Will Trump announce a presidential run on Tuesday?

Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at Mar-a-lago on Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. | Associated Press

Will he or won’t he?

On Monday, the former President took to Truth Social to tell his followers what to expect on Nov. 14.

“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” he said.

Is Trump announcing his bid for presidency on Tuesday?

Earlier on Friday, Jason Miller, a top adviser to Trump from the 2016 and 2020 campaigns, said that Trump is without a doubt announcing his bid.

“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president. And it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement,” Miller said in an interview with former Trump White House official Stephen Bannon, according to The Hill .

Miller said that all the details are laid out with over 1,000 people expected to attend and over 250 cameras requested, per The Independent.

“They’re building additional risers to make sure that they have the overflow capacity,” he continued. “So people are wondering, ‘Hey, this is coming very quick.’ These guys are pros, these guys are ready to go. I personally did the checklist with them this morning. That’s going to be fine.”

When and where is Trump going to announce his big for president?

According to CNBC, Trump is set to announce his campaign on Tuesday at 7 p.m. M.T. at his residency at Mar-a-Lago.