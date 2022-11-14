Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Eagles-Commanders single-game tournaments

Read full article on original website
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Packers playoff chances: How Green Bay can still earn NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Packers will not be winning a fourth consecutive NFC North title in 2022. After going 13-3, 13-3 and 13-4 the previous three seasons under coach Matt LaFleur, the best Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay can finish this season is 10-7. At 4-7, they're 11th in the NFC playoff race...
Why is Taylor Heinicke starting QB for Commanders over Carson Wentz? Ron Rivera goes with hot hand — for now
The Commanders have a new QB1 — for the immediate future, at least. Washington coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Taylor Heinicke, who has stepped in to replace the injured Carson Wentz, will start the team's game Sunday vs. the Texans. The reason for the decision is twofold: Heinicke...
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 11 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier for fantasy football owners, and things stay difficult in Week 11. Injuries keep piling up (Cooper Kupp, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, etc.) and four offenses filled with plenty of top fantasy performers (Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, Buccaneers) are all off for their bye weeks. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 11 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 11: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL DFS main slate. It's yet another challenging-looking group of games, as some of the league's most explosive offenses — notably the Chiefs and the Dolphins — are not playing in this window. The Chiefs are playing on Sunday night while the Dolphins are one of four teams on bye that will once again thin out the slate. At least there isn't an international game this week, but injuries are going to give daily fantasy football players fits as they look for great stacking options over at DraftKings and FanDuel.
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Titans-Packers Showdown tournaments
Week 11 kicks off on Thursday night with the Titans traveling to Lambeau Field. The Packers are three-point favorites in this prime-time matchup, and the game has an O/U of 41, according to BetMGM. Even though this TNF contest has a low point total, both teams have some interesting DFS options for DraftKings Showdown lineups.
NFL DFS picks Week 11: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
The unrelenting beast that is the NFL season lumbers on with thousands of fantasy football owners lamenting injuries, bad beats, and downright mediocre offense. But daily fantasy enthusiasts who have followed this column all season have smiles on their faces. While endless season-long redraft owners struggle through each week, we have been crushing DraftKings and FanDuel tournaments all season by targeting sleepers and under-the-radar DFS value plays.
Ron Rivera gets emotional in locker room speech after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would be proud'
The Commanders earned a surprising 32-21 victory over the Eagles on "Monday Night Football" in Week 10 to bring their division rival's undefeated run to an end. It proved to be an emotional win for the team, and for head coach Ron Rivera in particular. Rivera's mother, Dolores Rivera-Munoz, died...
Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition
The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
What happened with Urban Meyer and Josh Lambo? Ex-Jaguars kicker returns to NFL with lawsuit in limbo
Josh Lambo is set to kick in the NFL for the first time since missing two extra points for the Jaguars in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. And what better place to do it than at a stadium that shares his name?. Lambo will be getting a spot...
Packers vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 11 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Packers host the Titans to open Week 11 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), the weather also will be a factor on top of the matchups. With winds around 10 mph and temperatures dipping down to 25 degrees at kickoff time at Lambeau Field, some fantasy football owners might be giving extra scrutiny to their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Who is Christian Watson? Why Packers rookie wide receiver was drafted 34th overall
When Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders last offseason, one question immediately bubbled up to the surface for the Packers and fans: Who is Aaron Rodgers going to throw the ball to?. That question was seemingly answered, when the Packers traded up in the second round to select North...
Jason Kelce shares why obvious Dallas Goedert face mask penalty in Eagles vs. Commanders actually wasn't a penalty
The Eagles dropped their first game of the season Monday against the Commanders, but it wasn't without controversy. With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were threatening in Commanders territory before their drive was undone by a Dallas Goedert fumble. While the eventual scoop-and-score was reviewed and overturned, NFL fans couldn't help but notice the non-reviewable, blatant facemask on Goedert.
Week 11 Fantasy Sleepers: Isiah Pacheco, Trestan Ebner, Kadarius Toney among potential breakouts
As the fantasy football regular season winds down, it's time to go all-out to win matchups. That might mean opting for volatile, boom-or-bust players who can make you look like a fantasy wizard if they hit. Our Week 11 fantasy sleeper picks can help you do just that. Potential breakouts like Isiah Pacheco, Trestan Ebner, Kadarius Toney could find their way into lineup discussions this week, and we're here to give our take on them along with some more players you could consider playing.
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 11: Packers trip up Titans; Patriots sweep Jets; Vikings top Cowboys
Week 10 in the NFL saw some surprise underdogs and reliable favorites delivering at home. There were still some shocking results, led by the Vikings and Packers rallying to stun the Bills and Cowboys, respectively, in overtime. There also was one team, the Colts, that changed its potential identity from...
Week 11 Fantasy Busts: D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, Kyle Pitts among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
If you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble, avoiding players who could potentially fall flat on their faces is a must. It's one thing to say it, but actually making the right start 'em, sit 'em moves is another. Before you lock in your starters ahead of another important matchup, our Week 11 fantasy busts list is here to help you avoid starting potential no-shows, such as D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, and Kyle Pitts.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, more WRs for Week 11
As Week 11 of the fantasy football season nears, owners must stay up to date on the injury status of several impactful wide receivers, including Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, JuJu-Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy. All five of these WRs landed on their respective team's injury reports after initial practices, and with a decent chunk of the WR pool on bye this week, their statuses will have a big impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for third CFP selection show in 2022
The College Football Playoff committee should have an easy job at the top of its latest rankings on Tuesday. Should being the operative word. Each of the top four teams handled their business on Saturday, including No. 4 TCU, which manhandled No. 18 Texas en route to a 17-10 victory in Austin. The score was closer than it appears, as the Longhorns' only score came in the fourth quarter on an unforced fumble recovery for a touchdown by the Horned Frogs' Max Duggan.
Titans vs. Packers final score, results: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee halt Green Bay's momentum on 'TNF'
The Packers looked like they had started to find their identity in last weekend's win over the Cowboys, but any momentum they might have gathered was lost Thursday night. The Titans outplayed Green Bay on both sides of the ball, with their typical hard-nosed style of defense and an offense that finally came to life.
XFL rosters 2023: Complete draft results, team-by-team picks for new football league
The XFL will be back like it never left (because it barely did) in 2023. Its initial return was scuttle-butted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's hoping that its 2023 return will fare a bit better overall. One of the big changes is the XFL's absence from any of the...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Ezekiel Elliott impacting Week 11 start-or-sit decisions
With Week 11 set to get underway on Thursday night, fantasy football owners are checking the injury statuses of two starting running backs (Gus Edwards and Ezekiel Elliott) who have been out with lower-body injuries and could be game-time decisions on Sunday. If Edwards or Elliott are sidelined for another week, owners could pivot to their backups and have to make some interesting start 'em, sit 'em decisions at the RB spot, where high-quality backups are tough to come by.
