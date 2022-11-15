ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene High adds even more to the offense, and it’s impressive

Abilene High put it on the Del Valle Conquistadors on Friday night for their first playoff victory in two seasons. It took a quarter and a half to get the offense going, but once it did, there was no stopping it. They gained 441 yards and put 42 points on...
ABILENE, TX
ACU’s Long takes advantage of opportunity to fill in at quarterback

The ACU Wildcats are in a position to go to the NCAA FCS playoffs for the first time in the Division I era, and they can thank the play of backup quarterback Ethan Long in the Wildcats victory over Sam Houston State. Long filled in for starter Maverick McIvor, and...
ABILENE, TX
ACU’s Ethan Long earns WAC Offensive Player of the Week award

DALLAS – The Western Athletic Conference announced the weekly football awards on Monday, with ACU quarterback Ethan Long receiving Offensive Player of the Week honors after helping lead the Wildcats to a 45-28 road victory over Sam Houston. The Arizona State transfer started for just the second time this season and delivered in a big way, completing passes to nine different targets.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday November 16th

Unseasonably cool weather will continue for the area and in fact will be reinforced for the weekend with cooler air and rain chances coming for the Big Country. Look for the same pattern to continue. For later today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high getting up to around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around freezing at 31 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Multiple suspected meth dealers arrested in Abilene, victim reports sugar poured in gas tank

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of Hardy Street – Criminal MischiefA report was taken for Criminal Mischief […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 14th

Cooler fall-like conditions will be with us this week and basically remain with us as we look for very chilly air in place making it feel below seasonal. For your Monday, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest and be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene police investigating aggravated robbery at northside motel

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a north side motel. According to an incident report, the victim stated the suspect jumped behind a counter and demanded money, while pointing a firearm at them. The suspect then fled before officers arrived. Track...
ABILENE, TX
Report: North Abilene motel robbed at gunpoint

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A north Abilene motel was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. The robbery happened at a motel on the 2200 block of W Overland Trail just after 9:00 p.m. An incident report states a suspect jumped behind the counter and demanded money from a clerk while pointing a firearm. This suspect fled […]
ABILENE, TX
McMurry Students create new play “Cirque de Memoire”

McMurry University Theatre is doing something before done at the university. “Cirque de Memoire” is a play devised and created by an ensemble of 8 people. From the costumes to the playwriting everything is student created under the direction of a new professor, LW Miller. The show is...
ABILENE, TX
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
Hendrick offers free assistance for Marketplace insurance enrollment

Hendrick Health is offering two opportunities for the community to receive free education and enrollment assistance for Marketplace insurance plans, often referred to as Obama Care. The Marketplace Enrollment Educational Fairs are:. · In Brownwood: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, 1501 Burnett Road, in Atrium Lobby from...
ABILENE, TX
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX

