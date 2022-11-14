ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger

Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Snow and cold: Weather news with Paul Huttner

Mother Nature is always full of surprises here in Minnesota. We’ve gone from above average temps to below average temps with lots and lots and lots of snow! What's in store next? Host Cathy Wurzer ask MPR Chief Meteorologist Paul Huttner. Use the audio player above to listen to...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Snow totals surpass 20 inches on parts of Minnesota's North Shore

Snow continued to pile up along Minnesota’s North Shore on Wednesday, as totals from this week’s prolonged early season winter storm surpassed 20 inches in some locations. The National Weather Service received a spotter estimate of 24 inches of snow northwest of Silver Bay as of Wednesday morning. Other reports included 21.2 inches near Hovland, 21 inches near Finland, and 20 inches along the Gunflint Trail north of Grand Marais.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

North Shore gets a foot of lake-effect snow

An inch here, a foot there. Day 2 of mostly light to moderate snowfall is adding up across Minnesota. Snowfall totals along the North Shore exceed a foot in some locations. In Cook County, areas near Hovland picked up a total of 14 inches of snowfall so far this week.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

More snow showers; much colder Thursday and Friday

Occasional snow showers will continue, especially Wednesday night into Thursday again as colder air blasts across Minnesota into Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low 30s Wednesday but will drop into the teens Friday. Wind chills will be below zero by Thursday night nearly statewide. More snow showers...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

More light snow for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

The weather system that brought us light snow on Monday is still with us for Tuesday. The low pressure center has moved into Minnesota and will swirl light snow counter-clockwise around the state. Snowfall amounts for Tuesday and Tuesday night should be mainly one to two inches for most sections,...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota Now for Nov. 16, 2022

The Sanford and Fairview health systems are planning to merge. We talk about why that plan didn't pan out the first time it was proposed and what it could mean for patient care this time around. A new documentary tells the story of three Indigenous women working to honor their missing and murdered relatives. We'll talk with the filmmaker. Paul Huttner is back to give us a look at our extended forecast. Finally, Ellen Stanley of Womenfolk radio is here. She's featured local folk, bluegrass and roots artists for 20 years on KFAI and she's celebrating the past two decades of music with an event this weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota events will honor transgender people killed this year across U.S.

On Thursday, Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez announced an honorary resolution observing Transgender Day of Remembrance. “Transgender Day of Remembrance is also observed as Transgender Day of Resilience to celebrate the resilience and power of trans and gender non-conforming people still living, fighting for their safety and protecting each other,” Chavez said during the council meeting. “Transgender and gender non-conforming people deserve the resources and protections necessary to be celebrated in life, not only death.”
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Art Hounds: Minnesota multimedia shows challenge viewers

St. Paul poet and artist Hawona Sullivan Janzen was deeply moved by the multimedia exhibition “Beneath the Stripes, Under the Stars,” curated by Fawzia Khan. Ten female artists explore American identity. All of the artists “have lived a life that requires some navigation between American culture and at...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Jan Malcolm reflects on tenure as health commissioner

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm has been at the helm of the Minnesota Department of Health for a total of nine years under three different administrations. For a third of that time, she led the state through an unprecedented pandemic. Malcolm is one of several key members of Gov. Tim Walz’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Fairview, Sanford health care systems plan to merge

Nearly a decade after unsuccessfully attempting a merger, South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services said Tuesday they're again in talks to combine. The two regional health care giants say they intend to complete a merger next year. The new entity would be called Sanford Health and be...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Student food insecurity, school meal debt rising across Minnesota

The worst part of Angie Richey’s job is having to call families and ask them to pay their school lunch debt. She is the nutrition services supervisor for the Roseville and St Anthony school districts and, just three months into the school year, she says lunch debt is in the tens of thousands of dollars - higher than she’s ever seen it in the 12 years she’s worked in school nutrition.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Malcolm, Harrington, Mueller to leave Walz administration

Some of Gov. Tim Walz's key cabinet members won't be back with him for a second term. Walz said Wednesday that Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Education Commissioner Heather Mueller have decided to leave their positions. So has Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board Commissioner Mark Phillips.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Election stokes optimism among city officials about state aid boost

Local government leaders are confident the results of Minnesota’s election will jumpstart efforts to secure more state money. Their belief is rooted in an all-DFL governing structure, the state’s giant surplus and campaign messaging that elevated public safety. Some see a chance to add automatic funding bumps to avoid stagnant allowances they’ve coped with for decades.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy