tinyhousetalk.com
24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft
This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
tinyhousetalk.com
His Full Time Tiny House with a Home Office
The Milanda tiny house from Baluchon is their latest beautiful build designed for owner, Philippe. Since remote work has become a normal part of his life, he asked for a dedicated office space. They tucked a desk under the staircase and separated it from the rest of the home with a wooden partition.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Prairie Tiny Home Features First Floor Bedroom
Loosely based on Frank Lloyd Wrights prairie homes, the latest design from Firefly Tiny features low flat overhangs and windows with sweeping views. In fact, there are 12 windows in this tiny home!. A ground-floor bedroom a with full-height ceiling sits at one end, and a 3/4 bathroom with a...
A Choppy Property With a Haunted Bedroom Is Transformed Into a Cliffside California Haven
When Carey Crosby bought a house in Stinson Beach, about an hour from San Francisco, she knew she was in for it. “There had been deferred maintenance all around,” she says. It had two kitchens, one in the main property and one in the adjoining apartment, and both clearly hadn’t been touched in decades.
tinyhousetalk.com
Her THOW w/ First Floor Bedroom on Island Property
Remember the Halloween house from last week? Here’s a full tour!. Shelley lives in a gorgeous 36 x 8 ft. tiny house on Whidbey island off the coast of Washington. She purchased land there after her divorce, and her professionally-built tiny home is a temporary housing situation while she gets approval and financing for a larger pre-fab home.
A private island in Canada with a home and a guest cottage is on sale for less than $1 million. Take a look.
Rainy Lake Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $750,000. It features a two-bedroom home and a guesthouse with a separate bedroom, living room, and kitchen. The property has a wood-fired pizza oven, an eight-person hot tub, and sunset views on the lake.
Rare 42 M Mercer Island Waterfront Home for Sale Fit for Royalty
Want to Live in One of the Rarest Waterfront Properties on Mercer Island, WA?. Calling all celebrities, entrepreneurs, directors, philanthropists, and beyond. If a home is what you're searching for, why go simple when you can live in this breathtaking spot for sale located on the shores of Lake Washington? Featuring an open-concept kitchen and living room set-up you only see in movies, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace in the library, an impressive outdoor cabana, and even an indoor basketball court this spot has everything one could need and more.
9 Things in Your Yard to Hide Before an Open House, According to Real Estate Agents
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. Curb appeal is key...
mansionglobal.com
A 50-Acre Cotswolds Estate With a 400-Year-Old Manor House Lists for £10 Million
In the posh Cotswolds, a pastoral swath of South West England, beloved for its charming villages, historic towns and rolling countryside, a picture perfect 17th-century manor house has hit the market, asking for offers over £10 million (US$11.38 million). Rookwoods, as its known, stands at the center of a...
homesenator.com
How to Create a One-of-a-Kind Bedroom
Everyone wants their bedroom to reflect their personal style. But with so many design options available, it can be tough to know where to start. If you are looking for ways to create a bedroom that is uniquely yours, here are five suggestions. 1. Start with the Bed. One way...
