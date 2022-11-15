Rotterdam to pass budget, introduce solar moratorium Friday

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

ROTTERDAM — Lawmakers on Friday are expected to give final passage to a $27.7 million spending plan and introduce legislation that would place a yearlong moratorium on solar arrays.

Spending under the proposed 2023 operating budget would be reduced by 1%, keep the tax levy flat for residents and commercial property owners and reduce water and sewer rates across the board.

A public hearing was held last week regarding the proposed spending plan, which was hammered out in recent weeks during a series of meetings.

Under the proposed spending plan, homeowners would pay $4.25 per $1,000 of assessed property value, while commercial property owners would pay $8.26 per $1,000 assessed value. If approved, the budget would mark the first time in years that taxes in Rotterdam have not increased.

The spending plan uses millions in fund balance reserves to help offset costs and reduce water and sewer rates across the board, and it includes $243,750 in fund balance to payout a settlement with ViaPort over a canceled lease agreement that would have moved town operations to the shopping mall.

Lawmakers originally approved the agreement last year, and voted to pay a $1 million security deposit using federal coronavirus-relief dollars, but a new slate of Town Board members in a 3-0 vote, moved to nullify the lease due to a procedural issue earlier this year.

Board members Samantha Miller-Herrera abstained from the vote and Evan Christou was not in attendance — both were part of the previous Town Board that agreed to the deal.

The proposed spending plan includes $3.7 million in project sales tax revenue, a 2.8% increase from the current spending year.

Officials have also appropriated millions in combined funding for its general and highway funds, as well as its various water and sewer districts as a way to lower water rates.

Spending has also been reduced, including reducing the Building Department’s building repair line from $1.5 million to $15,000. The decrease was made possible by the canceled ViaPort deal, which the money was set aside for.

In addition, lawmakers will introduce legislation establishing an 12-month moratorium on solar arrays following public outcry over a proposed 20-megawatt array along Sandborn Road.

Around half a dozen residents this past week urged lawmakers to implement the moratorium in order to develop new regulations that align with a comprehensive plan the town is expected to adopt in the coming weeks that calls for preserving natural and agricultural lands.

East Light Partners of Massachusetts have submitted plans to construct the Sandborn Road solar array, which requires clearing 150 of a more than 450-acre plot of land.

It’s unclear when the town is expected to adopt the moratorium. Lawmakers on Friday will scheduled a Dec. 14 public hearing on the proposed law, which is required to be held prior to to legislation being adopted.

Friday’s meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall, 1100 Sunrise Blvd.

ChuckD November 15th, 2022

Please be clearer in your terminology:

A “solar array” is, like a mathematical array, a group of like objects arranged together to show a relationship. Does the proposed moratorium apply to solar arrays on the roof of a house, or on the ground? I don’t know, but I don’t think so. I’m pretty certain this applies to the commercial behemoths we see out in the countryside.

As a consumer in the design phase of a 20kW residential array only for my home (but not in Rotterdam), this distinction matters.