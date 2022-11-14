ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5: Best available sleepers, streamers includeCharles Bassey, Norman Powell, Chris Boucher

By Sloan Piva
 3 days ago
Clippers reportedly eyeing trade for major frontcourt piece

The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 11: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL DFS main slate. It's yet another challenging-looking group of games, as some of the league's most explosive offenses — notably the Chiefs and the Dolphins — are not playing in this window. The Chiefs are playing on Sunday night while the Dolphins are one of four teams on bye that will once again thin out the slate. At least there isn't an international game this week, but injuries are going to give daily fantasy football players fits as they look for great stacking options over at DraftKings and FanDuel.
NFL DFS picks Week 11: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

The unrelenting beast that is the NFL season lumbers on with thousands of fantasy football owners lamenting injuries, bad beats, and downright mediocre offense. But daily fantasy enthusiasts who have followed this column all season have smiles on their faces. While endless season-long redraft owners struggle through each week, we have been crushing DraftKings and FanDuel tournaments all season by targeting sleepers and under-the-radar DFS value plays.
Week 11 Fantasy Sleepers: Isiah Pacheco, Trestan Ebner, Kadarius Toney among potential breakouts

As the fantasy football regular season winds down, it's time to go all-out to win matchups. That might mean opting for volatile, boom-or-bust players who can make you look like a fantasy wizard if they hit. Our Week 11 fantasy sleeper picks can help you do just that. Potential breakouts like Isiah Pacheco, Trestan Ebner, Kadarius Toney could find their way into lineup discussions this week, and we're here to give our take on them along with some more players you could consider playing.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet, David Njoku for Week 11

Heading into Sunday's kickoff, fantasy football owners are monitoring the latest injury reports on standout tight ends Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet, and David Njoku. All three have impressed this season and are among the top-two receiving options on their respective teams. If any of these pass-catchers cannot play, owners will need to make some quick start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position where there's a talent disparity.
Help is finally on the way for the Lakers rotation

The struggling Los Angeles Lakers could get a big boost to their depth with two key offseason additions returning to practice and preparing to make their season debuts. It’s been a rough start for the Lakers, sitting at 3-10 and near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The reasons for their struggles are myriad but a lack of depth has certainly played a part. Only one player (Austin Reaves) has appeared in all 13 games so far and Darvin Ham has already tried nine different starting lineups.
