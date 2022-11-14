ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

Warren Buffett Stocks: What Did Berkshire Hathaway Buy and Sell in Q3?

By Dan Burrows
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYs7f_0jAsHnCA00

Folks who follow stocks Warren Buffett is buying and selling just got something of a surprise. Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B , $308.91), of which Buffett serves as chairman and CEO, disclosed a huge new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( TSM , $72.80).

Warren Buffett's holding company not long ago bought 60.1 million shares in the world's largest pure-play semiconductor foundry. TSM, which is a critical source of chips for the global supply chain, has seen its stock get hammered this year as investors fret over weakening demand and increased competition.

65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022

With a value of $4.1 billion as of the end of Q3, TSM is now Berkshire Hathaway's 10th largest holding. Buffett made the purchases during the third quarter, according to a regulatory filing made November 14.

Warren Buffett's big bet on the chip sector comes somewhat out of the blue. For one thing, he's been heavily focused recently on adding exposure to energy sector names such as Occidental Petroleum ( OXY ) and Chevron ( CVX ). And even though Apple ( AAPL ), with a 42% weighting, is by far the largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's equity portfolio , only six of the holding company's 48 stocks and two ETFs come from the tech sector.

The bottom line, however, is that Berkshire Hathaway was once again a net buyer of stocks during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway's net stock purchases (or the value of buys minus sells) came to about $3.6 billion in the third quarter, according to the company's quarterly report.

Note well that those net purchases came despite the fact that it was generally harder to find bargains. The S&P 500 ultimately lost 5.3% on a price basis during the third quarter, but at one point in mid-August the benchmark index was up almost 14% from the end of Q2.

5 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy Now

Either way, Warren Buffett was more greedy than fearful in the most recent quarter, as Berkshire Hathaway's Q3 net buying was in line with its Q2 activity. True, third-quarter net purchasing paled in comparison to the way Warren Buffett kicked off the year, but it was a different market back then.

Berkshire Hathaway's first-quarter shopping spree amounted to $41.5 billion in net stock purchases – or Buffett's biggest splurge on equities since early 2008. The S&P 500, however, was off more than 12% at one point in the first quarter. That presumably made it easier for Buffett to find stocks on sale. It's also true that energy giant Chevron , a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, accounted for about half of Berkshire Hathaway's first-quarter binge.

Other new third-quarter investments included the purchase of 5.8 million shares in housing products maker Louisiana Pacific ( LPX ). The stake, worth $297 million as of the end of Q3, is small enough that it could be the work of co-portfolio managers Ted Weschler or Todd Combs.

5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Berkshire Hathaway also initiated a small stake in investment bank Jefferies Financial Group ( JEF ), buying 433,558 shares worth $12.8 million. Like LPX, the JEF position accounts for less than a tenth of a percent of Berkshire Hathaway's total portfolio value. Again, this is probably not a Warren Buffett stock pick.

Elsewhere on the buy side of the ledger, Berkshire Hathaway added to its investments in the aforementioned OXY and CVX. The conglomerate also upped its holdings of Celanese ( CE ), Paramount Global ( PARA ) and RH ( RH ), which is also known as Restoration Hardware.

On the sell side of the books, we already knew from a filing last week that Warren Buffett sold 56% of Berkshire Hathaway's stake in U.S. Bancorp ( USB ), but another bank in the portfolio likewise took a hit. Buffett cut exposure to custodian bank Bank of New York Mellon ( BK ) by 14% in Q3.

Other moves included parings of Berkshire Hathaway's stakes in General Motors ( GM ), Activision Blizzard ( ATVI ) and Kroger ( KR ). Lastly, Berkshire Hathaway sold off its entire position in real estate investment trust Store Capital ( STOR ), shedding the remainder of its 6.9 million shares.

The big takeaway for folks who follow Warren Buffett stocks is the TSM stake. It's bold, somewhat splashy and kind of a surprise. With shares down about 40% for the year-to-date, it would appear that Buffett – or one his lieutenants – found TSM to be trading at an irresistible price.

7 Stocks, 4 Funds to Profit from a Strong Dollar

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Slashes Stake in U.S. Bancorp

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B (opens in new tab), $303.20) cut its stake in longtime holding U.S. Bancorp (USB (opens in new tab), $44.87) by more than half. Buffett, who serves as Berkshire Hathaway's chairman and CEO, has been slashing his holding company's exposure to financial stocks – and bank stocks in particular – for years. And although the U.S. Bancorp position hasn't been immune to some recent downsizing in the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio, Buffett has left it mostly intact.
Kiplinger

Aldi, Lidl Cut Inflation-Rocked Prices Ahead of Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping

As inflation worries hover over the holidays, two no-frills, deep-discount grocery chains are cutting prices on Thanksgiving essentials in the weeks before the holiday. Aldi and Lidl, both German owned, are rolling back prices on ingredients their U.S. shoppers buy the most for Thanksgiving entertaining. Both chains are celebrated by fans for their quirkiness. Both are limited-assortment grocers carrying mostly store-brand products.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ

3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades

Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...

It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy