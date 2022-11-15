ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

These Oregon counties voted against punishing legislators for unexcused absences

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yE12J_0jAsKQo800

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – In Tuesday’s election, the majority of Oregonians said they want lawmakers to show up to work and do their jobs – and if they don’t, there should be consequences.

Measure 113 asked registered voters if 10 or more unexcused absences by legislators should be considered “disorderly behavior” and if those absences should disqualify legislators from serving as a senator or representatives for the following term.

According to unofficial election results as of 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, more than two-thirds of voters supported passing the bill. The yes votes in favor of Measure 113 led with 68.25% of the vote.

See what’s allowed and what’s not in Oregon’s psilocybin draft rules

According to the Oregon voters’ pamphlet, the yes vote disqualifies legislators who have 10 unexcused absences from legislative floor sessions from holding office as a state lawmaker for the following term.

The passage of the measure would add language to the Oregon Constitution detailing the consequence of 10 unexcused absences. The lawmakers would be banned from holding a legislative office for one term. A candidate may run for office in the next primary and general elections after the ban ends.

The Oregon Constitution currently requires two-thirds of all Senate or House members to be present to conduct legislative business during a floor session. By not reaching the two-thirds requirement, the legislative bodies cannot hold a quorum and therefore cannot vote on pieces of legislature.

In 2021, Senate Republicans walked out for the third consecutive year to protest Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 restrictions.

In 2020, Republican members of both the House and Senate walked out of the Capitol to boycott the cap-and-trade bill, which was meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The 2019 walkout was over a similar cap-and-trade bill.

Oregon Democrats are not blameless when it comes to walkouts. In 2001, when Gov. Kate Brown was a state representative, she and other Democrats walked out to protest Republicans’ efforts to redraw Oregon’s legislative districts.

Salinas maintains lead over Erickson in Oregon 6

According to the Oregon voters’ pamphlet, lawmakers can have an eligible absence excused by completing paperwork explaining the absence. The Senate president or House speaker will determine if it qualifies as excused. Currently, there is no way to appeal the Senate president or House speaker’s decisions on absences and both leaders are not required to explain their decisions.

In the Oregon voters’ pamphlet, there were no arguments made against the measure.

One statement in favor of the measure from Pineros Y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste, or PCUN, an Oregon farmworkers’ union, said, “Two years after farmworker overtime was proposed, farmworkers worked through a pandemic, wildfires and 100+ degree weather, without overtime pay. Meanwhile, politicians received payment for work that they missed, without excuse.”

In Oregon, there were only two counties where the majority of the votes were against passing Measure 113: Sherman County and Lake County.

The interactive map below shows the counties in green that voted in favor of it and the counties in red that voted against it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4I7B_0jAsKQo800

Oregon’s official election results will not be certified until December 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 25

delidded core
1d ago

the democrats want to force a quorum and vote in carbon taxes and other b.s. people who voted for the measure are merely helping out the democrats

Reply(1)
14
recovering liberal
1d ago

Remember when Texas democrats took a flight to Washington DC to avoid a bill being passed and democrats praised them? A mask less flight that spread Covid.

Reply
7
Chris Winn
2d ago

If they refuse to do their job, it should be an automatic disqualification from holding the job.At the very least, their pay should be withheld.Imagine an average citizen doing this with their job.

Reply(3)
8
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110

I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?

Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Supermajority slips away from Oregon Senate Democrats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Democrats’ supermajority hold over the Oregon Senate will come to an end in the next legislative session. Based on projections from the Associated Press, there will be at least 12 Republican Senators and one Independent Senator among the lawmakers. This means Democrats cannot hold three-fifths of the positions, which is required for a supermajority.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Oregon gun sales skyrocket 382% before Measure 114 takes effect

Gun sales have exploded in Oregon following the November general election as the state is set to pass Measure 114 by a thin margin. Pending potential legal setbacks, the referendum will go into effect on Dec. 8 and be implemented by Jan. 15, 2023, creating restrictive, new gun control laws that will, among other things, impose more rigorous background checks and require a permit-approval process for every gun purchase.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Oregon Voters Pass Measure 111, Making Healthcare A Right

(Portland, OR) — Oregon is now the first state in the nation to make affordable healthcare a fundamental right. Measure 111 was passed by voters and Oregon will change its constitution to explicitly say healthcare is a right. The amendment says “It is the obligation of the state to...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon State Police: gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's state law enforcement agency says today Oregon Secretary of State's Office says a new gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022. The agency also is sharing data about Oregon gun purchase background checks performed and recorded for the past few years. Oregon State Police (OSP)...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Attorney Breaks Down Issues With Oregon’s Measure 114

Attorney, and friend of the show Ryan Crandall, the co-founder of estate planning service, ELegacy Law joined Lars to breakdown some of the nuts and bolts of the newly passed Measure 114 in Oregon. You can read the details they covered below:. Highlights. The new law will go into effect...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Andrea Salinas wins election to Oregon’s 6th Congressional District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Associated Press is reporting Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the race for the US House of Representatives 6th District nearly a week after voting ended. Salinas currently holds 50 percent of the vote with 92 percent of votes reported. Republican candidate Mike Erickson carries...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Job one: repair Oregon elections

Now that we have successfully dodged the Betsy Johnson bullet, Oregon Democrats have a new task in front of them: get Phil Knight -- and every other mercenary, God-complex billionaire -- out of Oregon politics forever. (“Nike co-founder Phil Knight changes course, donates $1 million to Republican governor candidate Christine Drazan,” Oct. 6)
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Eastern Oregon gold mine proposal inches forward

A Nevada company has reached another permitting milestone and is moving forward with plans to build a large gold mine in Eastern Oregon, south of Vale near Lake Owyhee. Paramount Gold has submitted its operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. By the end of November, the agency will tell the company whether it can start preparing an environmental impact statement — a document that kicks off a review process where the mining proposal will face regulatory and public scrutiny.
VALE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon recession now ‘most likely’ scenario, state forecasters say

Oregon economic forecasters say the state is likely headed for a recession next year, downgrading their outlook because of persistently high inflation. The recession is likely to cost the state 24,000 jobs and push unemployment up to 5.4% in 2024, according to the Oregon Office of Economic analysis. That’s up from 4.1% in October. The job losses are likely to fall most heavily on the construction, manufacturing and transportation sectors.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Wlnsvey Campos Is Oregon’s Youngest State Senator

Wlnsvey Campos: On Tuesday, voters in Oregon chose Wlnsvey Campos, a Democratic state representative from Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. Campos is the state’s youngest-ever state senator. In addition, this marks the second occasion on which Campos has attained a political landmark connected to his age. Wlnsvey Campos...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy