Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-No alcohol sales permitted at Qatar's World Cup stadium sites - FIFA
DOHA Nov 18 (Reuters) - In a reversal, alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, world soccer governing body FIFA said in a statement on Friday. The announcement comes two days before Sunday's kickoff of the World Cup, the first to be held in a conservative Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, the consumption of which is banned in public.
France are richly talented but beset by problems before World Cup defence
Injuries, public disenchantment and a certain bald idol eyeing his job is heaping unusual pressure on Didier Deschamps
World Cup 2022 team guides part 32: Uruguay
This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
Comments / 0