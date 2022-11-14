High school boys basketball: 2022 Class 2A team-by-team preseason capsules

viperagp - stock.adobe.com

The 2022-2023 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week for 3A, 2A and 1A teams after the conclusion of the football season this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are seven new head basketball coaches in 2A this year: Justin Hadlock (Draper APA), Aaron Schrader (St. Joseph), Sylvester Daniels (Utah Military Hillfield), Bruce Bills (Merit Academy), James Taylor (Rockwell), Porter Eason (Utah Military Camp Williams) and Johnny Slavens (San Juan).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 16

1. Millard Eagles

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Darin Rhodes (third year).

2021-2022 record : 19-6 (first in Region 16 with a 8-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 54-50, in the 2A quarterfinals.

2022 offense : 64.8 ppg (No. 3 in 2A)

: 64.8 ppg (No. 3 in 2A) 2022 defense : 50.7 ppg (No. 8 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:

Hunter Rhodes, G, Sr.

Brant Stevens, G, Sr.

Taylor Davies, F, Sr.

Michael Ralphs, F, Sr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to a new season and hoping to build on last year’s success. With three returning starters and a good supporting group we’re hoping to be in the mix of things at the end.

2. Duchesne Eagles

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Billy Hoopes (eighth year).

2021-2022 record : 10-13 (second in Region 16 with a 5-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to South Sevier, 72-66, in the 2A second round.

2022 offense : 51 ppg (No. 14 in 2A)

: 51 ppg (No. 14 in 2A) 2022 defense : 49.3 ppg (No. 7 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:

Cade Gines, PG, Jr.

Jep Young, C, Sr.

Parker Crum, G, Jr.

Hunter Gardner, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Hunter Gardner, PG, Sr.

Dallin Porter, F, Jr.

Colter Giles, G, Jr.

Coach comment: Excited.

3. North Sevier Wolves

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Dakota Shepherd (second year).

2021-2022 record : 8-14 (tied for third in Region 16 with a 3-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 57-39, in the 2A second round.

2022 offense : 47 ppg (No. 15 in 2A)

: 47 ppg (No. 15 in 2A) 2022 defense : 54.1 ppg (No. 14 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:

Kyson Bosshardt, PG, Sr.

Randy Elmer, G, Sr.

Keaton Hallows, G, Sr.

Greyson Bennett, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jacob Johnson, F, Jr.

Warner Roberts, F, Jr.

Efrain Bernardino, G, So.

Trayton Christensen, C, Sr.

Coach comment: I’m excited for our team. We are bringing back some great contributors from last year’s team. They also bring a lot of chemistry and a competitive edge. I know these kids will play for 32 minutes and they will play hard. I’m looking forward to having fun and watching what these kids can do.

4. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Tyson Moosman (second year).

2021-2022 record : 4-14 (fifth in Region 16 with a 1-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 48-33, in the 2A first round.

2022 offense : 44.1 ppg (No. 16 in 2A)

: 44.1 ppg (No. 16 in 2A) 2022 defense : 51 ppg (No. 9 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:

Jon Willden, G, Sr.

Cody Hammond, G, Sr.

Brogan Christensen, F, Sr.

Carter Christensen, G, Sr.

Tyson Tucker, F, Jr.

Jet Hill, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Peyton Jackson, F, Sr.

Zack Overly, F, Jr.

Pearson Judy, G, Jr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to a fun season. We are returning a big part of our core from last year. We are hoping to put things together in this new system and see what we can do.

5. North Summit Braves

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Aaron Preece (seventh year).

2021-2022 record : 9-13 (tied for third in Region 16 with a 3-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 64-61, in the 2A second round.

2022 offense : 54.1 ppg (No. 13 in 2A)

: 54.1 ppg (No. 13 in 2A) 2022 defense : 56.9 ppg (No. 17 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:

Mel Brown, F. Sr.

Sawyer Richins, G, Sr.

Trevor Richins, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Wyatt Morrill F, Sr.

Buck Sargent, F, So.

Jake Smith, G, So.

Steele Vernon, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited for another season of high school basketball. We know that we are going to have to work hard to compete and look forward to the challenge.

Region 17

1. APA West Valley Eagles

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Cameron Wood (second year).

2021-2022 record : 14-9 (third in Region 17 with a 5-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 68-59, in the 2A second-round.

2022 offense : 62.3 ppg (No. 6 in 2A)

: 62.3 ppg (No. 6 in 2A) 2022 defense : 47.7 ppg (No. 3 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:

Kome Ocwor, G/F, Jr.

Adis Halaba, F/C, Sr.

Peter Hakim, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Sharmaarkay Mberwa, G, Fr.

Moses Duon, F, So.

Thon Mapour, C, So.

Coach comment: We are a young and athletic team. We are going to pride ourselves on stellar defense and hopefully continue to get better along the way. We have a fun region with great coaches all around and we are looking forward to hopefully competing hard with them.

2. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Zack Alvidrez (fifth year).

2021-2022 record : 17-4 (first in Region 17 with a 7-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to San Juan, 60-34, in the 2A semifinals.

