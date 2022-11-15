Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
WKTV
Local realtors donate dozens of turkeys for those in need this Thanksgiving season
UTICA, N.Y. – Realtors with Coldwell Banker Faith donated dozens of turkeys to the Rescue Missions in Utica and Rome on Wednesday during their annual ‘turkey toss’ event. Members of the real estate company line up in the parking lot of the Mission and pass each turkey...
WKTV
'Welcome to Cooperstown' mural unveiled at visitor center
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Funds donated by local businesses and community members, as well as the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, made the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural possible. "We thought the outside of the visitor center was the perfect location for a mural, The mural is meant to celebrate all the facets of Cooperstown that locals love, and that bring visitors back time and again to enjoy our community."
WKTV
Rome Police busy serving and protecting
Rome Police officers have been busy with arrests, but many of the crimes are from repeat offenders, and that’s raising the crime statistics. The Capitol Theater, Copper City Smoke and Beverage, and some local markets were all burglarized, but after each incident the juvenile offender was set free. Rome Police Chief David Collins says there was a need for Bail Reform, but the politicans went too far.
WKTV
New hobby store in Clinton is opening Friday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The grand opening of HobbyTown in Clinton is set for Friday and just like it sounds, it's a store for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more.
WKTV
Utica University held annual concert for veterans Monday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica University Concert Band and Choir hosted their annual Veterans Tribute Concert Monday. The event was held at the Strebel Auditorium and featured a wide variety of selections, from show tunes to patriotic marches. Monday marked the first time in two years that the concert was...
localsyr.com
Old days of crowds dwindle to walkers and tenants cleaning out stores of Great Northern Mall
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the last week for Great Northern Mall before the current owners lock its doors for the final time on Sunday, November 20. After initially alerting tenants to the date, then seemingly considering letting them stay longer, letters given to tenants informed them of eviction.
WKTV
Community invited to 'Stuff the Bus' at The Stanley this week
UTICA, N.Y. -- The first Stuff the Bus stop of the season is set for Wednesday in Utica. The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for performances of "Elf the Musical." Anyone going to the show...
WKTV
City asking for artists input in renovating iconic "Sun Burst" mural
UTICA, N.Y. -- Following the announcement to renovate Liberty Bell Park in Utica, city officials are asking for the public's input. More specifically artists who may want to create a new mural, commissioned by the city. The mayor wants to hear from any artist who thinks they can create a new design.
WKTV
Feed Our Vets Food Pantry receives almost $3,000 in donations Wednesday
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- The Feed Our Vets Food Pantry of Utica and New York Mills, welcomed almost $3,000 from donors Wednesday, with hopes of helping local vets and their families with their Thanksgiving meals. The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition donated a $500 check to the cause, Mohawk Valley...
Winter Wear Giveaway At East Park In Oswego On Thursday
OSWEGO – This Thursday, November 17 from 11 to 3 p.m. winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and more will be given away at Washington Square Park (East Park) in Oswego. This event is hosted and supported by a group of local non-profit organizations and businesses, including The Desens House (desenshouse.org), Bridge to Hope, Second Chances, Fruit Valley Orchard, The Connection Point Inc., Upward Graphics, VOW Foundation, and Elim Grace Church.
Lights on the Lake, Daryl Hall, NYS Craft Brewers Festival: 13 things to do in CNY this week
It does not seem possible but, with the return of the Lights on the Lake at Onondaga Lake Park this week, the holiday season has officially arrived in Central New York. Sunny 102 will provide the tunes as you drive around the annual light display so the soundtrack of the season will soon be hitting our ears. If you are not quite ready for all that, there are plenty of other music choices around the area this week, including Daryl Hall, Dan Navarro, and the CNY Jazz Orchestra. You can also learn about exotic animals at the Syracuse Reptile Expo, get a reading at the Experience Psychic Fair, taste a new brew at the Craft Brewers Festival at the Landmark Theatre, and look for the perfect antique at the Salt City Holiday Antiques Show at the New York State Fairgrounds.
WKTV
Knights of St. John asking public for pie donations
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St. John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, next week. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. West Side Kitchen is located at St. Joseph and St Patrick Church, on Columbia Street in Utica.
WKTV
Three years down, one to go: A look inside Downtown Utica's Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. -- He's been involved from the ground floor, and Downtown Utica's Wynn Hospital is now 80% complete, but MVHS Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Kent Hall, still gets a thrill walking through its halls. The ORs are so big, you can put so much equipment in there, it's great....
whcuradio.com
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
WKTV
Holiday fun in Dolgeville starts Nov. 26
Dolgeville, N.Y. -- If you're looking for some holiday fun, Dolgeville has three different holiday events coming up that will give back to a local program. A Holiday Indoor Yard Sale will be held on Nov. 26 and 27 at the George Ward Memorial Building, located at 20 North Main Street. There will be many items for sale with all proceeds benefiting the Dolgeville C.A.T Project.
WKTV
Herkimer students asking for communities help with annual holiday project
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High Schools that are part of the Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society began their annual Holiday Project, Tuesday. The project where students are nominated by peers or staff to receive a wrapped package, served more than 200 students...
First Look: A longtime Liverpool pizzeria is now home to Mediterranean cuisine cooked on an open flame
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
WKTV
Munson-Williams appoints new Director and Chief Curator
UTICA, NY – The Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute appointed Stephen Harrison as Director of the Museum of Art and Chief Curator, Wednesday. Harrison came to Munson-Williams in 2020 to work as Deputy Director of the Museum, with more than 25 years of experience. Before working with the institute, he worked as Curator of Decorative Art and Design at the Cleveland Museum of Art. He also held curatorial positions at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the Louisiana State Museum in New Orleans.
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
WKTV
Food donated to over 40 local families to help relieve holiday budget stress
UTICA, N.Y. -- With the communities help, the Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. provided food for over 40 local families to help relieve the pressure of holiday food shopping, which adds extra cost to their food budgets. The not-for-profit organization collected monetary donations from the community which was...
