ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tinyhousetalk.com

24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft

This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
tinyhousetalk.com

His Full Time Tiny House with a Home Office

The Milanda tiny house from Baluchon is their latest beautiful build designed for owner, Philippe. Since remote work has become a normal part of his life, he asked for a dedicated office space. They tucked a desk under the staircase and separated it from the rest of the home with a wooden partition.
tinyhousetalk.com

The Prairie Tiny Home Features First Floor Bedroom

Loosely based on Frank Lloyd Wrights prairie homes, the latest design from Firefly Tiny features low flat overhangs and windows with sweeping views. In fact, there are 12 windows in this tiny home!. A ground-floor bedroom a with full-height ceiling sits at one end, and a 3/4 bathroom with a...
tinyhousetalk.com

Her THOW w/ First Floor Bedroom on Island Property

Remember the Halloween house from last week? Here’s a full tour!. Shelley lives in a gorgeous 36 x 8 ft. tiny house on Whidbey island off the coast of Washington. She purchased land there after her divorce, and her professionally-built tiny home is a temporary housing situation while she gets approval and financing for a larger pre-fab home.
News Talk KIT

Rare 42 M Mercer Island Waterfront Home for Sale Fit for Royalty

Want to Live in One of the Rarest Waterfront Properties on Mercer Island, WA?. Calling all celebrities, entrepreneurs, directors, philanthropists, and beyond. If a home is what you're searching for, why go simple when you can live in this breathtaking spot for sale located on the shores of Lake Washington? Featuring an open-concept kitchen and living room set-up you only see in movies, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace in the library, an impressive outdoor cabana, and even an indoor basketball court this spot has everything one could need and more.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
homesenator.com

How to Create a One-of-a-Kind Bedroom

Everyone wants their bedroom to reflect their personal style. But with so many design options available, it can be tough to know where to start. If you are looking for ways to create a bedroom that is uniquely yours, here are five suggestions. 1. Start with the Bed. One way...

Comments / 0

Community Policy