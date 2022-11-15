Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in AbileneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
When the Cougars, Eagles and Bulldogs win, it’s good for Abilene, according to Cooper’s Aaron Roan
The Cooper Cougars went out to El Paso and beat the Andress Eagles from start to finish. The offense and the defense played about as well as they can in this game. Chris Warren and the offense put up over 500 total yards and scored 49 yards. Defensively, Cooper picked...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High adds even more to the offense, and it’s impressive
Abilene High put it on the Del Valle Conquistadors on Friday night for their first playoff victory in two seasons. It took a quarter and a half to get the offense going, but once it did, there was no stopping it. They gained 441 yards and put 42 points on...
bigcountryhomepage.com
HSU’s 2022 playoff invitation is more special because of 2021 snub
The HSU Cowboys earned their way into the NCAA Division III playoffs with a 9-1 record this season. HSU was 9-1 in the 2021 season, as well, but they missed out on the postseason. As you may expect, the Cowboys used that snub as fuel for all of this season.
bigcountryhomepage.com
ACU’s Long takes advantage of opportunity to fill in at quarterback
The ACU Wildcats are in a position to go to the NCAA FCS playoffs for the first time in the Division I era, and they can thank the play of backup quarterback Ethan Long in the Wildcats victory over Sam Houston State. Long filled in for starter Maverick McIvor, and...
bigcountryhomepage.com
ACU’s Ethan Long earns WAC Offensive Player of the Week award
DALLAS – The Western Athletic Conference announced the weekly football awards on Monday, with ACU quarterback Ethan Long receiving Offensive Player of the Week honors after helping lead the Wildcats to a 45-28 road victory over Sam Houston. The Arizona State transfer started for just the second time this season and delivered in a big way, completing passes to nine different targets.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday November 16th
Unseasonably cool weather will continue for the area and in fact will be reinforced for the weekend with cooler air and rain chances coming for the Big Country. Look for the same pattern to continue. For later today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high getting up to around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around freezing at 31 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
Abilene woman celebrates 102nd birthday alongside friends at senior living community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Who knows the secret to a life long and well lived? One Abilene woman who just celebrated her 102nd birthday certainly knows! Sammi got to celebrate this big birthday with her Lyndale Abilene Senior Living community. Check out these great photos shared with KTAB/KRBC by Sagora, Lyndale’s parent company: The facility […]
Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
Crime Reports: Multiple suspected meth dealers arrested in Abilene, victim reports sugar poured in gas tank
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of Hardy Street – Criminal MischiefA report was taken for Criminal Mischief […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 14th
Cooler fall-like conditions will be with us this week and basically remain with us as we look for very chilly air in place making it feel below seasonal. For your Monday, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest and be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating aggravated robbery at northside motel
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a north side motel. According to an incident report, the victim stated the suspect jumped behind a counter and demanded money, while pointing a firearm at them. The suspect then fled before officers arrived. Track...
Report: North Abilene motel robbed at gunpoint
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A north Abilene motel was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. The robbery happened at a motel on the 2200 block of W Overland Trail just after 9:00 p.m. An incident report states a suspect jumped behind the counter and demanded money from a clerk while pointing a firearm. This suspect fled […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
McMurry Students create new play “Cirque de Memoire”
McMurry University Theatre is doing something before done at the university. “Cirque de Memoire” is a play devised and created by an ensemble of 8 people. From the costumes to the playwriting everything is student created under the direction of a new professor, LW Miller. The show is...
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Hendrick offers free assistance for Marketplace insurance enrollment
Hendrick Health is offering two opportunities for the community to receive free education and enrollment assistance for Marketplace insurance plans, often referred to as Obama Care. The Marketplace Enrollment Educational Fairs are:. · In Brownwood: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, 1501 Burnett Road, in Atrium Lobby from...
Report: Abilene man arrested wearing cat shirt after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested while wearing a cat shirt after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog. Kenneth Hinkle was arrested Tuesday for Cruelty to Non Livestock Animals in connection to the incident, which happened on the 2000 block of Collins Avenue. An arrest report states Hinkle told detectives he […]
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
Abilene city councilmember announces intent to run for mayor in May 2023 election
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Days after Abilene’s Mayor Anthony Williams announced that he would not be running for reelection in 2023, a city councilmember said he wants to step up to the plate. Abilene City Councilmember Weldon Hurt, President of Pest Patrol and serving on a number of other community boards, announced at his Pest […]
Crime Reports: Drunk driver pulled over for going 83 MPH in 45 MPH zone in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Hindering Secured CreditorsA report was taken for […]
Hidden Gems: Abilene Drug Emporium aims to connect with customers, community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many people think of the Abilene Drug Emporium as a pharmacy, grocery or supplement store, but did you know that Drug Emporium is also heavily involved in the community? This store is a little bit of everything, at least according to General Manager Travis Hill, but he said the focus inside […]
Comments / 0