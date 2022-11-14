Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
NOLA.com
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s deadly shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a...
LSU TE Mason Taylor Signs NIL Deal With Louisiana Attorney
Mason Taylor was the hero of the Alabama game, and that recent success has translated into a NIL Deal for the freshman tight end. Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a NIL deal with Mason Taylor, a freshman tight end for the Tigers Football team. The true freshman...
KPLC TV
Gov. Edwards apologizes on behalf of the state 50 years after two Southern University students were unjustly killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state after a civil rights protest on the campus of Southern University turned deadly 50 years ago. “This was a stain they had to deal with all of those years. They knew they were right;...
KPLC TV
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
KPLC TV
Performance scores: Louisiana schools at same level as before pandemic
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana found itself with the exact same letter grade it had before the pandemic when the State Board of Education released performance scores Wednesday morning. Louisiana as a whole received a B grade (77.1 average) for the 2021-22 school year - the same 77.1 score...
KPLC TV
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
Could It Snow in North Louisiana & East Texas This Weekend?
Did You Instantly Regret Not Putting on an Extra Coat This Morning?. I know I did. I jumped in my truck and couldn't get it warm enough, in fact, during my 20-minute drive to work I was mad at myself for not wearing an extra layer. We Better Get Ready...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: What are grandparents’ visitation rights?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: I am a grandparent. My grandchild’s parents agreed to let the other grandparents adopt my grandchild. Since then, the other grandparents (now the adoptive parents) will not let me see my grandchild. Am I entitled to visitation rights with this child?
wtaw.com
Kick Time Announced for LSU Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes
A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
The album created by Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles native who is known as a zydeco musician, is nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album.
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: When will Louisiana elect Black people statewide?
A number of Black candidates did quite well last week, landing statewide offices — in other states. Maryland elected its first Black governor and its first Black attorney general. Massachuetts elected its first Black woman as attorney general. Connecticut chose its first Black woman to be secretary of state. That state made an additional double dose of history, choosing as state treasurer its first Black and out LGBTQ candidate.
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
Louisiana's Most Dangerous Cities
Louisiana has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Louisiana, USA.By File:Flag - Lousiana Secretary of State. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
NOLA.com
'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks going to Vegas, but still talking about that LSU show
Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium. "You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
