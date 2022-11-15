ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting

Attorney general, superintendent of public instruction races likely to face recounts. Thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December. Avondale high school student elected to school board. Updated: 7 hours ago.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism

Yelling, interruptions and scathing criticisms were hurled at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, during the board’s first meeting following a midterm election whose administration has been called into question locally and across the country.  Nearly two dozen spoke during the public comment portion of the Wednesday morning meeting, most of them there to […] The post Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Democrat Katie Hobbs elected to be Arizona’s next governor over Kari Lake, AP projects

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs is projected to become the state’s next governor, according to The Associated Press. Hobbs held narrow leads for nearly a week straight over her GOP opponent Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor. She will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again. She’s the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Arizona voters approve lieutenant governor position

Voters have approved a ballot measure to create the position of lieutenant governor in Arizona in 2026. Proposition 131 passed in 10 of the state’s 15 counties and was approved by 55% of voters. The proposition changes the Arizona Constitution to create the position of lieutenant governor. They will...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'

Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
ARIZONA STATE

