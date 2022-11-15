In researching her book, "Raising an Entrepreneur," Margot Machol Bisnow interviewed 70 parents who had raised highly successful adults about how they helped prepare them to best achieve their dreams and spark their entrepreneurial spirit. Bisnow identified four phrases these parents never uttered in order to instill confidence in their growing children. Watch the video to learn more and to understand how avoiding these phrases can work to help parents achieve this goal with their own kids.

11 DAYS AGO