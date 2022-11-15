Read full article on original website
Smithonian
These Descendants Never Forgot the Story of the Last American Slave Ship
Veda Tunstall has always known about the Clotilda, the slave ship that landed on the unfamiliar shores of Mobile Bay, Alabama, more than 150 years ago. But the tales she heard growing up weren’t about the schooner. “Our history has been focused on the people,” she says. “The ship...
nativenewsonline.net
That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture
Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
Harvard museum will return Native American hair samples, apologizes for 'complicity' in objectification of Native peoples
A Harvard University museum apologized Thursday for its "complicity" in the objectification of Native peoples and will return hair clippings of about 700 Native American children who were forced to attend United States boarding schools in the 1930's.
Smithonian
A Long-Deserved Tribute to Native American Veterans
Roughly 2,300 steps link the circuitous walk from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian to the stately entrance of the United States Capitol. This walkway along the National Mall is a historic part of Washington, D.C., heavily trafficked by sightseers stopping to admire and photograph some of the city’s most iconic structures.
Art from Microsoft founder Paul Allen sells for $1.5 billion
Works by artists including Cézanne, Seurat, and van Gogh sold for a record-breaking $1.5 billion during the first part of Christie's two-day auction of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen's masterpiece-heavy collection. All 60 of the artworks put up for auction Wednesday night in New York sold, and...
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
Atlas Obscura
This Is the First List of Japanese Americans Incarcerated in Internment Camps in WWII
In 2019, Tsuru for Solidarity, a social justice organization led by Japanese Americans, wanted to organize a rally in Washington DC to protest the separation of migrant children from their families at the US-Mexico border. Because many in Tsuru for Solidarity had family members who were incarcerated at detention sites in the United States during World War II, they planned to chant the names of the people currently being held along with the names of those who were incarcerated during the war—but there was no list of the Japanese Americans imprisoned at the internment camps.
Tales from my grandfather: Hoa Huynh’s Vietnam – photo essay
Grandparents are a mystery and, when you layer on barriers of culture and language, can we ever say we know who they really were?. Hoa Huynh – my yeye, or grandad – was born in 1928 in a small town in the central highlands of the then French colony of Indochina. His yeye had brought his family south from China, fleeing the crumbling Qing dynasty. And so Yeye grew up in Vietnam with dirt roads, oil lamps and livestock in the street. Many of his friends and family had never heard of photography, but at 17 he taught himself to shoot and develop film.
David Hockney Immersive Experience Comes to London, Art Basel Hong Kong Names 2023 Exhibitors, and More: Morning Links for November 17, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DEATH AND DISASTER—AND SUCCESS. A gigantic Andy Warhol painting of a photograph of a brutal car accident, repeated 19 times over, sold last night at Sotheby’s for $85 million, buoying two solid sales of contemporary art, Angelica Villa and Daniel Cassady write in ARTnews. Together, those sales hammered at $276.9 million, which was just slightly above their low estimate. With fees, that number rises to $314.9 million. Among the sale’s most exciting moments was the point when Salman Toor’s painting Four Friends (2019), which had been used to market his 2020 Whitney Museum show, hit the block. It sold for $1.6 million with premium, more...
Dvořák: Poetic Tone Pictures review – brilliant, skittish, fairytale gems brought to light
‘I love this music and no-one seems to play it.” It’s only a slight exaggeration on Leif Ove Andsnes’s part to say that about Dvořák’s Poetic Tone Pictures; this beautifully recorded release is one of only a handful available, and he is the highest profile of today’s pianists to have recorded this baker’s dozen of miniatures.
Kirkus Reviews
Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022
Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
Inkhouse Promotes Five Senior Leaders Capping off a Record Year of Growth
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Inkhouse, a strategic communications firm, today announced the promotions of five senior team members who will help lead and shape the future of the agency and its service offerings. These promotions follow a record year of growth, including a more than 10 percent increase in annual client billings and more than 50 new hires added to its employee community of 151 people who work from seven major cities across 16 states. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005775/en/ Dan O’Mahony, Lisa van der Pool, Samantha McGarry, Anne Baker and Ed Harrison of Inkhouse (Photo: Business Wire)
geeksaroundglobe.com
What are PDF Books? A List of Historical Fiction Books to Read on PDF Drive!
Did you know there are specific books you can only read on a computer and not buy as paper-printed books? These are pdf books or digital books. PDF books usually come in PDF format. You should download them to your computer if you want to read them. If you love reading historical fiction novels, here is a list of the best free downloadable PDF books about historical fiction that you can read and download using PDFDrive!
bookriot.com
YA and Middle Grade Native and Indigenous Graphic Novels and Comics
The world of comic books and graphic novels has long been….shall we say, less than diverse. Not just with characters, but also with writers and artists. But that’s been changing in a lot of ways, and if you’re looking for new comics/graphic novels to explore, Indigenous graphic novels are a great place to start.
Novelist Tess Gunty wins National Book Award for fiction
Tess Gunty’s “The Rabbit Hutch,” a sweeping novel set in a low-income housing community in Indiana, has won the National Book Award for fiction. The nonfiction prize went to Imani Perry’s “South to America," and Sabaa Tahir’s “All My Rage” won for young people's literature. In poetry, John Keene was cited for “Punks: New and Selected Poems,'' while Argentine-Spanish language author Samanta Schweblin and translator Megan McDowell won for best work in translation for “Seven Empty Houses.” Winners on Wednesday night each received $10,000. The dinner benefit for the National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, also included honorary...
The Enfolding: Michelle Segre at 56 Henry
Michelle Segre’s offbeat sculptures made from yarn and wire borrow from a range of artistic and cultural forms that coalesce in singular works. The eponymous centerpiece of her recent exhibition, “The Enfolding,” is a large ovoid textile knit from black and blue yarns and finished with a lion’s mane of fringe (all works 2022). In its center hangs an abstract painting done on cheesecloth, with a soiled yellow background and splotches of red and blue. The entirety is suspended via four loosely knit appendagelike forms pinioned to the gallery’s walls and ceiling. Spanning more than 10 feet in height and...
crimereads.com
14 New and Upcoming Books Featuring Witches
Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
Fstoppers
An Important Photography Lesson
It can be easy to look at top photographers and think that they have simply unattainable levels of skill and natural talent and as such, that a normal person can never reach such heights. However, the truth is a lot more complex than that, and it is something that you should really think about as you grow and mature as a photographer. This excellent video essay discusses why photography is less about skills and more about the time and dedication you put into its pursuit.
ArtPrize’s Board Disbands, German Government Buys Back Hamburger Bahnhof’s Building, and More: Morning Links for November 16, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RISING STARS dominated at last night’s Phillips auction of modern and contemporary art in New York, Angelica Villa and Daniel Cassady report in ARTnews. A María Berrío painting went for more than double its estimate, selling for $1.6 million with fees, and a Lucy Bull abstraction tripled its low estimate, going for a total of $478,000. Still, the $138.9 million sale just barely managed to meet expectations. Even its top lot, a Cy Twombly abstraction that was bought for $36 million, only rose slightly above its low estimate. “The market feels more tentative,” New York collector Max Dolciger told ARTnews following the auction. Whether that sense of apprehensiveness...
In brief: Islands; The Fugitives; Ghost Music – review
BBC home editor Mark Easton on the nature of island life; an entertaining tale of a reformed Khartoum jazz band; and the intriguing musings of a Beijing pianist
