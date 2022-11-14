This exceptional home located in Garrison, New York, features 5,990 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Melissa Carlton. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Adding to the unique architectural allure are repurposed artifact appointments, including ancient Chinese doors, a turn-of-the-century circular iron staircase, and richly-patinaed copper wainscoting. Finish with home amenities that include a lower level recreation room, indoor lap pool, lounging room with shower and dry sauna, a crow's nest that's the perfect work-from-home private office, and an elevator to every level, you'll never want to leave.A spacious bespoke kitchen with center island is complemented a length of the room breakfast area and ready for relaxing gatherings; and a first-floor master suite with media-fitted fireplace has a luxurious bath with step-in shower, a spa-tub and dual custom-fitted dressing closets.The upper level is perfect for extended family or guests and featuring a spacious sitting room complemented with two guest suites, both with spa-quality baths.Unmatched in style and design, this residence is only minutes to every Garrison convenience and all the year-round outdoor recreational amenities of the Hudson Valley. This exceptional Contemporary residence of wood and stone is brilliantly-designed combining a bird's eye setting overlooking the Hudson River with an exceptionally-appointed, light-filled floor plan creating a spectacular retreat for today's new lifestyle.Completely private and set on three levels, nearly every room features walls of glass opening to length-of-the-house terraces that watch-over the ever-changing River. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. nan.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO