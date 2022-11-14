ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Jude

Tips to save valuable pennies at Penny Auctions

Today we can see scores of sites are working as penny auction sites. If you are having a good habit of saving and always keep an account of things like how many pennies are in $100 to save pennies, penny auction is not for you. By penny auction here we means sites which ask the people to bid pennies and in return they can shop in very small budget. But at the same time not every bidder is going to get a price or shopping product despite bidding pennies. It is more or less like a lottery system where only winner is entitled to get the price and rest of the participants lose their money. So here are few valuable tips to save pennies from penny auctions.
The HD Post

Home buyers get 10% down payment assistance with CA Forgivable Equity Builder

STATEWIDE – As of November 2022, interest rates are still sitting over 7% – impacting affordability, however, there’s a program available to help buyers bring down the cost of getting into a home. California Housing Finance Agency’s (CalHFA) Forgivable Equity Builder Loan provides homebuyers a forgivable loan up to 10% of the purchase price of a home to use for the down payment.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy