Montgomery County, MD

Man Shot During Escalating Altercation Outside Popular Montgomery County Restaurant

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Clyde’s of Chevy Chase Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Detectives in Montgomery County are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a gunman who shot a man and punched another in the face at a popular restaurant.

A shooting suspect is at large in Maryland following an early morning incident at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Police say that a suspect got into a verbal argument with his victims inside of the restaurant, which spilled outside the building.

Once outside the restaurant, the suspect shot one man in the upper body, and struck another in the face, before fleeing the scene.

The two men were transported to an area hospital for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators said that the suspect was an adult Black man in his early or mid-20s with a slim build who was armed with a handgun. No other information was released.

Police noted that the incident is believed to be isolated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or suspect has been asked to contact 2nd District Investigative Section detectives at the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (240) 773-6710 or (240) 773-TIPS.

