Missouri the day after Thanksgiving to clinch bowl eligibility. Kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against the Rebels is at 6:30 p.m. List Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Official Razorbacks depth chart - KJ Jefferson is starting
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss football: Sam Pittman updates QB situation, addresses high expectations

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman raised the Razorbacks football program's expectations for the Razorback program since he took over as head coach in 2020. In 2021, he led Arkansas to a 9-4 overall record — the best the program had seen since 2011 — but this season's team has been plagued by injuries and not seen as much success at 5-5. The Razorbacks come off a 13-10 loss to LSU this past Saturday and now preparing for an 8-2 Ole Miss team.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Arkansas: Types and Where They Live

Bobcats can be found almost everywhere in North America. They are phantom-like medium-sized cats that quietly stalk their prey and prefer to stay hidden from humans. While it’s more common to spot these adorable felines in your local state park or wooded area, they sometimes sneak into neighborhoods and backyards.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Auburn on Lane Kiffin's mind? One analyst says yes

Over the last two weeks, only two coaches have publically shut down rumors that they would be leaving their current program for Auburn, or any other coaching vacancy. Following Jackson State’s 41-14 win over Texas Southern on Nov. 5, head coach Deion Sanders shared with his team that he would miss the following practices on Tuesday and Wednesday due to personal matters, not to meet with other programs about open positions.
AUBURN, AL
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Provides Latest Update on Adonai Mitchell

The University of Georgia is currently scoring 40.6 points per game on offense, that's tied for 6th in the sport. They currently averaging 7.1 yards per play on the season, behind only Ohio State and Oregon. They are currently fifth in the country in time of possession and they are the undefeated, ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Arkansas rises, Tennessee dips in AP Top 25

College basketball's vanilla opening slate dominated headlines, but the most-anticipated game of the week lived up to the hype and nearly forced the Associated Press voters to reshuffle their top-25 rankings. Michigan State had Gonzaga on the ropes in the second half, but the second-ranked Zags rallied late for a one-point squeaker.
TENNESSEE STATE
d1sportsnet.com

Baye Fall commits to Arkansas

5 star center Baye Fall has committed to Arkansas. The 6-10, 205 pound Fall, a native of Parker CO, chose Arkansas over 17 offers. He is rated the No. 3 center in the 2023 class and No. 14 overall. November 15, 2022.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy