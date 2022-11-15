Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
AZFamily
Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting
Attorney general, superintendent of public instruction races likely to face recounts. Thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December. Avondale high school student elected to school board. Updated: 7 hours ago.
AZFamily
Attorney general, superintendent of public instruction races likely to face recounts
Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors held its first meeting since Election Day and dozens shared their opinions about how it went. Avondale high school student elected to school board. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Markus Ceniceros has been...
AZFamily
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism
Yelling, interruptions and scathing criticisms were hurled at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, during the board’s first meeting following a midterm election whose administration has been called into question locally and across the country. Nearly two dozen spoke during the public comment portion of the Wednesday morning meeting, most of them there to […] The post Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Voters chose to remove 3 Maricopa County judges from the bench, results show
PHOENIX — Maricopa County's voters appear to have chosen not to retain three judges serving on the bench in Superior Court. With the large majority of ballots having been tabulated, results show at least three judges who were up for retention this year likely won't be returning to the bench.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
Fronteras Desk
Arizona election update: Close races, likely recounts, ousted judges
It’s been more than a week since Arizonans went to the polls and some races are still too close to call. That includes two big statewide races for superintendent of public instruction and attorney general, which is separated by only 771 votes at last count. Under a new state...
fox10phoenix.com
Election critics lash out during Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting
A Twitter account associated with the campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake urged supporters to attend the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on the morning of Nov. 16, and sparks flew at times during the meeting. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Edges Katie Hobbs in Latest Maricopa County Election Results, But Not by Enough
The Monday night election results reporting by Maricopa County showed a strong 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent advantage to Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, but it was not enough to pull her ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs in the overall, statewide vote count. Although there is still an estimated 5,000...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
KTAR.com
Karrin Taylor Robson urges Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward to resign after midterm ‘disaster’
PHOENIX — Former Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson on Tuesday called for state party chair Kelli Ward to step down after multiple defeats to Democrats in the midterm elections. “The facts are pretty clear, the receipts, as they say, are in and when it comes to the...
AZFamily
Democrat Katie Hobbs elected to be Arizona’s next governor over Kari Lake, AP projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs is projected to become the state’s next governor, according to The Associated Press. Hobbs held narrow leads for nearly a week straight over her GOP opponent Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor. She will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again. She’s the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006.
NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs as winner of Arizona governor's race
NBC News can project that that Katie Hobbs will become Arizona’s new governor, beating out Republican candidate Kari Lake. NBC News’ Steve Patterson breaks down what put Hobbs over the edge and how Lake is responding to her projected defeat. Nov. 15, 2022.
knau.org
Arizona voters approve lieutenant governor position
Voters have approved a ballot measure to create the position of lieutenant governor in Arizona in 2026. Proposition 131 passed in 10 of the state’s 15 counties and was approved by 55% of voters. The proposition changes the Arizona Constitution to create the position of lieutenant governor. They will...
AZFamily
Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'
Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
fox10phoenix.com
Ballot Curing in Arizona: What is it, and why you need to act now if you're affected
PHOENIX - It's been a week since the 2022 Midterm Elections, and while many race projections have been made by major media organizations, there are still ballots left to be counted, and for some people, they will need to fix some issues on their ballot before the ballot will be counted.
Comments / 15