2022 offense : 63.1 ppg (No. 5 in 2A)

: 63.1 ppg (No. 5 in 2A) 2022 defense : 48.3 ppg (No. 5 in 2A)

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:

Jack Ross, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kai Dowdle, G, Sr.

Yeshi Tsering, G, Jr.

3. Draper APA Eagles

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Hadlock (first year).

2021-2022 record : 9-8 (second in Region 17 with a 5-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 71-60, in the 2A second round.

2022 offense : 67 ppg (No. 1 in 2A)

: 67 ppg (No. 1 in 2A) 2022 defense : 59.5 ppg (No. 18 in 2A)

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:

Ryan Demarco, G, Sr.

Julian Zavala, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ian Campbell, G, Jr.

Andrei Olivo, G, So.

Coach comment: We have a good mix of senior leadership and young talent. With no returning starters it will take some time for us to find our stride, but we believe we have the talent to be in the mix come February.

4. Waterford Ravens

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kory Carpenter (second year).

2021-2022 record : 8-9 (fourth in Region 17 with a 3-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Millard, 70-37, in the 2A second round.

2022 offense : 54.8 ppg (No. 12 in 2A)

: 54.8 ppg (No. 12 in 2A) 2022 defense : 48.1 ppg (No. 4 in 2A)

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:

Diesel Knight, PG, Sr.

Carson Reynolds, G, Sr.

Preston Jenkins, F, So.

Key newcomers:

Hisham Ali, G/F, Jr.

Blair Gibson, G, Sr.

Julian Cheffings, G, So.

Boone Stauffer, F, Sr.

Grant Carrol, G/F, Sr.

Coach comment: Waterford is looking to build on a positive year last year and brings back multiple key returners and will add some new pieces that will bring energy and a great attitude to our varsity team.

5. St. Joseph Jayhawks

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Aaron Schrader (first year).

2021-2022 record : 2-14 (fifth in Region 17 with a 0-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to North Sevier, 63-45, in the 2A first round.

2022 offense : 42.4 ppg (No. 18 in 2A)

: 42.4 ppg (No. 18 in 2A) 2022 defense : 64.5 ppg (No. 20 in 2A)

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:

Tyler Arroyo, G/F, Jr.

Alec Enriquez, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Gideon Burnham, F/C, Jr.

Coach comment: Our guys have been working hard in the off season in order to improve our record and be competitive in our region and classification.

6. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Sylvester Daniels (first year).

2021-2022 record : 0-11 (sixth in Region 17 with a 0-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 91-31, in the 2A first round.

2022 offense : 26.7 ppg (No. 23 in 2A)

2022 defense : 69.2 ppg (No. 23 in 2A)

Region 18

1. American Heritage Patriots

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach : Paora Winitana (third year).

2021-2022 record : 11-7 (first in Region 18 with a 8-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking : No. 9 in 2A.

2022 postseason : Lost to Rockwell, 62-58, in the 2A second-round.

2022 offense : 65.2 ppg (No. 2 in 2A)

: 65.2 ppg (No. 2 in 2A) 2022 defense : 53.7 ppg (No. 12 in 2A)

2. Maeser Prep Lions

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Mas Watabe (13th year).

2021-2022 record : 5-12 (third in Region 18 with a 5-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 70-37, in the 2A first round.

2022 offense : 38.2 ppg (No. 20 in 2A)

: 38.2 ppg (No. 20 in 2A) 2022 defense : 56.2 ppg (No. 16 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:

Isaac Okawa, G, Sr.

Caleb Munoz, C, Sr.

Jaden Gadner, F, So.

Coach comment: A new team without much size again but some good ballhandlers. New shot clock will change some offense strategy.

3. Freedom Prep Eagles

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Cameron Koford (third year).

2021-2022 record : 1-11 (fifth in Region 18 with a 1-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to American Prep West Valle, 74-47, in the 2A first round.

2022 offense : 43.9 ppg (No. 17 in 2A)

: 43.9 ppg (No. 17 in 2A) 2022 defense : 65.8 ppg (No. 22 in 2A)

4. Rockwell Marshals

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: James Taylor (first year).

2021-2022 record : 17-7 (second in Region 18 with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to San Juan, 69-58, in the 2A quarterfinals.

2022 offense : 58 ppg (No. 9 in 2A)

: 58 ppg (No. 9 in 2A) 2022 defense : 47.1 ppg (No. 2 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:

Kolton Henderson, G, Sr.

Kolby Henderson, G, Sr.

Luke Henderson, G, So.

Tyler Langford, C, Sr.

Coach comment: We have a great group of young men. Our program is very small and our lineup is mostly under 6 feet, but heart and effort is abundant. As a coach you can’t ask for much more than that. They have the character and grit to compete every night and that makes the season exciting and interesting. We have some newcomers who have never played high school basketball, but they’ll be key contributors to the team. It’s going to be a fun season.

5. Merit Academy Knights

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Bruce Bills (first year).

2021-2022 record : 4-13 (fourth in Region 18 with a 3-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking : No. 21 in 2A.

2022 postseason : lost to Duchesne, 87-31, in the 2A first round.

