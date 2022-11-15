ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

iheart.com

Mahaska County Man Killed in Tuesday Morning Crash

(Mahaska County, IA) -- A Mahaska County mean is dead after a crash Tuesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 5:30am Tuesday in the 3000 block of Highway 23. Investigators say 22 year-old Morgan Sanders lost control of his car due to snow-covered roads and slid into the path of an oncoming pickup. The two vehicles crashed, and Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 29 year-old Ethan VanDeKieft, was not hurt in the crash.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny Man Pleads Guilty In Daughter’s Death

(Ankeny, IA) — An Ankeny man pleads guilty in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old daughter. Police say Akeem Holmes left a handgun on a couch when he answered the front door earlier this year, and his daughter shot herself with it. He faces multiple charges connected to the incident.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale police searching for missing teen

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing teenager. Police say 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily walked away from his residence and has not returned home. Efforts to locate the boy have been unsuccessful. Connor is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches...
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny dad pleads guilty in death of daughter who accidentally shot herself

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Ankeny man pled guilty Monday to multiple charges connected to the shooting death of his four-year-old daughter. Akeem Holmes, 33, entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a dependent person, and making firearms available to a minor, according to the Polk County Clerk of Court’s office. Police said Savannah […]
ANKENY, IA
1650thefan.com

Waterloo Man Arrested by Cedar Falls Police After Car Chase

A 53-year old Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a hit and run accident and chase through Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Cedar Falls Police arrested Tyler Timion and charged him with eluding and 3rd offense operating while intoxicated. He had been involved in an accident in Waterloo and fled the scene. Officers pursued Timion east on East 18th Street, north on Highway 58, and then east on Highway 218. Timion then began to exit Highway 218 onto Highway 63 where he came to a stop. He was then taken into custody.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines firefighters work on overnight house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews spent hours Wednesday morning putting out a fire that started overnight in the Sherman Hill neighborhood. The house fire was reported at 18th and Pleasant streets near Woodland Avenue. Flames were visible from miles away. The roof on the house is a total loss. The extent of the damage to the rest of the house is uncertain.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Crews battle fire in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working to put out a fire in West Des Moines. The fire was at Stoneridge Condominiums on 50th Street. It was a two-alarm fire. Firefighters on the scene told KCCI that everyone got out safely. The fire is currently under control, but...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Lincoln and East high schools locked down for separate incidents

DES MOINES, Iowa — Both Lincoln and East High Schools in Des Moines were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to reports of gunshots nearby. Police told KCCI that someone reported hearing a gunshot north of Lincoln High School. Police say they didn't find anything. In a message sent...
DES MOINES, IA
kwayradio.com

Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment

An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Eldora police chief resigns amid Iowa DCI investigation

ELDORA, Iowa — The former Eldora Police chief, who is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, has resigned. Former chief Anthony Schrad was put on leave Sept. 29. Schrad's last day with the department was a month later on Oct. 30. It is unclear why Schrad...
ELDORA, IA

