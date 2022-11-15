A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City, Mo., which contained several businesses. Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to three years in federal prison without parole on both counts to run concurrently, followed by three years of supervised release.