2022 offense : 35.1 ppg (No. 22 in 2A)

: 35.1 ppg (No. 22 in 2A) 2022 defense : 62.8 ppg (No. 19 in 2A)

6. Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Porter Eason (first year).

2021-2022 record : 3-19 (sixth in Region 18 with a 1-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 69-22, in the 2A first round.

2022 offense : 35.2 ppg (No. 21 in 2A)

: 35.2 ppg (No. 21 in 2A) 2022 defense : 64.6 ppg (No. 21 in 2A)

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:

Andre loya, PG, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jaxon Moody, SG, Jr.

Coach comment: The players and I are underexperienced but I think if we work together we can win some games.

Region 19

1. South Sevier Rams

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Carson Christensen (fourth year).

2021-2022 record : 16-9 (second in Region 19 with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 51-42, in the 2A second round.

2022 offense : 56.6 ppg (No. 11 in 2A)

: 56.6 ppg (No. 11 in 2A) 2022 defense : 53.3 ppg (No. 11 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:

Emilio Miramontes, F, Sr.

Riley Barney, G, Sr.

Keegon Heath, F, Sr.

Carter Abraham, F, Sr.

Ridge Tebbs, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Brace Brindley, F, So.

Mackson Bastian, F, So.

Kanyon Okerlund, G, So.

Stockton Roberts, F, So.

Coach comment: Our team is looking to improve from where we left off last year. We are returning a lot of experience with our seniors and bringing up a tough sophomore class. The boys will work hard and be ready to compete in each game. We are going to take each game one at a time and look to make strides throughout the year. Our goal is to be playing our best basketball when the state tournament comes around.

2. Kanab Cowboys

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jerron Glazier (second year).

2021-2022 record : 14-11 (fifth in Region 19 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 57-42, in the 2A semifinals.

2022 offense : 57.5 ppg (No. 10 in 2A)

: 57.5 ppg (No. 10 in 2A) 2022 defense : 53.9 ppg (No. 13 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:

Kason Janes, F, Sr.

Jordan Cornell, G, Sr.

Logan Little, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kale Glover, G, So.

Derek Brown, G, Sr.

Trent Orton, G, Sr.

Brandon Dayea, C, Sr.

Coach comment: Excited to see if we can put the pieces together to be special.

3. Enterprise Wolves

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Bud Randall (sixth year).

2021-2022 record : 19-7 (fourth in Region 19 with a 6-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to San Juan, 45-44, in the 2A championship.

2022 offense : 59 ppg (No. 8 in 2A)

: 59 ppg (No. 8 in 2A) 2022 defense : 45.3 ppg (No. 1 in 2A)

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:

Brady Crouch, PG, Jr.

Dax Hunt, G, Jr.

Tyce Staheli, G/F, Sr.

Austin Thomas, F, Sr.

Coach comment: We lost four starters so we will be looking to see who steps up early in the season at several positions. We hope to improve as the season progresses in what will be a very competitive Region 19.

4. Parowan Rams

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Rod Murphy (second year).

2021-2022 record : 14-10 (third in Region 19 with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 60-41, in the 2A quarterfinals.

2022 offense : 59.1 ppg (No. 7 in 2A)

: 59.1 ppg (No. 7 in 2A) 2022 defense : 55.1 ppg (No. 15 in 2A)

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:

Brock Felder, C, Sr.

Waylon Robinson, G, Sr.

Wyatt Hall, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Brock Felder, C, Sr.

Waylon Robinson, G, Sr.

Wyatt Hall, G, Sr.

Coach comment: This season has the potential to be something really great. It will take every player doing his best, every day, to make this season one to remember. Hard work, sacrifice and team unity are the only options.

5. San Juan Broncos

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Johnny Slavens (first year).

2021-2022 record : 21-5 (first in Region 19 with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Beat Enterprise, 45-44, in the 2A championship.

2022 offense : 64.3 ppg (No. 4 in 2A)

: 64.3 ppg (No. 4 in 2A) 2022 defense : 48.6 ppg (No. 6 in 2A)

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:

Collin Baker, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jerzy Nieves, G, Sr.

Dakota Long, G, Sr.

Ian Johnson, F, Sr.

Garrett Young, G, Sr.

Anthony Done, G, Jr.

Teag Palmer, C, Jr.

Justice Black, F, Jr.

Brigham Nielson, G, Jr.

RJ Dalley, G, Jr.

Keaton Ivins, G, Jr.

Coach comment: After losing eight seniors from last year’s team we have very little varsity experience coming back. We have a group of juniors and seniors that are excited to show what they can do at the varsity level.

6. Beaver Beavers

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Joe Hillock (12th year).

2021-2022 record : 5-17 (sixth in Region 19 with a 0-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to San Juan, 57-31, in the 2A second-round.

2022 offense : 41.2 ppg (No. 19 in 2A)

: 41.2 ppg (No. 19 in 2A) 2022 defense : 51.8 ppg (No. 10 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributor:

Treyson Yardley G/SF, Sr.

Coach comment: We will have only one senior so our young players will have to grow up quickly this season.