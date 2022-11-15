Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:. “I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate...
Billy Corgan shoots on giving WWE’s funkiest former Superstar the NWA Championship
At NWA Hard Times in New Orleans, NWA head booker Billy Corgan made the controversial decision to take the strap off of Trevor Murdoch, who was in his second reign with the 10 Pounds of Gold, and give it to Tyrus, the NWA staple who WWE fans might remember as Brodus Clay.
ringsidenews.com
Mickie James Believes Nick Aldis Had An Incredible Run In NWA After Exit
Nick Aldis was once one of the most prominently featured wrestlers in NWA. He was even regarded as the face of the promotion by many people. However, it all came to end rather abruptly. Mickie James also commented on the end of his NWA run. The former NWA Champion had...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reby Sky Goes Viral, News & Notes On The XFL, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, More
WKBN.com has an article up looking at WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura’s recent visit to the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio. WRAL.com is running a story on Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with a goth outfit. You can check...
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Has Buried The Hatchet With Top WWE Executive
Nick Aldis' destination following his departure from the National Wrestling Alliance on November 6 has been the subject of much speculation. WWE in particular has remained debated due to Aldis' heat with Executive Director of "Raw" and "SmackDown" Bruce Prichard. However, things between the two seem to have taken a turn for the better. In an interview with WrestlingInc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Aldis revealed that he has buried the hatchet with Pritchard.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (11/14): Daniel Garcia, Tay Melo, Athena, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, November 14. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (11/14) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia...
ringsidenews.com
Abadon Injured During Indie Pro Wrestling Event
Abadon has been an excellent resource for All Elite Wrestling. The Living Dead Girl signed in 2020 with the up-and-coming promotion, and has majorly got time during AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation shows. Now, it appears she hit quite a roadblock. Abadon was in a AEW Women’s Title match with...
Jeff Jarrett Explains Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett has already made a big impact in AEW, laying out Darby Allin with a guitar when he made his debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. One week later, Jarrett laid out the challenge to Sting & Darby Allin for AEW Full Gear, which was accepted. In his promo, Jarrett put over his group of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While praising Singh for his size and ability, Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman and WWE by saying, "This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana-nosed circus, no, this guy is one in a billion."
DaParty (Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole) To Reunite On 11/20
On November 20, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Claudio Castagnoli will reunite for a live stream. Though many games were teased for them to play (LEAGUE OF LEGENDS?!?!?!), we all know what they're going to play. The stream will begin at 10 p.m. Bonehead plays will be made.
Full Gear Go Home Show | Sean Ross Sapp Reviews AEW Dynamite 11/16/22 Full Show Results
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for November 16 2022!. - Britt Baker, Saraya, MJF, Jon Moxley, and Samoa Joe SPEAK. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and...
Jake Something On Leaving IMPACT, Working NJPW and AEW; Lashley & Switchblade | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with Jake Something at a Black Label Pro show. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Comments On Fans Wanting WWE And AEW Crossover
The concept of the "Forbidden Door" is nothing new when it comes to professional wrestling, but it has taken on a life of its own since AEW's inception — particularly due to their cross-promotional work with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It has also led to fans wondering whether or not Tony Khan's promotion will ever work with WWE, especially now that Vince McMahon is no longer running things. In a recent interview with Howie Mandell, current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho talked up his boss, expanded on whether or not he sees WWE as competition, and discussed the possibility of an AEW/WWE crossover.
IMPACT Wrestling Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 11/10/22
The numbers are in for November 10's IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on November 10 drew 94,000 viewers. IMPACT registered a 0.02 rating, with 25,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up from the 56,000 viewers and 0.01 rating on November 3. IMPACT...
How You Can Win A Signed Full Gear Chair, AEW Control Center, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, November 16, 2022. - Tony Khan has announced that the person who puts the Full Gear gate over the one million dollar mark will receive a special prize:. - Here's the latest edition of AEW Control Center:. - Top 10 NXT Moments:...
WWE NXT Viewership On 11/15 Remains Steady With Previous Week, Key Demo Rating Rises
Viewership for the November 15 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on November 15 drew 663,000 viewers. This number is on par with the 664,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is up from...
A New Women's Champion? | WWE NXT Sour Graps 11/15/22 | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the WWE NXT Women's Championship . ..90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! ______________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free...
Nick Aldis Wants To Explore Free Agency, Feels Like He Can Deliver Wherever
Nick Aldis is excited about his looming free agency. Aldis has been the face of the NWA for the last few years; he has been working for the promotion since 2017. But on November 6, he announced that he gave his notice to the company. As a result, he will become a free agent when his contract expires on January 1, 2023.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Addresses Tony Khan, WWE And More After AEW Dynamite
MJF had high praise for AEW President Tony Khan after the 11/16 "AEW Dynamite" went off the air, commending his boss for creating "an alternative" in the realm of pro wrestling and for giving wrestlers like himself an opportunity to be on national television. "This man right here [Tony Khan]...
Blake Christian Says He Isn't Bitter About WWE Run, Notes That He's Not Opposed To Going Back
Blake Christian isn't bitter about his first run in WWE. Throughout 2019 and 2020, both WWE and All Elite Wrestling were seemingly in a war to see who can sign the most talent. Tons of independent names were signed to major companies during this period, one of which was GCW star Blake Christian, who was renamed Trey Baxter upon his arrival in WWE.
Report: Abadon Suffers Injury At Independent Event Over The Weekend
Abadon is reportedly injured following an appearance at an independent wrestling event. According to a new report from PWInsider, AEW star Abadon suffered an injury this past weekend while competing at a Warriors Of Wrestling event in Staten Island, New York. The report states that Abadon tried to do a hurricanrana on their opponent, but instead landed wrong. The bout was reportedly immediately stopped after the injury, where Abadon was then taken to a local hospital.
