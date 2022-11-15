Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Mahaska County Man Killed in Tuesday Morning Crash
(Mahaska County, IA) -- A Mahaska County mean is dead after a crash Tuesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 5:30am Tuesday in the 3000 block of Highway 23. Investigators say 22 year-old Morgan Sanders lost control of his car due to snow-covered roads and slid into the path of an oncoming pickup. The two vehicles crashed, and Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 29 year-old Ethan VanDeKieft, was not hurt in the crash.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
Ankeny Man Pleads Guilty In Daughter’s Death
(Ankeny, IA) — An Ankeny man pleads guilty in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old daughter. Police say Akeem Holmes left a handgun on a couch when he answered the front door earlier this year, and his daughter shot herself with it. He faces multiple charges connected to the incident.
Deadly Mahaska County Crash Blamed On Snow
(Mahaska Co., IA) — A deadly car crash in Mahaska County is being blamed on the snow. The sheriff’s office says Morgan Sanders of Fremont, Iowa lost control of his car on Highway 23 just southeast of Oskaloosa early this morning, slid into the path of another car, and was hit.
KCCI.com
Urbandale police searching for missing teen
URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing teenager. Police say 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily walked away from his residence and has not returned home. Efforts to locate the boy have been unsuccessful. Connor is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches...
Ankeny dad pleads guilty in death of daughter who accidentally shot herself
DES MOINES, Iowa – An Ankeny man pled guilty Monday to multiple charges connected to the shooting death of his four-year-old daughter. Akeem Holmes, 33, entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a dependent person, and making firearms available to a minor, according to the Polk County Clerk of Court’s office. Police said Savannah […]
weareiowa.com
Funerals held for two of the Marshalltown teens killed in a car crash
Linette and Yanitza Lopez were laid to rest following last week's fatal car crash. The funeral for brothers, Adrian and Isaac Lara Mendoza was held yesterday.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested by Cedar Falls Police After Car Chase
A 53-year old Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a hit and run accident and chase through Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Cedar Falls Police arrested Tyler Timion and charged him with eluding and 3rd offense operating while intoxicated. He had been involved in an accident in Waterloo and fled the scene. Officers pursued Timion east on East 18th Street, north on Highway 58, and then east on Highway 218. Timion then began to exit Highway 218 onto Highway 63 where he came to a stop. He was then taken into custody.
KCCI.com
Search for missing man along Highway 17 ends after man walks home
MADRID, Iowa — The search for a missing person off Highway 17, near the Dallas and Polk County line, is over. Authorities tell us the man they were looking for just returned to his home in Sheldahl, in Boone County. Police tell us the man was hunting yesterday when...
KCCI.com
Des Moines firefighters work on overnight house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews spent hours Wednesday morning putting out a fire that started overnight in the Sherman Hill neighborhood. The house fire was reported at 18th and Pleasant streets near Woodland Avenue. Flames were visible from miles away. The roof on the house is a total loss. The extent of the damage to the rest of the house is uncertain.
weareiowa.com
Suspect in custody following vehicular pursuit, crash in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect crashed into a building in downtown Des Moines Monday morning following a vehicular pursuit, Des Moines Police say. A DMPD officer initiated a traffic stop near SE 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway, leading to a pursuit. The driver reportedly has felony warrants out for their arrest.
Missing Iowa Police K9 Found… 25 Miles Away From Station
My first thought upon seeing this story was "What? How do police officers lose a K9 that's part of their unit? How would that happen given the training of the dog and the fact that we rely on law enforcement to help us find missing persons?" Let alone how this...
I-80 crash blocked traffic for hours and left 1 dead
Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused the vehicle to hit the cable barriers.
KCCI.com
Crews battle fire in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working to put out a fire in West Des Moines. The fire was at Stoneridge Condominiums on 50th Street. It was a two-alarm fire. Firefighters on the scene told KCCI that everyone got out safely. The fire is currently under control, but...
KCCI.com
20 people could be displaced after West Des Moines condo fire
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — More than two dozen people are impacted by a fire at a condominium complex. It happened on Tuesday night at the Stoneridge Condos on 50th Street. The fire started in this condo on the ground level. That condo, and the two units above, are destroyed.
KCCI.com
Lincoln and East high schools locked down for separate incidents
DES MOINES, Iowa — Both Lincoln and East High Schools in Des Moines were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to reports of gunshots nearby. Police told KCCI that someone reported hearing a gunshot north of Lincoln High School. Police say they didn't find anything. In a message sent...
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
KCCI.com
Eldora police chief resigns amid Iowa DCI investigation
ELDORA, Iowa — The former Eldora Police chief, who is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, has resigned. Former chief Anthony Schrad was put on leave Sept. 29. Schrad's last day with the department was a month later on Oct. 30. It is unclear why Schrad...
KCCI.com
Williamsburg rallies around classmate suffering from traumatic brain injury
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Kinsley Provin was missing from the Williamsburg crowd at the UNI-Dome on Saturday. She’s been recovering from a brain injury since a car accident on Sept. 21. Many of her cognitive abilities, including her speech, haven’t returned yet. Junior Kyler Provin played with his sister on his mind.
weareiowa.com
Services to be held this weekend for 4 Marshalltown students killed in crash
Saturday, Isacc and Adrian will be laid to rest at the Riverside Cemetery. Sunday, a celebration of life for Yanitza and Linette Lopez will be held.
