FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two local brothers Take Back Tucson
Two local brothers are on a mission to give back to those who have been in jail, struggling with addiction and experiencing homelessness— something they both are familiar with.
Police: Woman hit by patrol car dies
A woman who was hit by a police car Thursday while on foot died Nov. 15. According to Tucson police, 64-year-old Pamela Lee Marshall was hit by a car at about 6 p.m. Nov. 10 on Grant Road.
Utah Tech matches up with No. 14 Arizona
No. 14 Arizona has scored 212 points in two games, is shooting 63.0 percent from the field and has room
southernarizonaguide.com
Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review
On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
AZFamily
RAW CHOPPER VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes section of I-10 south of Eloy
Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Hobbs, two days after the AP and other outlets projected her the winner of the governor's race. Consumer Reports figures out the most reliable new vehicle in the past 20 years. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Consumer Reports finds that the...
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, there was a serious crash on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. On Tuesday, two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Eloy. On Wednesday, there was a fiery crash on I-10...
KOLD-TV
Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prescribed broadcast burns in the Santa Catalina Ranger District began on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Crews planned to start at the Inspiration Rock unit and head toward the South Highway unit until as conditions allow. Crews expect to cover 92 acres before the day ends, and smoke will be visible in the Tucson area.
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to be given away this Saturday
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal giveaway to benefit undeserved families.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a single-vehicle crash on Monday. The accident occurred on Interstate 10 at milepost 248, just south of Cortaro Farms Road. The officials reported that the driver had veered off the interstate and into the frontage road.
Businesses ask Pima Supes to help reduce crime
Business owners are pleading with Pima County Supervisors for help fighting crime. They say it’s street crime from drug users and homeless people.
Christopher Clements sentenced: Natural life in prison
Clements is facing a sentence of 'natural life in prison' for the kidnapping and killing of of Maribel Gonzalez in June 2014.
KOLD-TV
Two killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after they were shot on Tucson’s south side on the night of Nov. 10. Tucson police said they were called to a home in the West 1600 block of San Ricardo Boulevard, south of West Starr Pass Boulevard, shortly before midnight.
Chris Clements gets life sentence for killing Arizona teenager
TUCSON, Ariz. — A man convicted in the first of two murder cases in Tucson involving young girls was sentenced Monday to natural life in prison. Christopher Clements also got a 17-year prison term for kidnapping the teenage victim and it will be served consecutively with the life sentence for first-degree murder.
azpm.org
Pima Supervisors take "baby steps" on homelessness
Pima County Supervisors are taking what they call "baby steps" to address what's being described as an epidemic of homelessness and drug use in Tucson. Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting wasn't supposed to be a public hearing about homelessness, but it turned into one. At least a dozen people, many wearing black t-shirts from the Tucson Crime Free Coalition, spoke during Call to the Audience, describing aggressive panhandlers, drug paraphernalia and human waste around their businesses.
Man killed in 22nd and Wilmot crash
The Tucson Police Department responds to a serious-injury crash involving two vehicles. The incident took place at the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road.
travellemming.com
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)
I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
