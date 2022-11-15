Read full article on original website
Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Packers Cut Second-Year Wide Receiver After Poor Performance On Sunday
The Green Bay Packers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, thanks in large part to one of their young wide receivers finally emerging as a playmaker. Rookie second-round pick Christian Watson caught three touchdowns during the contest, ...
fantasypros.com
Amari Rodgers released by Packers
The Green Bay Packers have released WR and return man Amari Rodgers ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. (packers.com) Rodgers, drafted out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled to see the field on offense, spending most of his time on special teams. Rodgers never played more than 50% of the team's offensive snaps in a game in his season and a half and fumbled the ball seven times, five times this season. Rodgers is just 23 and in his sophomore, and he could be picked up by a team via the waiver wire.
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Packers Release Former Clemson Receiver
The Green Bay Packers moved on from their third-round draft pick from 2021 as Amari Rodgers was cut by the team Tuesday and now enters the waiver process.
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Aaron Rodgers and Packers offense restock WR cabinet amid latest Randall Cobb news
The Green Bay Packers snapped their five-game losing streak, pulling off a comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. In the win, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had his best game of the season. He became the first quarterback this season to throw 3+ touchdown passes without an interception and posting a QB rating over 145.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Explains OT Decision in Loss vs. Packers
Dallas chose to attempt a fourth down play instead of trying for a field goal and ultimately didn’t convert on the play.
Packers final injury report of Week 11 vs. Titans
The Green Bay Packers gave injury designations to five players on the final injury report of Week 11 on Wednesday. The two players ruled out for Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans:. – Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) – Wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) Campbell will miss his third straight...
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
CBS Sports
Titans' Elijah Molden: Considered questionable for TNF
Molden (groin) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against Green Bay, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Molden missed the first eight games of the campaign due to a groin injury and made his season debut in Week 10, but he was forced out of the contest after presumably aggravating the groin issue. The second-year cornerback is considered questionable, but even if he's available, he'll likely operate behind Roger McCreary and Kristian Fulton.
Dallas Cowboys fans react to OT loss to Green Bay Packers in the Frozen Tundra
Aaron Jones found himself doing his best Marshawn Lynch impersonation.
numberfire.com
Green Bay's Randall Cobb (ankle) designated to return from injured reserve
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) has been designated to return from the injured reserve on Tuesday. Cobb will have 21 days to return to their active roster after he missed four games with an ankle injury. Expect the veteran to play a primary slot role when active.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Still not practicing
Franks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday. Franks was ruled out for Week 10 due to a calf injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
CBS Sports
Jason Heyward: Cut loose by Cubs
The Cubs granted Heyward (knee) his unconditional release Monday. Chicago reinstated Heyward from the 60-day injured list last week in what amounted to a procedural move, but he won't stick around on the 40-man roster after Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer previously announced in August that the veteran outfielder wouldn't be retained for the 2023 season. Though Heyward was an everyday player and positive clubhouse presence on the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning squad, he was otherwise a massive disappointment after inking an eight-year, $184 million deal with Chicago in December 2015. Over his seven seasons in Chicago, Heyward slashed .245/.323/.377 (88 wRC+) across 2,836 plate appearances. The Cubs will eat the remaining $22 million on Heyward's deal while allowing the 33-year-old to hit free agency, but he's unlikely to fetch much more than a minor-league deal or a low-cost one-year MLB deal on the open market this winter.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Losing snaps
Pitre logged six tackles over 56 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10. Pitre had a big missed tackle in the third quarter, when Darius Slayton angled past the rookie for a 54-yard touchdown. He was benched for a few plays following the incident. Pitre leads the Texans with with 12 missed tackles, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps over the first five weeks, making an early push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pitre has hovered at 84 percent in the four games since. Missed tackles appear to be costing him playing time.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing
Jackson (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Jackson is apparently still bothered by his hamstring after a Week 10 bye, having suffered the injury Week 9 in his Ravens debut. He caught one of two targets for 16 yards in the contest, playing 11 snaps on offense in a 27-13 win over the Saints.
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Dealing with knee injury
Smith was limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice due to a knee issue. Playing alongside a hobbled A.J. Brown (ankle) on Monday versus the Commanders, Smith had his most productive performance in weeks (6-39-1 receiving line on eight targets). However, Smith is now tending to an injury of his own. As such, the statuses of both wide receivers should be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of their availability for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.
