KTLO
Two teenage girls arrested after shooting Jonesboro woman with a BB gun
Two teenage girls were arrested after police say they shot a Jonesboro woman with a BB gun on Sunday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Democratic Gazette, a report from the Jonesboro Police Department stated the 15-year-old and 13-year-old approached two women at an apartment at 1801 Greensboro Road. The officer’s...
Kait 8
Sheriff: Shooting victims refuse to identify suspected gunman
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend shooting left three people injured, but the sheriff said the victims are unwilling to identify the alleged gunman. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on Haynie Drive in Batesville. According to the initial incident report, Independence County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Kait 8
Emergency responders concerned after increase in sign thefts
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Some counties in Northeast Arkansas are used to having famous signs, such as Copperhead Road, stolen. In Sharp County, county officials say multiple road signs with no famous name are being stolen. Jeremy Langston is the County Road Foreman and Office of Emergency Management Director...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy in state drug bust
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including meth conspiracy. According to United States Attorney Jonathan Ross, 44-year-old Eiichi Moore was given the sentence on Wednesday, Nov. 16 by a judge. Moore was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
Kait 8
Judge releases rape suspect
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of raping a woman and beating her with a baseball bat is walking free after a judge released him on his own recognizance. Jonesboro police arrested 56-year-old Daryl Allen Scales on suspicion of rape and second-degree battery following an Oct. 11 incident at a residence on South Gee Street.
Kait 8
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
Kait 8
Sheriff’s deputy crash under investigation
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a crash involving a Poinsett County sheriff’s deputy. Poinsett County Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally told Region 8 News the crash happened on Highway 14 East of Harrisburg near Hill Top Lane. Lally said the deputy had made a traffic stop,...
Jonesboro man faces 20 years in prison for meth distribution
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, November 16, a Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, 44-year-old Eiichi...
whiterivernow.com
Man ends up in pond before trip to jail
A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Kait 8
Changes coming to popular railroad crossing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days of stopping at the tracks may be no more as Jonesboro announced they paid their portion of a project to build an overpass at the railroad crossing of Airport Road. It’s a project the city has been looking at for years and Jonesboro Mayor Harold...
Kait 8
Public meeting on Highway 351 widening to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You will have the chance this Thursday to voice your opinion on a highway project in Craighead County. According to a news release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting on Nov. 17 about the proposed widening of Highway 351.
Kait 8
ASP special agent ‘seriously injured’ at high school football game
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division sustained serious injuries at a Rector High School football game.
Ark. State Police finds missing child
UPDATE: Nicholas Davis has been located and is in good health, according to ASP. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing / endangered child advisory Saturday morning. Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Nicholas Davis. He was last seen in West Memphis, Arkansas around 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11. He was last […]
Kait 8
Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An evening smash-and-grab in Craighead County has those in one community wondering if they’re safe. On Sunday, Nov. 13, Jonesboro police responded to a robbery at the JCPenney on Highland Drive, where employees said five men smashed cases and ran off with jewelry. With the...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
Kait 8
Downtown speed table project receives expansion
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People who commute downtown may have noticed that parts of the road are shut down requiring a detour at the intersection of Main Street and Washington. This is due to an expansion of a project that has already started on Union Street. The speed tables were...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure due to speed table install
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your morning commute takes you through downtown Jonesboro, expect a detour. Beginning Monday, street crews have reduced Main Street at Washington Avenue to one lane for a week. During that time, workers will be installing a speed table. Motorists will need to detour around...
Kait 8
Arkansas mom advocating for safer furniture after her child’s death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marion mom is advocating for safer furniture after her two-year-old died from a furniture tip over. A 2022 report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission says in the last 20 years, 472 children have died in furniture tip-over accidents. KATV said Keisha is telling...
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
