ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Eagles-Commanders single-game tournaments

By Nick Musial
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 11 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier for fantasy football owners, and things stay difficult in Week 11. Injuries keep piling up (Cooper Kupp, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, etc.) and four offenses filled with plenty of top fantasy performers (Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, Buccaneers) are all off for their bye weeks. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 11 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 11: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL DFS main slate. It's yet another challenging-looking group of games, as some of the league's most explosive offenses — notably the Chiefs and the Dolphins — are not playing in this window. The Chiefs are playing on Sunday night while the Dolphins are one of four teams on bye that will once again thin out the slate. At least there isn't an international game this week, but injuries are going to give daily fantasy football players fits as they look for great stacking options over at DraftKings and FanDuel.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL DFS picks Week 11: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

The unrelenting beast that is the NFL season lumbers on with thousands of fantasy football owners lamenting injuries, bad beats, and downright mediocre offense. But daily fantasy enthusiasts who have followed this column all season have smiles on their faces. While endless season-long redraft owners struggle through each week, we have been crushing DraftKings and FanDuel tournaments all season by targeting sleepers and under-the-radar DFS value plays.
WASHINGTON STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition

The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Packers vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 11 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

When the Packers host the Titans to open Week 11 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), the weather also will be a factor on top of the matchups. With winds around 10 mph and temperatures dipping down to 25 degrees at kickoff time at Lambeau Field, some fantasy football owners might be giving extra scrutiny to their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Jason Kelce shares why obvious Dallas Goedert face mask penalty in Eagles vs. Commanders actually wasn't a penalty

The Eagles dropped their first game of the season Monday against the Commanders, but it wasn't without controversy. With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were threatening in Commanders territory before their drive was undone by a Dallas Goedert fumble. While the eventual scoop-and-score was reviewed and overturned, NFL fans couldn't help but notice the non-reviewable, blatant facemask on Goedert.
DALLAS, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 11 Fantasy Sleepers: Isiah Pacheco, Trestan Ebner, Kadarius Toney among potential breakouts

As the fantasy football regular season winds down, it's time to go all-out to win matchups. That might mean opting for volatile, boom-or-bust players who can make you look like a fantasy wizard if they hit. Our Week 11 fantasy sleeper picks can help you do just that. Potential breakouts like Isiah Pacheco, Trestan Ebner, Kadarius Toney could find their way into lineup discussions this week, and we're here to give our take on them along with some more players you could consider playing.
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 11 Fantasy Busts: D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, Kyle Pitts among risky 'starts' in bad matchups

If you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble, avoiding players who could potentially fall flat on their faces is a must. It's one thing to say it, but actually making the right start 'em, sit 'em moves is another. Before you lock in your starters ahead of another important matchup, our Week 11 fantasy busts list is here to help you avoid starting potential no-shows, such as D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, and Kyle Pitts.
MINNESOTA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, more WRs for Week 11

As Week 11 of the fantasy football season nears, owners must stay up to date on the injury status of several impactful wide receivers, including Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, JuJu-Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy. All five of these WRs landed on their respective team's injury reports after initial practices, and with a decent chunk of the WR pool on bye this week, their statuses will have a big impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for third CFP selection show in 2022

The College Football Playoff committee should have an easy job at the top of its latest rankings on Tuesday. Should being the operative word. Each of the top four teams handled their business on Saturday, including No. 4 TCU, which manhandled No. 18 Texas en route to a 17-10 victory in Austin. The score was closer than it appears, as the Longhorns' only score came in the fourth quarter on an unforced fumble recovery for a touchdown by the Horned Frogs' Max Duggan.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Ezekiel Elliott impacting Week 11 start-or-sit decisions

With Week 11 set to get underway on Thursday night, fantasy football owners are checking the injury statuses of two starting running backs (Gus Edwards and Ezekiel Elliott) who have been out with lower-body injuries and could be game-time decisions on Sunday. If Edwards or Elliott are sidelined for another week, owners could pivot to their backups and have to make some interesting start 'em, sit 'em decisions at the RB spot, where high-quality backups are tough to come by.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy