Read full article on original website
Related
Update: University of Kentucky Bans White Senior Who Assaulted Black Students
The University of Kentucky has permanently banned a former student who was seen in a viral video spewing racist insults and physically assaulting Black students on campus, NBC News reported. On Nov. 9, UK President Eli Capilouto announced that Sophia Rosing, 22, is no longer a student and will not...
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
BET
Black And White High School Students Punished For A Mock ‘Slave Auction’
Students at River Valley High School in Yuba City, California, have been reprimanded for participating in a mock “slave auction” that was posted on social media. According to CNN, the viral video showed white members of River Valley High School’s football “selling” their Black teammates. The disturbing video had Black students with belts around their neck, made to look as if they were to be hanged. The Black students were also wearing just their underwear.
How the watermelon stereotype came to be weaponized against Black Americans
The harmful stereotype dates back to the 19th century when freed Black Americans became merchants and sold the fruit for profit.
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
MISSION, S.D. — After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil’s speak.”. She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis...
Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones
Cellphones — the ultimate distraction — keep children from learning, educators say. But in attempts to keep the phones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn’t always come from students. In some cases, it’s from parents. Bans on the devices were on the rise before the...
Students who heckled Ann Coulter at Cornell event could face discipline
Officials at Cornell University said any student who was involved in shouting down a campus lecture by conservative commentator Ann Coulter last week could face discipline.
White Pennsylvania School Board Member Refusing To Resign After Racist Rant Underscores Indifference To Racism In Education
I‘ve said it before, but it’s worth repeating: It should be a lot easier to immediately terminate the employment of demonstrable racists who works in education. When a white Illinois teacher explicitly, unmistakably and unabashedly called a Black student a “f**king n****r,” he wasn’t fired until there was a rigorous investigation of the incident, which was caught on camera in clear-as-day footage. Even after he was finally fired, the district’s superintendent tried to blame mental illness for the teacher’s undeniable racism. (Apparently, he suffered from Klan’s Disease, or KKKOVID-1619, or Porch Monkeypox, or Racizophrenia, or whatever.)
Westword
LGBTQ and Minority Communities Will Be Included in Colorado Social Studies Standards
At its November 10 meeting, the Colorado Board of Education voted to include references to the LGBTQ community and other minority groups in the state's social studies education standards. Last November, a draft of standards that complied with "Inclusion of American Minorities in Teaching Civil Government," a bill passed in...
The Review
Opinion: The university is failing to address antisemitism
During the week of Nov. 4, an anonymous post was made on an Instagram account called “Jewish on Campus.” This post was a photo of a classroom chalkboard at the university that read “def con, death con 3 on the Jewish people, Candace Owens, Turning Point USA, Charli D’Amelio.” The photo was taken by an individual who had entered this classroom for a club meeting and found the writing on the board.
Gettysburg College postpones 'Tired of white cis men?' event amid backlash
Gettysburg College postponed an event for people who are "tired of white cis men" amid widespread backlash. The event was originally scheduled for Nov. 12, according to fliers of the event posted online. It would have been hosted by the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center as part of a senior Peace and Justice project.
ValueWalk
Third VA College Mass Shooting; New Warning To Prepare
WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 14, 2022) – A mass shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia [U-VA] late Sunday left three dead and two seriously injured. It follows two other recent college shootings in Virginia just this year – one at Bridgewater College in February which left two dead, and another the same month near the Virginia Tech campus in Blackbird which left one dead and four injured.
Opinion: The Christian Community Shouldn't Spread Hate Against the LGBTQ Community
We need to work for a society that shows tolerance and respect for every social group. That shouldn't be a controversial thing to say. Therefore, we have to call out communities that spread lies and misinformation to malign other communities.
One Minor Behind Most Racist Threats Against Black Colleges This Year, Feds Say
One minor is reportedly behind dozens of racist threats against 50 historically Black colleges and universities this year, according to the FBI. The unnamed individual would allegedly ring up the HBCUs and claim that there was a bomb or shooter on campus, disrupting academic studies and rattling students. No bombs were ever found to solidify the empty threats. The calls spurred a federal hate crime investigation involving more than half of the FBI’s field offices, and Education Department grants of up to $150,000 for security upgrades and mental health resources. The offender was charged for an unrelated crime in a state court, allowing the feds to continue monitoring and restricting them in an attempt to prevent further threats from being made, officials said on Monday. “We’re pleased that the FBI has brought someone to justice,” Senior Vice President of the UNCF Lodriguez Murray told the Washington Post. “This does not make up for the terror that has been caused on our campuses and the impacts on our students’ operations, classes and most importantly mental health.”Read it at The Washington Post
France 24
Anti-transgender policies incite vitriolic debate at US school board meetings
Typically mundane, US school board meetings have become a platform for harsh rhetoric and partisan divides, particularly when it comes to LGBTQ issues and policies that inhibit freedoms for transgender students. From banning books that discuss gender and sexuality to requiring teachers to call students by their legal names, school districts around the country have approved policies that pose “extremely high levels of risk” to transgender students, according to a legislative researcher we spoke to. Still, results from the midterm elections show that not all Americans support them.
Virginia lawmaker introduces transgender athlete ban
A Virginia legislator has introduced a measure to bar transgender athletes in the state through high school from competing on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity, building on a less restrictive piece of legislation that failed to advance when the legislature last met. The bill, which Del. Karen Greenhalgh, a Republican representing Virginia Beach,…
President Johnson speaks out on racism, antisemitism in universitywide email
University President sent out a universitywide email Tuesday speaking out against recent incidents involving racist and antisemitic messages. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Former Photo Editor.
The Jewish Press
AMCHA Report: Attacks on Jewish Identity Doubled on US Campuses
AMCHA Initiative’s annual campus antisemitism report, released Wednesday, unearthed an insidious and never-before-exposed phenomenon taking root on college campuses: a pervasive and relentless assault on Jewish identity (A Looming Crisis for the American Jewish Community: Campus Antisemitism and the Assault on Jewish Identity). AMCHA monitors more than 450 college...
California law school implements policy banning protests that 'substantially disrupt' events and speeches
The University of California, Hastings College of the Law has implemented a new policy barring people from "substantially" disrupting events.
Minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats to HBCUs, FBI says
The FBI is broadening its outreach to historically Black colleges and universities at the same time the agency's director announced that one minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats earlier this year against more than 50 HBCUs across the country.
Comments / 0