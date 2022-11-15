Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Vols senior confirms suspicions on why Tennessee ‘ran the score up’ on Missouri
The Tennessee Vols created some “controversy” this week when they scored a touchdown with less than a minute to play in their win against the Missouri Tigers. Vols running back Dylan Sampson’s late touchdown pushed the Vols’ lead to 66-24. The feeling by many analysts and...
Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers
When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
Tennessee Titans injury report is long ahead of Green Bay Packers showdown
With just three days to prepare for their next game, the banged-up Tennessee Titans figure to have one of their toughest weeks yet when it comes to getting players on the field. The Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime).
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Twelve Bills Players Were on Field During OT Play vs. Vikings
Video showed Buffalo lining up on defense with an extra man in the red zone on Minnesota’s overtime possession.
atozsports.com
One thing that should make Tennessee Vols fans uneasy this week
Almost all of the talk surrounding the Tennessee Vols right now has to do with whether or not UT will make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the playoff rankings. They might need USC or TCU to lose to reach the playoff. One thing that...
Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
It didn't take Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers long to fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The Packers on Tuesday announced their signing of veteran wideout Dede Westbrook to their practice squad. This came hours after Rodgers' release. A third-round pick in the ...
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Tennessee Titans rule 4 starters out vs Packers; Jeffery Simmons questionable
The Tennessee Titans released their final injury report before Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers, designating a few key players as out and indicating that some other players might try to play through injury. The Titans (6-3) visit the Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon...
What another Caleb Farley injury means for Tennessee Titans now and in the future
Tennessee Titans second-year cornerback Caleb Farley was placed on injured reserve Monday and is reportedly out for the season with a herniated disc in his back, according to ESPN. This would be Farley's second season-ending injury in two years in the NFL and continues a string of injury problems that have haunted Farley since college. He missed the 2017 season at Virginia Tech with a torn ACL, missed two games in 2019 because of back spasms...
Prior to the Snap: Thursday night versus the treacherous Tennessee Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The losing streak is over, and the Green Bay Packers are back in the win column after upsetting Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys 31-28. It took a fourth-quarter comeback, but Mason Crosby kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime to boost the team’s confidence. Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson […]
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
numberfire.com
Randall Cobb (ankle) could return for Packers by Thursday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle, injured reserve) is considered day-to-day, per head coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur said Cobb could be activated from IR ahead of the Packers' Week 11 contest against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Cobb was placed on the shelf October 22 with a right ankle sprain and given a 2-6 week timeline to recover. His return could take some snaps and targets away from Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins, but Christian Watson has likely secured an every-down role after scoring three times in Week 10.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
FOX Sports
Titans' timing for 1st Thursday night game couldn't be worse
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans face their first Thursday night game this season at the worst moment possible. Yes, the Titans (6-3) are coming off a 17-10 win over Denver, their sixth in seven games. They also have 13 players on injured reserve and had to scratch five defensive starters before kickoff.
atozsports.com
Mike Vrabel’s standard for Todd Downing is concerning
It’s no secret that offensive coordinator Todd Downing and the Tennessee Titans play-calling has left something to be desired in 2022. The Titans’ underperforming offense is dead last in yards per game so far this season (281.7), while averaging just 18.4 points per game. Sometimes, it feels as if the team’s 6-3 record covers up those facts.
Tennessee Titans sign kicker Josh Lambo to active roster, Randy Bullock out vs. Packers
The Tennessee Titans have made a change to their kicking game. The Titans have ruled kicker Randy Bullock out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers with a right calf injury. In his place, the Titans are signing Josh Lambo from the practice squad to the active roster. Lambo was added to the practice squad on Tuesday to guard against Bullock potentially missing this game.
CBS Sports
Titans' Randy Bullock: Won't play Thursday
Bullock (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. With Bullock out, the Titans promoted Josh Lambo from the practice squad, and he'll kick for the team Week 11. Bullock will now target a potential return to action Nov. 27, when Tennessee faces Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ben Jones: Won't play in TNF
Jones (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Jones came away with a concussion during Sunday's win over the Broncos, and he was unable to clear protocols following the Titans' short turnaround ahead of Thursday Night Football. The starting center's next opportunity to play will come against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 27. With Jones sidelined, Corey Levin should step into a starting role versus Green Bay.
