ringsidenews.com

Mickie James Believes Nick Aldis Had An Incredible Run In NWA After Exit

Nick Aldis was once one of the most prominently featured wrestlers in NWA. He was even regarded as the face of the promotion by many people. However, it all came to end rather abruptly. Mickie James also commented on the end of his NWA run. The former NWA Champion had...
wrestlinginc.com

Nick Aldis Has Buried The Hatchet With Top WWE Executive

Nick Aldis' destination following his departure from the National Wrestling Alliance on November 6 has been the subject of much speculation. WWE in particular has remained debated due to Aldis' heat with Executive Director of "Raw" and "SmackDown" Bruce Prichard. However, things between the two seem to have taken a turn for the better. In an interview with WrestlingInc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Aldis revealed that he has buried the hatchet with Pritchard.
ringsidenews.com

Abadon Injured During Indie Pro Wrestling Event

Abadon has been an excellent resource for All Elite Wrestling. The Living Dead Girl signed in 2020 with the up-and-coming promotion, and has majorly got time during AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation shows. Now, it appears she hit quite a roadblock. Abadon was in a AEW Women’s Title match with...
Fightful

Jeff Jarrett Explains Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite

Jeff Jarrett has already made a big impact in AEW, laying out Darby Allin with a guitar when he made his debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. One week later, Jarrett laid out the challenge to Sting & Darby Allin for AEW Full Gear, which was accepted. In his promo, Jarrett put over his group of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While praising Singh for his size and ability, Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman and WWE by saying, "This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana-nosed circus, no, this guy is one in a billion."
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Comments On Fans Wanting WWE And AEW Crossover

The concept of the "Forbidden Door" is nothing new when it comes to professional wrestling, but it has taken on a life of its own since AEW's inception — particularly due to their cross-promotional work with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It has also led to fans wondering whether or not Tony Khan's promotion will ever work with WWE, especially now that Vince McMahon is no longer running things. In a recent interview with Howie Mandell, current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho talked up his boss, expanded on whether or not he sees WWE as competition, and discussed the possibility of an AEW/WWE crossover.
Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 11/10/22

The numbers are in for November 10's IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on November 10 drew 94,000 viewers. IMPACT registered a 0.02 rating, with 25,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up from the 56,000 viewers and 0.01 rating on November 3. IMPACT...
Fightful

A New Women's Champion? | WWE NXT Sour Graps 11/15/22 | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the WWE NXT Women's Championship . ..90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! ______________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free...
Fightful

Nick Aldis Wants To Explore Free Agency, Feels Like He Can Deliver Wherever

Nick Aldis is excited about his looming free agency. Aldis has been the face of the NWA for the last few years; he has been working for the promotion since 2017. But on November 6, he announced that he gave his notice to the company. As a result, he will become a free agent when his contract expires on January 1, 2023.
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Addresses Tony Khan, WWE And More After AEW Dynamite

MJF had high praise for AEW President Tony Khan after the 11/16 "AEW Dynamite" went off the air, commending his boss for creating "an alternative" in the realm of pro wrestling and for giving wrestlers like himself an opportunity to be on national television. "This man right here [Tony Khan]...
Fightful

Report: Abadon Suffers Injury At Independent Event Over The Weekend

Abadon is reportedly injured following an appearance at an independent wrestling event. According to a new report from PWInsider, AEW star Abadon suffered an injury this past weekend while competing at a Warriors Of Wrestling event in Staten Island, New York. The report states that Abadon tried to do a hurricanrana on their opponent, but instead landed wrong. The bout was reportedly immediately stopped after the injury, where Abadon was then taken to a local hospital.
Fightful

Fightful

