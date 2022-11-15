ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Carmac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dead at 25

Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth, has died. He was 25 years old. In a statement published by Deadline, the Roth family shared the sad news, writing, "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.
The Associated Press

Review: Paul Newman memoir stuns with brutal honesty

“The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman (Knopf):. Paul Newman may have been a better actor than many moviegoers realized. Self-assured in his talents the Oscar winner was not. A sexual ace with the ladies? Hardly. Nor was he the devoted husband and family man presented to the public.
The Guardian

A new start after 60: I became an actor – and I’ve never made so much money

Anabel Graetz has always worked in the arts, but she won her first screen part when she was 62 – in a fire safety short with Tom Bosley, best known for playing Howard Cunningham in the TV series Happy Days. The film work has since rolled in. This summer, at the age of 80, Graetz cleared her debts for the first time in her life. “I am earning more money than I ever have,” she says. “It feels like a whole new world.”
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Capturing the Killer Nurse’ on Netflix, a Tacky Documentary Reiterating the Same Story as ‘The Good Nurse’

Capturing the Killer Nurse bookends Netflix’s Killer Nurse Saga, which began a few weeks back with The Good Nurse, a rock-solid drama starring Jessica Chastain as the woman who helped end a long string of murders committed by a serial killer nurse played by Eddie Redmayne. It was a BOATS (Based On A True Story) movie, and the real-life story was apparently too juicy for Netflix not to make a true-crime documentary out of it. So here it is – and here we are, determining which of the two films is less necessary.
Primetimer

A Savage Scene About The Godfather Captures What Makes The White Lotus Great

Grab your microscope and your magnifying glass, because we really need to do a close read of the Godfather scene in "Bull Elephants," this week's episode of The White Lotus. In just a few sun-dappled minutes, it distills almost everything that makes this show wonderful, from its humor to its social commentary to its knack for finding the perfect costume piece.
Distractify

Who Sings on ‘Monarch?’ The Answer May Surprise You

Fans of Fox’s new country music drama Monarch are wondering who sings on the show. Of course, since the cast includes a country music legend, we can safely assume that at least one star is using his own pipes. But what about the other family members?. Article continues below...
dctheaterarts.org

David Leopold discusses his new book on Hirschfeld and inaugural exhibition at NYC’s Museum of Broadway

David Leopold, Creative Director of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation and the creative force behind both the just released book and the just opened exhibition The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld, has spent more than 30 years studying the artist’s work, the first thirteen of those serving as Hirschfeld’s archivist and visiting him in his studio once or twice a week. A follow-up to his previous volume The Hirschfeld Century: A Portrait of the Artist and His Age, the lavish 256-page tome showcases four decades, from 1962-2002, of almost 300 drawings of casts, scenes, backstage portraits, and posters from the most notable and lesser-known stage productions of the time, as captured by the self-described “characterist” in his signature calligraphic style.
Wide Open Country

It’s All Confessions and Murder Ballads on This Week's 'Monarch'

Secrets are spilling out all over the place on this week's new episode of Monarch. In "Confessions," the family is struggling to handle the news that Catt is Albie's daughter. There's some suggestion that they should keep the news a secret, but Luke's convinced it will come out. The family has to control the narrative before it goes public, he contends, though Gigi counters with, "If there's one thing this family knows, it's how to hide the truth." She does admit, though, that if the news does come out at some point, "it'll make one hell of a podcast." I think we can expect the family to make some half-baked mass announcement about Ana and Catt at some point, but we'll see if anyone cares.

