Secrets are spilling out all over the place on this week's new episode of Monarch. In "Confessions," the family is struggling to handle the news that Catt is Albie's daughter. There's some suggestion that they should keep the news a secret, but Luke's convinced it will come out. The family has to control the narrative before it goes public, he contends, though Gigi counters with, "If there's one thing this family knows, it's how to hide the truth." She does admit, though, that if the news does come out at some point, "it'll make one hell of a podcast." I think we can expect the family to make some half-baked mass announcement about Ana and Catt at some point, but we'll see if anyone cares.

1 DAY AGO