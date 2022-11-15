ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

B98.5

Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck

A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
NOBLEBORO, ME
WGME

Maine woman killed after crash involving dump truck in Nobleboro

NOBLEBORO (WGME) -- A Maine woman was killed in a crash in Nobleboro on Tuesday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on East Pond Road. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a Honda Accord, driven by 68-year-old Sharon Moody of Nobleboro, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck, driven by a 56-year-old Augusta man.
NOBLEBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Nobleboro Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Car Collision

A 68-year-old woman was fatally injured in head-on collision between two vehicles on East Pond Road in Nobleboro the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the collision took place half a mile north of East Pond Road’s intersection with Upper East Pond Road near the Jefferson town line. The collision was reported at 2:33 p.m.
NOBLEBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Three-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 32 in Waldoboro

Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
WALDOBORO, ME
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Maine State Police: 10 hoax school shootings reported throughout state

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police says that 10 communities throughout the state received false reports of school shootings Tuesday. Even schools outside the 10 communities were put into lockdown as a precautionary measure. Portland and Sanford schools each saw a large police presence as students were evacuated. The Sanford...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop

After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
CLINTON, ME
WGME

15-year-old reportedly found dead at YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston

AUBURN (WGME) -- Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was found dead at the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston. According to the Sun Journal, the teen was found unresponsive last Friday. The cause of death is still undetermined but doesn't appear suspicious, according to the Sun Journal. The principal of Edward Little...
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Maine Turnpike Authority ready for potential snowfall this week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- With a chance of snow in the forecast this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority says crews are ready. The MTA says crews are making sure equipment is in place, plow drivers are ready and the seven maintenance camps along the turnpike have the materials they need. They...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine man's 1989 Chevy truck closing in on 1 million miles

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Westbrook man’s 1989 Chevy pickup truck is closing in on one million miles. As far-fetched as one million miles might seem, Larry Ferrante’s Chevy is already more than eight-tenths of the way there – or so he figures. “I lost the speedometer...
WESTBROOK, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Waterboro residents scrutinize pace of information sharing on shooting, Sheriff responds

WATERBORO, Maine — York County Sheriff William King addressed scrutiny Monday over the pace of information sharing related to a large-scale police response in Waterboro. “People are very quick to put things on social media and next it becomes gospel. I was also following social media threads. I didn’t want to start answering one and be inundated with 16 questions,” York County Sheriff William King said.
WATERBORO, ME

