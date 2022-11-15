ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox News

University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony

A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BET

Black And White High School Students Punished For A Mock ‘Slave Auction’

Students at River Valley High School in Yuba City, California, have been reprimanded for participating in a mock “slave auction” that was posted on social media. According to CNN, the viral video showed white members of River Valley High School’s football “selling” their Black teammates. The disturbing video had Black students with belts around their neck, made to look as if they were to be hanged. The Black students were also wearing just their underwear.
YUBA CITY, CA
NewsOne

White Pennsylvania School Board Member Refusing To Resign After Racist Rant Underscores Indifference To Racism In Education

I‘ve said it before, but it’s worth repeating: It should be a lot easier to immediately terminate the employment of demonstrable racists who works in education. When a white Illinois teacher explicitly, unmistakably and unabashedly called a Black student a “f**king n****r,” he wasn’t fired until there was a rigorous investigation of the incident, which was caught on camera in clear-as-day footage. Even after he was finally fired, the district’s superintendent tried to blame mental illness for the teacher’s undeniable racism. (Apparently, he suffered from Klan’s Disease, or KKKOVID-1619, or Porch Monkeypox, or Racizophrenia, or whatever.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Review

Opinion: The university is failing to address antisemitism

During the week of Nov. 4, an anonymous post was made on an Instagram account called “Jewish on Campus.” This post was a photo of a classroom chalkboard at the university that read “def con, death con 3 on the Jewish people, Candace Owens, Turning Point USA, Charli D’Amelio.” The photo was taken by an individual who had entered this classroom for a club meeting and found the writing on the board.
ValueWalk

Third VA College Mass Shooting; New Warning To Prepare

WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 14, 2022) – A mass shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia [U-VA] late Sunday left three dead and two seriously injured. It follows two other recent college shootings in Virginia just this year – one at Bridgewater College in February which left two dead, and another the same month near the Virginia Tech campus in Blackbird which left one dead and four injured.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

One Minor Behind Most Racist Threats Against Black Colleges This Year, Feds Say

One minor is reportedly behind dozens of racist threats against 50 historically Black colleges and universities this year, according to the FBI. The unnamed individual would allegedly ring up the HBCUs and claim that there was a bomb or shooter on campus, disrupting academic studies and rattling students. No bombs were ever found to solidify the empty threats. The calls spurred a federal hate crime investigation involving more than half of the FBI’s field offices, and Education Department grants of up to $150,000 for security upgrades and mental health resources. The offender was charged for an unrelated crime in a state court, allowing the feds to continue monitoring and restricting them in an attempt to prevent further threats from being made, officials said on Monday. “We’re pleased that the FBI has brought someone to justice,” Senior Vice President of the UNCF Lodriguez Murray told the Washington Post. “This does not make up for the terror that has been caused on our campuses and the impacts on our students’ operations, classes and most importantly mental health.”Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON STATE
France 24

Anti-transgender policies incite vitriolic debate at US school board meetings

Typically mundane, US school board meetings have become a platform for harsh rhetoric and partisan divides, particularly when it comes to LGBTQ issues and policies that inhibit freedoms for transgender students. From banning books that discuss gender and sexuality to requiring teachers to call students by their legal names, school districts around the country have approved policies that pose “extremely high levels of risk” to transgender students, according to a legislative researcher we spoke to. Still, results from the midterm elections show that not all Americans support them.
CONWAY, AR
The Hill

Virginia lawmaker introduces transgender athlete ban

A Virginia legislator has introduced a measure to bar transgender athletes in the state through high school from competing on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity, building on a less restrictive piece of legislation that failed to advance when the legislature last met. The bill, which Del. Karen Greenhalgh, a Republican representing Virginia Beach,…
VIRGINIA STATE
The Jewish Press

AMCHA Report: Attacks on Jewish Identity Doubled on US Campuses

AMCHA Initiative’s annual campus antisemitism report, released Wednesday, unearthed an insidious and never-before-exposed phenomenon taking root on college campuses: a pervasive and relentless assault on Jewish identity (A Looming Crisis for the American Jewish Community: Campus Antisemitism and the Assault on Jewish Identity). AMCHA monitors more than 450 college...

