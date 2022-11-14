ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

KPLC TV

Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: What are grandparents’ visitation rights?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: I am a grandparent. My grandchild’s parents agreed to let the other grandparents adopt my grandchild. Since then, the other grandparents (now the adoptive parents) will not let me see my grandchild. Am I entitled to visitation rights with this child?
LOUISIANA STATE
wtaw.com

Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Highway 98.9

Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes

A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: When will Louisiana elect Black people statewide?

A number of Black candidates did quite well last week, landing statewide offices — in other states. Maryland elected its first Black governor and its first Black attorney general. Massachuetts elected its first Black woman as attorney general. Connecticut chose its first Black woman to be secretary of state. That state made an additional double dose of history, choosing as state treasurer its first Black and out LGBTQ candidate.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA

