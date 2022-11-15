Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
‘A new animal’: Sports betting remains in the works for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bringing gaming to Nebraska has been a bit of a slow burn. The state’s first non-tribal casino opened in September and now many are wondering when they’ll finally be able to place a bet on their favorite team. Two years ago Nebraskans voted to...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska cider maker takes 3rd in national competition
Two Nebraska cider makers took home big honors in a national competition. Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, which is based near Palmyra and has a tasting room in Ashland, tied for third place overall in the U.S. Open Cider Championships held last week in Ohio. Glacial Till won a gold...
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly
Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
klin.com
Nebraska Hospitals Facing Tough Financial Pressures
Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a number of challenges due to a number of factors, including record inflation, workforce challenges, and difficulty in placing patients. Reimbursements rates are not keeping pace with inflation, and payers have begun cutting telehealth payments in half of what they were previously reimbursing during the pandemic.
klkntv.com
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska ranks among national leaders in graduation success rate
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska student-athletes continued the Huskers’ tradition of being a national leader in the classroom, posting a 95 percent NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the second straight year. The 95 percent rate ties for the highest in school history and marks the fifth consecutive year the rate has been at 90 percent or higher.
knopnews2.com
Gov. Ricketts announces $5.6 million of federal awards to develop strategic plans for broadband expansion
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Governor Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that the state has been awarded two federal grants—totaling nearly $5.6 million—from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NITA) to develop strategic plans to expand high-speed broadband service. Earlier this year, Gov. Ricketts had created the Connect Nebraska working group, a team of leaders tasked with optimizing state and federal funds to expand broadband in Nebraska. The group submitted the grant applications on behalf of the state.
iheart.com
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week
As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
KETV.com
'A bureaucratic mess': Nebraska hospital systems facing financial pain
Neb. — Nebraska hospitals are not immune to the pain of inflation and staffing shortages. Operating costs are soaring and now, hospital systems are concerned with their financial future. Leaders worry patients could end up suffering and are pleading for help from lawmakers. The vast majority of a...
KETV.com
Nebraska to receive nearly $12 million after Google agrees to settlement
OMAHA, Neb. — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. Nebraska will receive $11.8 million, while Iowa will...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
Questions remain on how Voter ID will be implemented in Nebraska
Questions remain for lawmakers on how to implement Voter ID in Nebraska which is expected to be addressed in the upcoming session.
unk.edu
Like the surprising amount of cornfields, Tariro Chinhamo has opportunity to grow in Nebraska
Professional goal: After graduation, I hope to land a job in construction and work my way up the ladder to one day become a project manager. Fun fact: I am a self-taught pianist. Why did you decide to study in the U.S.?. There is a higher level of education and...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska receives over $11 million from Google over multistate Attorney General privacy settlement
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Attorney General Peterson announced on Monday that Nebraska, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S.
Corn Nation
Monday Flakes: Nebraska Landscaping Challenges, Beard Chains, and More Football Craziness
I like plants and growing fun plants, but they don’t always love me back. Living in a harsh climate and having poor soil on the ranch makes for a difficult landscaping challenge. Ranchhand 2 decided he really liked yellow apples, so we selected and planted a tree that produces yellow apples.
Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are working overtime to keep motorists and road crews safe through localized enforcement efforts in multiple parts of the state. This effort includes specific enforcement operations in the Nebraska Panhandle and other areas of western Nebraska. In October, troopers...
arizonasuntimes.com
Nine Texas and Nebraska Cities Became ‘Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn’ on Election Day
Four Texas cities and six villages in Nebraska voted on Election Day on ballot measures that would outlaw abortion within their jurisdictions. Of the 10 ballot measures, only one was rejected by voters, reported Mark Lee Dickson, founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, at Live Action News.
The egg shortage and rise in cost is frustrating Nebraskans
With Thanksgiving approaching, you might be excited to gather around and make your favorite dishes. But items in your grocery cart like eggs could be more expensive.
Comments / 0