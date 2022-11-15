The concept of the "Forbidden Door" is nothing new when it comes to professional wrestling, but it has taken on a life of its own since AEW's inception — particularly due to their cross-promotional work with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It has also led to fans wondering whether or not Tony Khan's promotion will ever work with WWE, especially now that Vince McMahon is no longer running things. In a recent interview with Howie Mandell, current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho talked up his boss, expanded on whether or not he sees WWE as competition, and discussed the possibility of an AEW/WWE crossover.

