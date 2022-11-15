ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska cider maker takes 3rd in national competition

Two Nebraska cider makers took home big honors in a national competition. Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, which is based near Palmyra and has a tasting room in Ashland, tied for third place overall in the U.S. Open Cider Championships held last week in Ohio. Glacial Till won a gold...
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly

Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
Nebraska Hospitals Facing Tough Financial Pressures

Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a number of challenges due to a number of factors, including record inflation, workforce challenges, and difficulty in placing patients. Reimbursements rates are not keeping pace with inflation, and payers have begun cutting telehealth payments in half of what they were previously reimbursing during the pandemic.
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
Nebraska ranks among national leaders in graduation success rate

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska student-athletes continued the Huskers’ tradition of being a national leader in the classroom, posting a 95 percent NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the second straight year. The 95 percent rate ties for the highest in school history and marks the fifth consecutive year the rate has been at 90 percent or higher.
Gov. Ricketts announces $5.6 million of federal awards to develop strategic plans for broadband expansion

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Governor Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that the state has been awarded two federal grants—totaling nearly $5.6 million—from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NITA) to develop strategic plans to expand high-speed broadband service. Earlier this year, Gov. Ricketts had created the Connect Nebraska working group, a team of leaders tasked with optimizing state and federal funds to expand broadband in Nebraska. The group submitted the grant applications on behalf of the state.
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week

As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
Nebraska to receive nearly $12 million after Google agrees to settlement

OMAHA, Neb. — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. Nebraska will receive $11.8 million, while Iowa will...
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
Nebraska receives over $11 million from Google over multistate Attorney General privacy settlement

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Attorney General Peterson announced on Monday that Nebraska, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S.
