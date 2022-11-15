Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School LibraryThe Maine WriterLivermore Falls, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck
A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
WGME
Maine woman killed after crash involving dump truck in Nobleboro
NOBLEBORO (WGME) -- A Maine woman was killed in a crash in Nobleboro on Tuesday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on East Pond Road. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a Honda Accord, driven by 68-year-old Sharon Moody of Nobleboro, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck, driven by a 56-year-old Augusta man.
WGME
Biddeford police search for vehicle accused of hitting 13-year-old girl
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The Biddeford Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Friday around 10 p.m. Police say the car hit a 13-year-old girl who was using a crosswalk on Main Street on the Biddeford side of the bridge. The girl...
lcnme.com
Nobleboro Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Car Collision
A 68-year-old woman was fatally injured in head-on collision between two vehicles on East Pond Road in Nobleboro the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the collision took place half a mile north of East Pond Road’s intersection with Upper East Pond Road near the Jefferson town line. The collision was reported at 2:33 p.m.
WGME
'Controlled chaos:' Sanford dispatcher describes moments after hoax shooting call
SANFORD (WGME) – When someone called 911 claiming there was an active shooter inside the Sanford High School Tuesday, dispatchers were the first to spring into action. The dispatcher says out of the thousands of calls he's taken over the years, this was the first school shooting call. While...
lcnme.com
Three-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 32 in Waldoboro
Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
One Man is Dead and a Woman Shot in Domestic Situation in Waterboro, Maine
A woman was shot and is recovering and a man is dead following a domestic situation in Waterboro Sunday afternoon. A shooting was reported to the York County Sheriff’s Office around 2 p.m. on November 13, 2022. The Lakeview Drive vicinity was closed for several hours as SWAT teams, deputies and police were on the scene.
Armed & Dangerous Suspect Crashed Car Through Garage Door to Escape Standoff in Sabattus, Maine
Armed & Dangerous Suspect Crashed Car Through Garage Door to Escape Standoff. Law Enforcement in Maine are looking for a 31-year-old man who is considered armed and dangerous with several warrants. High Speed Chase at 100 MPH. On Friday morning, Diego Martinez crashed a car through a garage door of...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
WGME
Maine State Police: 10 hoax school shootings reported throughout state
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police says that 10 communities throughout the state received false reports of school shootings Tuesday. Even schools outside the 10 communities were put into lockdown as a precautionary measure. Portland and Sanford schools each saw a large police presence as students were evacuated. The Sanford...
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
WGME
15-year-old reportedly found dead at YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston
AUBURN (WGME) -- Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was found dead at the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston. According to the Sun Journal, the teen was found unresponsive last Friday. The cause of death is still undetermined but doesn't appear suspicious, according to the Sun Journal. The principal of Edward Little...
WGME
Authorities investigating rash of catalytic converter thefts in New Sharon
NEW SHARON (WGME) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of another catalytic converter in New Sharon, the fifth cut out of vehicles in the past week. According to the Sun Journal, deputies say four converters were stolen from Tuttle’s Auto on Route 27 and then on...
Update: York County Sheriff confirms one man dead, one woman injured in Waterboro shooting Sunday
PORTLAND, Maine — Update: York County Sheriff William King confirmed late Sunday night a woman was shot in her Waterboro home. In a release, King said Sheriff's Deputies responded to the home of Elizabeth and Jeremy Rideout located on Lakeview Drive. In the release, King said Elizabeth was shot...
wabi.tv
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
WGME
Maine Turnpike Authority ready for potential snowfall this week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- With a chance of snow in the forecast this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority says crews are ready. The MTA says crews are making sure equipment is in place, plow drivers are ready and the seven maintenance camps along the turnpike have the materials they need. They...
WMTW
Maine man's 1989 Chevy truck closing in on 1 million miles
WESTBROOK, Maine — A Westbrook man’s 1989 Chevy pickup truck is closing in on one million miles. As far-fetched as one million miles might seem, Larry Ferrante’s Chevy is already more than eight-tenths of the way there – or so he figures. “I lost the speedometer...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
WMTW
Waterboro residents scrutinize pace of information sharing on shooting, Sheriff responds
WATERBORO, Maine — York County Sheriff William King addressed scrutiny Monday over the pace of information sharing related to a large-scale police response in Waterboro. “People are very quick to put things on social media and next it becomes gospel. I was also following social media threads. I didn’t want to start answering one and be inundated with 16 questions,” York County Sheriff William King said.
WMUR.com
'Active shooter' reports at Maine schools were result of hoax, officials confirm
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine were made Tuesday morning, but investigators in that state said they were the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses and lockdowns, including at schools in Sanford, Gardiner and Portland, among others. “The...
Comments / 0