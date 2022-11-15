ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVC

Erlanger Health Systems: Caring 4 Kids Radiothon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Andrea Lyons talks about the upcoming Caring 4 Kids Radiothon and how the funds raised will be used for the Children's Hospital at Erlanger. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

WRWOS: Chattanooga Prep expanding to Knoxville

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Since its establishment back in 20-18, Chattanooga Preparatory School has become a successful institution, preparing its students for life after high school. The model has been so well received, that the school is in the process of establishing a campus in Knoxville. Let’s go deeper into...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

TVFCU Bradley County Idea Leap Grant Announcement

For the first time ever, TVFCU is hosting three separate Idea Leap Grant Competitions in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. We are giving away $75,000 to entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Cleveland and Dalton areas. Small businesses must operate in TVFCU’s 17-county service area...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Holiday specials at Snapdragon Hemp

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Snapdragon Hemp is involved in many initiatives and events within the Chattanooga community. Josh Manning talks about the upcoming community initiatives and holiday specials. Stay connected with Snapdragon Hemp.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WTVC

The Snow Queen at Dalton High School

DALTON, Ga. — It's time to take a peak behind the curtain in Dalton, Georgia!. Dancers of all ages are ready to hit the stage at Dalton High School with the story of the Snow Queen!. For more information and to buy tickets head to http://www.creativeartsguild.org!
DALTON, GA
WTVC

Lazer away your fat at Chattanooga Wellness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks with James about how they lazer away your fat at Chattanooga Wellness and how they have state of the art medical devices to help you achieve your best self. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

McMahan Law Firm: Success stories

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer and Brent Burks talk about how McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. With massive amounts of experience handling various cases, choose your local law firm that you can depend on. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________. Follow This...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

NoogaLights

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The winter festivities continue because tonight kicks off the cities first season of NoogaLights. We're joined by John Haustein with NoogaLights to tell us what you can expect.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

