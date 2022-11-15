Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Look: Lane Kiffin Reveals He Called Ole Miss Quarterback's Mom To Apologize
Ole Miss put a scare into Alabama on Saturday, but Lane Kiffin was ultimately unable to upset Nick Saban, his former boss. Ole Miss jumped out to an early 17-7 lead, but the Crimson Tide stopped the Rebels in the red zone late in the fourth quarter to win 30-24. Kiffin emerged from the loss ...
Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season
The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
247Sports
Latest on Nick Smith and how Arkansas has adjusted in his absence
It is no surprise that No. 9 Arkansas has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the regular season, but a pair of convincing wins out of the gates has certainly been a welcome development for a Razorback team that has been without star freshman guard Nick Smith, who has been in right knee management with no timetable for return.
KOCO
Horrific deadly shooting felt throughout Oklahoma college football community
A horrific deadly shooting has been felt throughout the Oklahoma college football community. A suspect is now in custody after allegedly shooting and killing three football players at the University of Virginia. So far, a possible motive has not been released. It’s Bedlam week in Oklahoma but after Sunday night’s...
247Sports
Lane Kiffin's Auburn coaching candidacy lingers in media's reaction to Ole Miss' loss to Alabama, Nick Saban
"Two years ago, I walked off this field and said we didn’t come here to cover spreads or play, at the time, the No. 1 team in the country close," Kiffin said. "We came here to beat Alabama and we didn’t do it. We’re 0-1 today." Subscribe...
ESPN analyst: Arkansas vs Bielema, Illinois very likely
Doomsaying fans of the Arkansas football program are proclaiming the Hogs have lost. Arkansas won’t make a bowl game. The most realistic fans, however, see that the Razorbacks’ most likely record at the end of the regular season is 6-6. Such a record would put Arkansas right in position for a second consecutive bowl game for the first time since Bret Bielema was coach. Oh, and speaking of Bielema… ESPN college football analyst Kyle Bonagura thinks the two old flames might rekindle. Bonagura has Arkansas and Illinois projected to meet in the Music City Bowl on December 31. It would be the first meeting between the two since Bielema was let go as coach following a season-ending loss to Missouri in 2017. He has since become head coach at Illinois and has the Fighting Illini at 7-3 with two games remaining. Arkansas needs a win against either Ole Miss on Saturday or at Missouri the day after Thanksgiving to clinch bowl eligibility. Kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against the Rebels is at 6:30 p.m. List Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Official Razorbacks depth chart - KJ Jefferson is starting
Kickoff Time, Channel Announced For Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville
The Rebels and Razorbacks will do battle on SEC Network this Saturday.
247Sports
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss football: Sam Pittman updates QB situation, addresses high expectations
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman raised the Razorbacks football program's expectations for the Razorback program since he took over as head coach in 2020. In 2021, he led Arkansas to a 9-4 overall record — the best the program had seen since 2011 — but this season's team has been plagued by injuries and not seen as much success at 5-5. The Razorbacks come off a 13-10 loss to LSU this past Saturday and now preparing for an 8-2 Ole Miss team.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Arkansas: Types and Where They Live
Bobcats can be found almost everywhere in North America. They are phantom-like medium-sized cats that quietly stalk their prey and prefer to stay hidden from humans. While it’s more common to spot these adorable felines in your local state park or wooded area, they sometimes sneak into neighborhoods and backyards.
Is Auburn on Lane Kiffin's mind? One analyst says yes
Over the last two weeks, only two coaches have publically shut down rumors that they would be leaving their current program for Auburn, or any other coaching vacancy. Following Jackson State’s 41-14 win over Texas Southern on Nov. 5, head coach Deion Sanders shared with his team that he would miss the following practices on Tuesday and Wednesday due to personal matters, not to meet with other programs about open positions.
Kirby Smart Provides Latest Update on Adonai Mitchell
The University of Georgia is currently scoring 40.6 points per game on offense, that's tied for 6th in the sport. They currently averaging 7.1 yards per play on the season, behind only Ohio State and Oregon. They are currently fifth in the country in time of possession and they are the undefeated, ...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Arkansas rises, Tennessee dips in AP Top 25
College basketball's vanilla opening slate dominated headlines, but the most-anticipated game of the week lived up to the hype and nearly forced the Associated Press voters to reshuffle their top-25 rankings. Michigan State had Gonzaga on the ropes in the second half, but the second-ranked Zags rallied late for a one-point squeaker.
Sam Pittman, Arkansas have lots to play for against Ole Miss
The Arkansas Razorbacks have lost significant momentum after back-to-back losses versus Liberty and LSU. However, head coach Sam Pittman knows there is still plenty left on the table to play for versus Ole Miss in Week 12. On Monday, the head hog discussed what’s at stake on Saturday night.
Former Florida State wide receiver departs from Arkansas
The former Seminole will be looking for a third program to call home.
Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
The Seminoles are down to their final two games of the regular season.
Sam Pittman Basically Says Hogs Open to Players in Transfer Portal
While he may not agree with it, he's embraced it now after NCAA opens door.
Lane Kiffin discusses how Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee's offenses have grown apart
No. 14 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) will play at Arkansas (5-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12 (7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN). Arkansas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles served in the same capacity under Kiffin at Florida Atlantic in 2017. Charlie Weis Jr. replaced Briles in 2018 at...
d1sportsnet.com
Baye Fall commits to Arkansas
5 star center Baye Fall has committed to Arkansas. The 6-10, 205 pound Fall, a native of Parker CO, chose Arkansas over 17 offers. He is rated the No. 3 center in the 2023 class and No. 14 overall. November 15, 2022.
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of SEC West rivals meet up both coming off close losses as Ole Miss travels to Arkansas in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday. Ole Miss comes in at 8-2 on the year following a narrow defeat at home to Alabama that dropped the Rebels to third place in the West Division standings. ...
Hogs’ Sam Pittman: Criticism Comes When You Don't Meet Expectations
Razorbacks coach will take that, but knows they have to start winning close games.
