Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
Snow and cold: Weather news with Paul Huttner
Mother Nature is always full of surprises here in Minnesota. We’ve gone from above average temps to below average temps with lots and lots and lots of snow! What's in store next? Host Cathy Wurzer ask MPR Chief Meteorologist Paul Huttner. Use the audio player above to listen to...
Snow totals surpass 20 inches on parts of Minnesota's North Shore
Snow continued to pile up along Minnesota’s North Shore on Wednesday, as totals from this week’s prolonged early season winter storm surpassed 20 inches in some locations. The National Weather Service received a spotter estimate of 24 inches of snow northwest of Silver Bay as of Wednesday morning. Other reports included 21.2 inches near Hovland, 21 inches near Finland, and 20 inches along the Gunflint Trail north of Grand Marais.
North Shore gets a foot of lake-effect snow
An inch here, a foot there. Day 2 of mostly light to moderate snowfall is adding up across Minnesota. Snowfall totals along the North Shore exceed a foot in some locations. In Cook County, areas near Hovland picked up a total of 14 inches of snowfall so far this week.
More snow showers; much colder Thursday and Friday
Occasional snow showers will continue, especially Wednesday night into Thursday again as colder air blasts across Minnesota into Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low 30s Wednesday but will drop into the teens Friday. Wind chills will be below zero by Thursday night nearly statewide. More snow showers...
More light snow for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
The weather system that brought us light snow on Monday is still with us for Tuesday. The low pressure center has moved into Minnesota and will swirl light snow counter-clockwise around the state. Snowfall amounts for Tuesday and Tuesday night should be mainly one to two inches for most sections,...
Slippery roads linger in Minnesota after more than 700 crashes, spinouts Monday
Authorities responded to crashes and spinouts on icy roads across Minnesota for a second straight morning Tuesday — but the morning commute was far less chaotic than the day before. Temperatures were a few degrees warmer on Tuesday than 24 hours earlier, and roads still carried a layer of...
Minnesota Now for Nov. 16, 2022
The Sanford and Fairview health systems are planning to merge. We talk about why that plan didn't pan out the first time it was proposed and what it could mean for patient care this time around. A new documentary tells the story of three Indigenous women working to honor their missing and murdered relatives. We'll talk with the filmmaker. Paul Huttner is back to give us a look at our extended forecast. Finally, Ellen Stanley of Womenfolk radio is here. She's featured local folk, bluegrass and roots artists for 20 years on KFAI and she's celebrating the past two decades of music with an event this weekend.
THC edibles surge in Minnesota but safety rules are loose, regulators aren’t ready
Minnesota’s experiment legalizing synthetic-THC edibles was just two weeks away from launching this summer when a key state official confessed to her colleagues that no one really knew if the products about to hit Minnesota shelves were safe. “We have essentially created an adult use market, with no licensing,...
Minnesota events will honor transgender people killed this year across U.S.
On Thursday, Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez announced an honorary resolution observing Transgender Day of Remembrance. “Transgender Day of Remembrance is also observed as Transgender Day of Resilience to celebrate the resilience and power of trans and gender non-conforming people still living, fighting for their safety and protecting each other,” Chavez said during the council meeting. “Transgender and gender non-conforming people deserve the resources and protections necessary to be celebrated in life, not only death.”
Children’s Minnesota opens mental health unit to meet surge in demand
Children’s Minnesota will open a new in-patient mental health unit in St. Paul this month to meet a surge in demand for mental health care. “It’s a dire moment for kids from a mental health standpoint,” said chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota, Gigi Chawla.
Art Hounds: Minnesota multimedia shows challenge viewers
St. Paul poet and artist Hawona Sullivan Janzen was deeply moved by the multimedia exhibition “Beneath the Stripes, Under the Stars,” curated by Fawzia Khan. Ten female artists explore American identity. All of the artists “have lived a life that requires some navigation between American culture and at...
Jan Malcolm reflects on tenure as health commissioner
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm has been at the helm of the Minnesota Department of Health for a total of nine years under three different administrations. For a third of that time, she led the state through an unprecedented pandemic. Malcolm is one of several key members of Gov. Tim Walz’s...
Child care staff shortage forces some Minnesota centers to consider shutting doors
Child care center operator Nicole Flick sees no shortage of parents trying to secure spots for their children. "The spots are there,” Flick said. “We just can't fill them because we don't have enough staff to meet the ratios required by the state." The ABC123 Child Enrichment Center...
'Bring Her Home' filmmaker elevates stories of Native women lost but not forgotten
In Minnesota, officials estimate that 54 Native women are missing statewide at any given time. Although they make up less than 1 percent of the state’s population, homicide rates for Native women were seven times higher than for white women between 1990 and 2016. It’s a perilous story, one...
Fairview, Sanford health care systems plan to merge
Nearly a decade after unsuccessfully attempting a merger, South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services said Tuesday they're again in talks to combine. The two regional health care giants say they intend to complete a merger next year. The new entity would be called Sanford Health and be...
Student food insecurity, school meal debt rising across Minnesota
The worst part of Angie Richey’s job is having to call families and ask them to pay their school lunch debt. She is the nutrition services supervisor for the Roseville and St Anthony school districts and, just three months into the school year, she says lunch debt is in the tens of thousands of dollars - higher than she’s ever seen it in the 12 years she’s worked in school nutrition.
Malcolm, Harrington, Mueller to leave Walz administration
Some of Gov. Tim Walz's key cabinet members won't be back with him for a second term. Walz said Wednesday that Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Education Commissioner Heather Mueller have decided to leave their positions. So has Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board Commissioner Mark Phillips.
Election stokes optimism among city officials about state aid boost
Local government leaders are confident the results of Minnesota’s election will jumpstart efforts to secure more state money. Their belief is rooted in an all-DFL governing structure, the state’s giant surplus and campaign messaging that elevated public safety. Some see a chance to add automatic funding bumps to avoid stagnant allowances they’ve coped with for decades.
Oregon voters approve permit-to-purchase for guns and ban high-capacity magazines
Oregonians have voted to significantly tighten the state's gun laws, according to a call by The Associated Press. Measure 114 will create a permit-to-purchase system and ban magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Until now, only seven states and Washington, D.C., have had permit-to-purchase laws that apply...
