Most Americans Think Parents Should Be Able to Opt Their Kids Out of Learning Things They Disagree With. That's Terrifying
Support for families opting out of school for differing politics is growing ahead of the midterms
Older People Living With HIV Issue Call to Action
An international coalition of older people with HIV has issued a new manifesto calling for greater focus on the needs of this group. Initiated at the International AIDS Conference this summer in Montreal and released at the HIV Drug Therapy meeting this week in Glasgow, the manifesto is endorsed by more than 100 HIV/AIDS organizations worldwide.
CNBC
I talked to 70 parents of highly successful adults: 4 phrases they never used while raising them
In researching her book, "Raising an Entrepreneur," Margot Machol Bisnow interviewed 70 parents who had raised highly successful adults about how they helped prepare them to best achieve their dreams and spark their entrepreneurial spirit. Bisnow identified four phrases these parents never uttered in order to instill confidence in their growing children. Watch the video to learn more and to understand how avoiding these phrases can work to help parents achieve this goal with their own kids.
Opinion: Christian Homophobia Is Dividing the Country
The United States of America is too divided and it’s making our country weak. One of the main problems facing our society is the open hostility the Christian community shows to the LGBTQ community.
Phys.org
Study: Teachers must stand up to bullying of LBGTQIA+ students
Unconscious bias and gender stereotypes are preventing teachers from intervening when they see LGBTQIA+ students being bullied, researchers from the University of South Australia say. In a new study published in the Journal of LGBT Youth, researchers assessed the intentions of 437 Australian teachers to intervene when they saw LBGTQIA+...
We know better, so why aren't we doing better in supporting the health of children and youth in care?
Child welfare agencies encounter a higher percentage of children and youth with reported complex trauma exposure than any other system serving children. The Adverse Childhood Experiences Study showed a correlation between traumatic exposures during childhood — such as abuse, neglect and household dysfunction — and increased health risk behaviours and poor health outcomes in adulthood. Subsequent research in the last two decades has supported the harmful impacts of childhood adversity and toxic stress on brain development and overall health. Despite this knowledge and research on protective factors that buffer impacts of childhood adversity, there remains a paucity of supports for...
