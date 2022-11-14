ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Will Trump announce a presidential run on Tuesday?

By Gitanjali Poonia
 2 days ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at Mar-a-lago on Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. | Associated Press

Will he or won’t he?

On Monday, the former President took to Truth Social to tell his followers what to expect on Nov. 14.

“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” he said.

Is Trump announcing his bid for presidency on Tuesday?

Earlier on Friday, Jason Miller, a top adviser to Trump from the 2016 and 2020 campaigns, said that Trump is without a doubt announcing his bid.

“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president. And it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement,” Miller said in an interview with former Trump White House official Stephen Bannon, according to The Hill .

Miller said that all the details are laid out with over 1,000 people expected to attend and over 250 cameras requested, per The Independent.

“They’re building additional risers to make sure that they have the overflow capacity,” he continued. “So people are wondering, ‘Hey, this is coming very quick.’ These guys are pros, these guys are ready to go. I personally did the checklist with them this morning. That’s going to be fine.”

When and where is Trump going to announce his big for president?

According to CNBC, Trump is set to announce his campaign on Tuesday at 7 p.m. M.T. at his residency at Mar-a-Lago.

GLOCK45LOADED
2d ago

TRUMP DISQUALIFICATION UNDER SECTION 3 OF THE 14 th AMENDMENT..TRUMP IS BARRED FROM HOLDING OFFICE. UNDER BECAUSE TRUMP ENGAGED IN A INSURRECTION AGAINST THE CONSTITUTION TRUMP SWORE TO DEFEND. BY SUMMONING A VIOLENT MOB TO DISRUPT THE TRANSITION OF PRESIDENTIAL POWER MANDATED BY THE CONSTITUTION AFTER HAVING SWORN TO DEFEND THE SAME. TRUMP RENDERED HIMSELF " INELIGIBLE TO HOLD PUBLIC OFFICE AGAIN. PAPERS ARE BEING PREPARED NOW TO BE SERVED ON TRUMP IN A FEW DAYS.TRUMP WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO HOLD ANY OFFICE AGAIN .

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

