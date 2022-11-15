Read full article on original website
WTVC
Extra Tennessee education funding going to administrators instead of the classroom
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee's budget is more than $50 billion, but about 20% of that is spent on education. And that investment has recently risen more than 30%, according a study by the Beacon Center. However, fewer dollars are making it into the classroom. Read the full study...
WTVC
Erlanger Health Systems: Caring 4 Kids Radiothon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Andrea Lyons talks about the upcoming Caring 4 Kids Radiothon and how the funds raised will be used for the Children's Hospital at Erlanger. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
WTVC
Dispute between Hamilton Co. mayor, attorney could affect taxpayers if no resolution made
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commissioners are now giving Mayor Weston Wamp and City Attorney Rheubin Taylor a deadline to prevent issues from progressing further in court. And if their dispute isn't resolved, a lawsuit could affect taxpayer's money in this almost unprecedented internal tension. In Wednesday’s Commission...
WTVC
New childhood action plan will help families find quality services in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 3-year plan is finally in the works that aims to tackle the barriers families face when looking for quality health, education, and childcare services here in Hamilton County. "You can often predict a student's future success, not just whether they're going to college, but even...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County spent thousands in defense of former sheriff deputy over last 3 years
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Daniel Wilkey resigned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in 2019. But, after 3 years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses, the county continues to defend the embattled officer. And at what cost for taxpayers?. It's a battle Attorney Robin Flores didn't...
WDEF
WRWOS: Chattanooga Prep expanding to Knoxville
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Since its establishment back in 20-18, Chattanooga Preparatory School has become a successful institution, preparing its students for life after high school. The model has been so well received, that the school is in the process of establishing a campus in Knoxville. Let’s go deeper into...
mymix1041.com
TVFCU Bradley County Idea Leap Grant Announcement
For the first time ever, TVFCU is hosting three separate Idea Leap Grant Competitions in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. We are giving away $75,000 to entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Cleveland and Dalton areas. Small businesses must operate in TVFCU’s 17-county service area...
WTVC
No service for servicemen: Some veterans on their own without healthcare
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Local advocates say Veterans are "on their own" when it comes to healthcare. While options like the V-A or private insurance are available, some veterans say there are reasons some delay the registration process. Bob Adney, retired Navy seal, says while he was on active duty...
WTVC
CHI Memorial Radiologist says annual mammograms are a 'no brainer' for early detection
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chief of Radiology at CHII Memorial is a bit like a football coach at times. He looks at film to find problems. His film? Mammogram results. He says when it comes to women and annual breast exams, it's a no-brainer. "If she misses a year,...
WTVC
Automotive Toolkit Initiative aims to make education affordable for Tennessee students
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga State and automotive program partners launched the Automotive Toolkit Initiative Monday morning. It aims to improve student access and retention. Tools for the automotive technician program usually start around $3,500 per student. And that cost can push some students away. "There's a great need for...
WTVC
Holiday specials at Snapdragon Hemp
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Snapdragon Hemp is involved in many initiatives and events within the Chattanooga community. Josh Manning talks about the upcoming community initiatives and holiday specials. Stay connected with Snapdragon Hemp.
WTVC
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
WTVC
The Snow Queen at Dalton High School
DALTON, Ga. — It's time to take a peak behind the curtain in Dalton, Georgia!. Dancers of all ages are ready to hit the stage at Dalton High School with the story of the Snow Queen!. For more information and to buy tickets head to http://www.creativeartsguild.org!
WTVC
Lazer away your fat at Chattanooga Wellness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks with James about how they lazer away your fat at Chattanooga Wellness and how they have state of the art medical devices to help you achieve your best self. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on...
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm: Success stories
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer and Brent Burks talk about how McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. With massive amounts of experience handling various cases, choose your local law firm that you can depend on. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________. Follow This...
WTVC
Advocates ask community to help curb youth violence after another weekend of shootings
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After the shooting on McCallie Avenue this past summer, Mayor Kelly said Chattanooga "could be in for a long summer" with expected spikes in violent crime during holiday and vacation times. And after another string of shootings over the weekend, advocates say youth violence and crime...
WTVC
NoogaLights
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The winter festivities continue because tonight kicks off the cities first season of NoogaLights. We're joined by John Haustein with NoogaLights to tell us what you can expect.
